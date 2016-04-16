Sports of All Sorts: Week of April 14

A Disgraceful Abuse!

College athletics is a grind, the sports that they choose to play are time consuming and demand dedication. With very little exception, incoming freshmen understand that sports in college will be a total commitment, it was the same in their high school sports, possibly even more consuming and demanding because most good high school athletes play more than one sport.

There also is the added burden of being on scholarship, and knowing that you have to perform right from the get-go. NCAA Divisions that offer scholarships to high school athletes make this fact known, and make sure that the freshmen player will be expected to produce immediately.

For some high school athletes, college life can be a culture shock depending on how big the institution is, and where it is located. There isn’t a kid alive who can simply move into college life, academically, socially … and begin to participate in his/her sport. There is an adjustment period that these young people must go through, and how well they acclimate themselves will shape their adult lives forever.

You’d think that coaches at the next level would understand the tremendous responsibility that they have agreed to take on. College athletics is usually the extent of a young man or women’s athletic career. Of course there are adult sports programs that college athletes participate in, but the competition is not the same, nor is it organized as well as college athletics.

There are those few, those rare men and women who graduate to the professional ranks in their chosen sport, and are able to earn a handsome living but they are few and far between. The vast majority of high school and college athletes, in fact, end up paying to participate … through player fees, equipment purchases, travel and any lodging, the free rides are over.

So when I read or hear about a coach falling from grace, I really wonder how in this day and age that is possible. There would seem to be check valves all along a coach’s climb into the stratosphere of his/her profession.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has been around since the 1st decade of the 20th century, and today regulate athletics for 1,281 institutions, conferences, organizations, and individuals. In addition it also organizes the athletic programs for many colleges and universities in the United States and Canada, and helps more than 450,000 college student-athletes who compete annually in college sports.

Part of the NCAA’s responsibilities is to monitor member schools who have pledged to follow the rules promulgated by the NCAA. Rules violation are referred to the NCAA’s investigative staff, who in turn investigates alleged violation.

Such has happened to two big time college basketball coaches, Louisville’s Rick Pitino, and the Tennessee Volunteer’s Donnie Tyndall. Pitino has been the coach at Louisville since 2001, where his record is 391-134, and also an NCAA championship in the 2012-13 season. Before Pitino’s stint at Louisville, he previously coached an NCAA National Champion’s team at Kentucky during the 1995-96 season.

Pitino has a more extensive coaching record then Donnie Tyndall if for no other reason than the fact that Pitino was born in 1952, while Tyndall was born in 1970. Overall Tyndall has coached at Middle Tennessee–2002-06, head coach at Morehead State–2006-12, Southern Mississippi–2012-14, and the University of Tennessee–2014-15, and compiled a 215-121 record.

In August 2010, the NCAA placed Morehead State on two years probation for violations involving recruiting and boosters activity. The action was self-imposed, and the NCAA did not add additional penalties, but the handwriting was on the wall, and just 4 years later there were violations that in all likelihood will cost Tyndall his coaching career, at least at the NCAA level.

Rick Pitino’s record, compared to Donnie Tyndall’s, is almost squeaky clean, although Pitino’s basketball travels have had stops in Hawaii (head coach for 6 games),Boston College, Providence, Kentucky and Louisville, he has never been indicted for NCAA violations.

However Pitino did admit to an act of infidelity which occurred back in 2009 which got a bit messy when there was an attempt to extort money from the coach. And I assume that Pitino’s wife did get some solace when her husband said that the “complete act took no more than 15 minutes.”

On the other hand, Donnie Tyndall has been a head coach for just 10 years, one year at St. Catharine JC, 7 years at Morehead State, 2 years at Southern Mississippi, and then a year at Tennessee. But Tyndall’s rap sheet reads pretty full with regards to allegations, and penalties leveled.

The conclusion here, at least for me is that it would appear that although Rick Pitino is 18 years older than Ronnie Tyndall, he is a much better tap dancer when it comes to scandal. If either had been a coach of a basketball program that I was running (as an Athletic Director), both would have been fired … almost on the spot.

The NCAA has a set of rules that coaches are supposed to be responsible for when either a man or women accepts a coaching position at a National Collegiate Athletic Association connected college. Those rules deal heavily with responsibility, and lay out what a Head Coach is supposed to be responsible for and what failure can bring.

Somewhere along the line colleges and the NCAA have lost their direction, because suspensions continue and punishment is either meted out by them (NCAA) or the educational institution, which actually needs some sort of permission from the NCAA when a school deems it necessary to punishes itself.

Violations in Colleges run rampant

There have been hundreds of illegal practices and rules violations, many of which are only reported in a city, or region, they aren’t deemed good enough press for the media to cover. And some infractions are perpetrated by the same coach over and over again and little happens.

Perhaps the worst of all time happened at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and involved an academics-athletics scandal. Over at least an 18 year period, thousands of students were directed by UNC administration to take “sham” or paper-classes in order to maintain eligibility, or receive acceptable grades towards graduation.

The other college scandal that stands alone would be the point shaving scandal that happened during the 1949-50 season, but was not prosecuted until 1951. The point shaving occurred during the 1949-50 season (there never was any evidence that games were thrown), this scandal was an effort to try and keep the score of one team, or both, within predicted points spreads.

The investigation uncovered four New York City schools and 32 players who contributed in the scam. As the investigation grew, an additional 3 schools were accused, and as many as 40 players were either indicted of being party to or were under suspension.

Since the current NCAA enforcement mechanism which was created in 1952 there have been a total of 679 college institution who felt the rath of the NCAA, or their own institutional investigations, and levying their own set of penalties.

NCAA regulations are not set up for coaches and athletes to fail by breaking rules, quite the contrary. All a coach needs to do is to not allow rules violations, and stand the possibility of being reprimanded. Like the NCAA handbook says, “Responsibility should be every coach’s watch-word.”

In many instances schools that play their sports in virtual anonymity are less likely to be judged on the national stage, and therefore less likely to be investigated, or penalized for misdeeds. It’s why you might see former major college coaches toiling in the NAIA or the Juco ranks.

Of course part of the problem might be that some of these people who are in these utopian positions might just feel that they can do anything, and never be questioned for their methods, or their actions … after all these men and women are at the pinnacle of their professions.

Whatever the situation or problems that college coaches have with adhering to the rules of the NCAA, inevitably the student-athletes can be left holding the bag. College aged athletes, at least for the first year or so, depends on the coach or his underlings who brought him into the program. When the head coach either accepts a position at a different school, or worse commits violations of rules, and is replaced can put an athlete in a very traumatic situation, one from which he may never fully recover from.

Troy who?

Troy Tulowitzki was in his 10th season as the Colorado Rockies shortstop last year, when he was unceremoniously traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, opening the door for a rookie infielder by the name of Trevor Story. At the time of the trade Tulowitzki was having another strong season, 12 home runs, 53 RBI’s and was hitting .300.

“Tulo” was traded along with reliever Tory Hawkins to Toronto for 4 players including short stop, Jose Reyes, who has been a 4 time NL All Star shortstop, and led the senior circuit in stolen bases three straight years with a high of 78. So actually what had happened was that Colorado traded their All Star shortstop, Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays, for the “J’s” All Star shortstop Jose Reyes … big deal, right, well actually no.

You see Colorado had a possible rookie phenom in one Trevor Story, and although he was rated as just the 7th best Colorado prospect, did this move mean that instead of Tulowitzki blocking that

number 7 prospect, Reyes would simply take over the blocking action? But at this time that 7th best prospect has socked 6 home runs, and is playing every day for Colorado, while Jose Reyes is sitting at home, presumably with his wife.

You see Reyes has been suspended by Major League Baseball because he is accused of domestic violence with his wife. He has been suspended since before spring training, and his availability to play baseball is in limbo.

Meanwhile rookie Trevor Story, late of Irving, Texas is lighting up Major League pitching like no other rookie ever has. Actually nobody has ever dialed up Major League pitching like Story, veteran or rookie. This could be a very interesting season in the state with the mile high atmosphere.