Sports Of All Sorts: Week of July 14

Sports Teams’ Nicknames

Have you ever wondered where sports teams get their nicknames?

Luckily for the both of us, I’ve wondered, so much so that I figured I’d hop on the old computer and find out. Instead what I found was that today’s sports teams nicknames are mild compared to what they were 50, 75 or a 100 years ago.

Of course there are team nicknames that are based on something as benign as the intersection of two streets. That’s how Webster University, located in Webster Groves, Missouri got their college nickname back in 1984.

Rocket science in the nicknaming of Webster University wasn’t necessary, what probably was necessary was either beer, liquor, or both. Students took the intersection of Gore and Lockwood, and a college nickname was created. Gor and Loks became one word, Gorlok, and a new word was created.

The Gorlok has the paws of a Cheetah, horns of a Buffalo, and the face of a St. Bernard, and when you put them all together … you got yourself a school mascot. Webster Groves is a suburb of St. Louis, and is on the Missouri and Illinois border.

There are some nicknames that almost defy logic, like the Philadelphia Soul, an indoor arena football team, or the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers, or the Indianapolis, Indiana, high school Space Pioneers. Getting back to Missouri, St. Louis is home to the College of Pharmacy Eutectic. Never heard of the Eutectics, don’t feel lonely,

Put simply a Eutectic is an invariant reaction (not varying) and is (constant) which refers to: computer science, an expression whose value does not change during program execution. However the St. Louis College Pharmacy does not field any sports teams, so it would seem that people wouldn’t even need to use the word “Eutectic.”

There are thousands of sports teams worldwide with weird nicknames, the meaning of which are only understood by those people involved directly with the sports team, or college. And the practice of weird nicknames isn’t indigenous just to the United States. There is the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, a professional Japanese baseball team, and the classic Hokkaido-Nippon Ham Fighters.

Of course you also have the Fighting Artichokes of Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, the Butte Pirates from where else, Butte, Montana, the Presbyterian College Blue Hose, or the Frankfort, Kentucky High School Hot Dogs, and the interesting Victoria Salas located in British Columbia, a Junior Hockey team.

Closer to home, one might wonder what a school nickname might really mean, and some, like Eau Claire’s logo of an Eagle, but the schools nickname is Old Abes, or how about the Washburn Castle Guards, and the ever popular Bayfield Trollers, and finally the Young Coggs, a private school located in north Milwaukee.

Locally there are the Resorters, Raiders, Huskies, Wolves, Panthers, Lions, Indians, Hilltoppers, Vikings and the Tigers. Most readers will be happy to learn that at least 900 schools in the United States use Tigers as a nickname, so although Chilton’s nickname is not unique, it is a pretty popular throughout the country. However proving to be a nickname that is used by few schools, and has shown some ingenuity has to be the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters, and the fact that I find no mention of the name during the research for this article.

Some Real Ingenuity Used Here

It’s obvious that some schools went that (extra mile) in choosing their nicknames and mascots, where some of these names came from are completely beyond me, it makes me tired just looking at some of the images that I have included herein:

Where Did They Come From?

Did you know that the Milwaukee Brewers have been around for well over 120 years, that they played in several different leagues, and played their home games smack dab in the middle of what is now I-43 at the old intersection of Burleigh which runs east and west, and Eighth Street which ran north and south. Yup, the Brewers, Creams, and Grays were all situated in Milwaukee, and the fans flocked to Borchert Field to see them perform.

The present day Atlanta Braves also played in Milwaukee, and Boston as the Braves, Bees, Rustlers, Doves, Beaneaters, and the Boston Red Stockings. The Los Angeles Dodgers also played as the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Robins, the Superbas, Bridegrooms, Grooms, the Grays and the Brooklyn Atlantics.

In the late 19th century it seemed as almost any city with 100,000 or more population was a serious contender for a big league baseball team, and also some cities that didn’t have the population necessary to host and support a Major League team.

There are cities that hosted Major League teams that most probably will never do so again for a myriad of reasons. First and foremost would be the fact that not every city has a venue capable of staging big league ball games, followed closely by the population density. Another reason that some cities would be crossed off the list of potential cities would be news media outlets, like radio, television and the printed media.

There have been, through the years 66 cities that have had a Big League baseball club, like the Worchester Ruby Legs, the Wilmington Quicksteps, Troy, New York Trojans, the Buffalo Bison’s, Columbus, Ohio Buckeyes or Solons, the Hartford Dark Blues, as well as the Newark Peppers.

There also have been some really small cities that attempted to become baseball towns, like the Elizabeth, New Jersey Resolutes, the Middletown, Ohio Mansfields, or the Rockford, Illinois Forest Cities, and my favorite, the Keokuk, Iowa Westerns, population 12,117 back in 1875 when the Westerns played in the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players. In their one season in the sun, Keokuk posted a 1-12 record before they folded, and have never been heard from again.

High School Football Already

You betcha, July 16 will be the day that the “balloon goes up” as they say, the site will be Titan Stadium, on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The Eight Man All Star Game is scheduled for a 10 a.m. kickoff, followed by the Small School All Star Game beginning at 2 p.m. and finally to cap the day’s activity with the Large School All Stars getting underway at 6 p.m.

Having never attended one of these shindigs, I had a whole host of questions which were pretty much answered by one of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association member. The selection process for players as well as coaching staffs are pretty much set before the 1st of each new year. There is even a selection of trainers, managers, and to a degree, ball boys or girls.

Player acceptance forms must be returned to the WFCA officials by February 15, and participant consent forms shall be returned before a player is allowed to participate in any All Star Game activities.

The WFCA supplies practice and game jerseys and pants, which with the exception of the practice jerseys which players are allowed to keep. Players also must supply their school’s practice and game day equipment.

There are some stiff rules that govern the players as well as the coaching staffs, no player will be allowed to bring his personal vehicle, and any travel off site must be approved by the WFCA before July 1st.

Players are nominated by the player’s coach (up to three) and at least one is either an offensive or defensive linemen. Squads will be chosen by coaching staff and registered by February 1. Any replacements shall be picked from the original nominated players that weren’t picked.

The games are a charity event for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which since 2006 the games have raised more than $3 million dollars through the All-Star Charity Football Games that benefits the patients in need.

The games and the effort put forth by the WFCA, and the wonderful work that Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has done, and is doing, and the integral part that the graduating players make to help bring the game off is to be commended by all of those people involved.

However I do have one question, are there special rules for the games that will be played this Saturday? I mean what if a player suffers a knee injury, or a concussion, or receives broken bones of almost any type? I am assuming that the WFCA has all sorts of insurance to cover such an issue, but what about the football players future, if he will be attending college on some sort of scholarship, what exactly will happen to his future?