Haberman Received Campaign Donation from Sex Offender

By Times Journal Staff

Calumet County District Attorney candidate Nathan Haberman received a campaign contribution from a registered sex offender, according to campaign finance and Wisconsin court documents.

On May 16, 2016, Keith Schroeder, 52, Hilbert, made a $1,000 donation to the Committee to Elect Haberman for A, according to online records obtained through the Wisconsin Campaign Finance Information System. According o Haberman, the donation was returned on Tuesday Aug. 2.

Schroeder was convicted of 18 counts of possessing child pornography on Nov. 5 1998, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access. All 18 counts are felonies.

Schroeder was sentenced to nine months jail time, two years stayed, four years probation withheld and four years probation imposed. He has completed his sentence.

However, there is a current case open in Calumet County Court against Schroeder for Sex Offender/Fail-Update Information.

“…I have already returned all money that he has given me. And in fact I have a pending call into him to yell at him about his lack of honesty and trustworthiness, because I strive for a higher level integrity than that,” Haberman said on Tuesday. “That is absolutely an unacceptable contribution and he is a person who is an inappropriate contributor to my campaign.

“As a result I am doing what I can to remove the effects of this as much as possible. It truly is a shock to me. It truly is a surprise to me and I can’t put it any more bluntly than I was blindsided by this today. I had no idea. But when I did check him (Schroeder) up. I did verify the information….”

editor’s note: the first quote has been changed from the print edition at the candidate’s request, to clarify what he meant by “I do not strive for that level of integrity”.