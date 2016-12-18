Committee Against ATV Usage

The Chilton City Public Safety Committee is against ATV usage within the Chilton City Limits.

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

The Committee is recommending to the City Council that ATV usage on City Streets not be allowed or approved.

City Police Chief Craig Plehn explained to the Committee that Chilton is unique from Brillion or Reedsburg.

State Highway 10 runs just on the north portion of Brillion. Chilton, Plehn said is bissected by State Highway 57 and State Highway 151.

“You essentially can’t get anywhere without crossing a State Highway in the City of Chilton. Looking at Safety, this is a major concern. I also learned through the Department of Transportation that State Highway 10 running through Brillion has approximately 7,000 vehicles per day travel through the city,” Plehn said.

That, he stated, is compared to State Highway 57 and State Highway 151 through Chilton. Approximately 14,000 vehicles drive through the City of Chilton on any given day.

“There are major safety concerns adding ATV’s into the mix with all those vehicles traveling through the City of Chilton,” Plehn said.

he Department of Natural Resources has no requirement for proof of insurance.

“If the city would do this, the city is in charge of all enforcement and inspections. Which means sending officers to specialized training, and adding additional manpower to do inspections and also to include enforcement,” Plehn stated.

According to Plehn, the DNR could assist if they had more hours on their ATV enforcement budgeted, but due to not having an ATV trail system in this area, the wardens are not giving many hours for enforcement, and the hours that are given are immediately used up during the sturgeon spearing season.

Explained by Plehn, is the DNR requires you to fill out an ATV accident report.

Currently, he stated, “We do not even have those. Officers are not trained on those, and our current State Accident reports will not work for ATV’s.”

Per the DNR, Plehn noted, an Operating While Intoxicated is very minor when it comes to punishment. A first offense OWI on an ATV is only about a $452 fine, no points, no alcohol assessment, no ignition interlock, and nothing goes on the driving record, which means it doesn’t affect your insurance.

Plehn stated, you can operate an ATV if your driver’s license is suspended or revoked.

Further noted by Plehn is all roads in the city need to be posted; also, to drive on any county roads, that would need special approval by the county board.

Concluded by Plehn is there is also no current funds from the State available to municipalities for implementing an ATV ordinance.