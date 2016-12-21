Chilton Boys End Skid, New Holstein, Hilbert Roll

By Paul Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Dec. 12

It’s Over … Chilton is a Winner

Thirty straight losses, not one victory in more than a year, the same coach suffered through this time period and still stood upright.

The end to this thirty-game streak came this past Monday in Chilton. I am sure that there were some happy parents, family members, and those loyal students who had kept the faith.

This game was different from almost all of the games during the losing streak … the Tigers had themselves a lead. Usually the Tigers would find themselves in some sort of a scoring hole, but not in this game. This game was different. Chilton had worked themselves into a 31-20 halftime lead and kept the pressure up, and in fact outscored the North Fond du Lac Horace Mann Cardinals in the second half 35-34 to clinch their first victory of the season, a 66-24 non-conference victory.

Horace Mann had three players who scored in double figures led by Kyle McCullen who had 17, followed by Dawson Wodsedalek with 15 and Connor Krupp who had 12 points. Horace Mann is a member of the Flyway Conference, and although they have yet to get a win, the Cardinals have been in most games until late.

This game belonged to sophomore Jake Criter who had a career 28 point night, as he was 8-15 from the field and hit 12-13 free throws. What stood out in this game for Chilton was the fact that they committed just 12 turnovers and had 43 rebounds. Criter led in the rebounding category, as he yanked down 18 boards.

Another factor that stood out for the Tigers was a positive game that was played by Alex Brandt who had 12 points, a rebound a steal, and also collected an assist. Junior Isaiah Schmackel didn’t score in double figures, but he had nine points, two rebounds and a steal, and generally a pest on defense … plus Schnackel hit 7-8 free-throws.

Junior Peyton Meyer also had an outstanding game as he scored seven points, collected eight rebounds, and had two steals. Kevin Broeckel scored only four points, but he grabbed seven rebounds, and had one assist.

Horace Mann: 20 34 54

Chilton: 31 35 66

Horace Mann: McCullen, 17 Wodsedalek, 15 Krupp, 12 Zander, 8 Reyss, 4

Chilton: Criter, 28 Brandt, 12 Schnackel, 9 Meyer, 7 Broeckel, 4 Bowe, 3 Schmitz, 2 Weber, 1

Hilltoppers Stumble Again

Wayland Academy Wildcats used an eight point 35-27 halftime lead, and then sealed the deal in the second half, slowly pulled away from St. Lawrence Seminary Hilltoppers, and won going away by a 72-49 final score.

The Wildcats of the Trailways Central Conference have a 2-1 conference mark, and are 3-1 overall. While St. Lawrence slipped to a 1-5 record. Wayland used the double digit scoring of Kerem Kocer 21, and 14 points from Cole Abel and Ryan Sefuku.

St. Lawrence did not have an answer for Kocer, a freshmen guard, and were beaten time and again by the superior 6’-4” height of both Abel and Sefuku on the backboards. Although St. Lawrence did not dig themselves a huge hole in the first half, they were still behind by eight.

Besides the scoring of Kocer, Abel and Sefuku, the Wildcats got support from Carlos Puga with seven points and Artur Altundas who had six points.

St. Lawrence did have three players who scored in double figures, both Mitchell Yeakley and Isal Luevano had 14 points, and Jean-Paul- Ajrid who added 10 points, and also had nine rebounds, while Wilson Burge had 4 points and five points before he fouled out.

Wayland Academy: 35 37 72

St. Lawrence: 27 22 49

Wayland Academy: Kocer, 21 Abel, 14 Sefuku, 14 C. Puga, 7 Altundas, 6 Yamamoto, 4 Xie, 3 Unal, 2 Jules, 1

St. Lawrence: Luevano, 12 Yeakley, 12 Ajied, 10 Vang, 7 Burge, 4 Sanchez, 2 Howard, 2

Huskies Blast Lomira

Led by the 27 points from Nolen Beirne and 17 more from Carson Heus, New Holstein raced out to a 23 point 45-22 lead on their way to an 80-43 non-conference victory over the Lomira Wolves on Monday by an 80-43 final score.

New Holstein used some fancy shooting, good ball control, and forced numerous turnovers during the first half to pull away from the visiting Wolves. The battle of the backboards was over almost before it started as the Huskies grabbed 37 boards to just 14 by Lomira.

Beirne led the way for New Holstein with 11 while Austin Schrage added six, Nathan Werbelow had 14 points while Kenny Immel added eight points and Durand Haeni had seven points and six rebounds. Not only were the Wolves beaten badly on the glass, they also shot just 36 percent from the floor.

New Holstein kept its torrid scoring attack in place as they scored have 80 points or better in four of its six games this season. New Holstein has scored 486 points in their six games for an 81.0 point average a game.

Besides Beirne with 27 points, and Heus with his 17, Austin Schrage had 14, and collected six rebounds, while Dylan James dished out five assists. For the game New Holstein committed 16 turnovers, which is a bit high, but the Huskies’ defense had 13 steals, which contributed to the Wolves 23 turnovers.

Lomira: 22 21 43

New Holstein: 45 35 80

Lomira: Werbelow, 14 Immel, 8 Haeni, 7 Broeske, 5 Johnson, 3 Wroblewski, 2 Yanke, 2 Olson, 2

New Holstein: Beirne, 27 Heus, 17 Schrage, 14 D. James, 7 Steffes, 6 Schroeder, 4 Schisel, 4 Bufton, 1

Brillion Loses Another

The trouble with the 2016-17 edition of the Brillion Lions is that they do not score enough points to win. I know, I know … the team with the most point’s wins the game, but Brillion does not score points. In their lone victory of the 2016-17 campaign, they struggled, and scored just 39 points in a 39-27 victory over the Chilton Tigers.

There can be a whole host of problems when a team does not score points, good opponent defense, poor shot selection, turnovers and poor distribution of the ball to teammates. It would appear that Brillion has a few of the mentioned problems and they’d better do something about it, or the 2016-17 season will soon be over.

Brillion traveled to Laconia on Dec. 12 to do battle with the undefeated Spartans, who are members of the Flyway Conference. It didn’t take the Spartans long to establish themselves, and had themselves a 23 point 45-22 lead by the halftime break.

Brillion had one of its better shooting nights of the season, 17-34 shots that was good for 50 percent. In fact Brillion shot 50 percent from three point range, 4-8. But this game was lost in part because the Lions hit just 10 of 24 free throws, for 42 percent. There is no way to tell how many one on one shots were missed.

Brillion was led on offense by Dylan Schwartz who had 16 points while Tyler Suess added 13 and Trevor Jandrey, Brillion’s leading scorer added just nine. However whenever a team shoots poorly in one segment of their game … and is outrebounded by double digits, the chances of winning go way down.

The Spartans were lead by Drew Gunnink who had 21 points and five rebounds, while Jaylan Mahone scored 19, and also had five rebounds, and Luke Borgardt had nine points. As a team the Spartans shot just a tick under 50 percent on the night.

Brillion: 22 26 48

Laconia: 45 21 66

Brillion: D. Schwartz, 16 Suess, 13 Jandrey, 9 Madison, 2 Behnke, 2 Brouilard, 2 Q. Schmartz, 2 Hanson, 2

Dec. 13

Hilbert Uses Krueger and Halbach For Victory

Kody Krueger had 15 points and Jack Halbach’s 14 led the Wolves to victory over Ozaukee Warriors on Dec. 13 by a 57-46 final score. Although it’s tough to win on the road, Hilbert picked up their second road victory of the season. It does take mental toughness to put a hostile environment into the back of your mind and play basketball.

That is exactly what the Wolves have done during the early part of the season and, and this game was just another example of what I am sure Coach Wesener has told his players in one way or another.

One of the things that stood out was the fact that the Wolves hit 11-16 free throws for 69 percent. It could be better, but in this game those free throws were a vital part of their victory. Although Ozaukee hit 5-5 from the charity stripe, Hilbert scored six more points than the Warriors, a huge improvement.

For Hilbert, leading scorer was Kody Krueger had 15 points, and was 3-4 from the free-throw line, while Halbach added 14 points. There were two other players who were big cogs in the Hilbert win, Tristan Konen and Grant Propson who each had nine points.

The Warriors, who came into this game 3-0 in the Big East and 5-1 overall, were led in scoring by Garrett who had a game high 20 points, while Mike Street had 9, but the next highest scorer was Joe Lippe who had six points.

Hilbert: 35 22 57

Ozaukee: 24 22 46

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 15 Halbach, 14 Konen, 9 Propson, 8 Ky. Krueger, 5 Kuhn, 4 Kor. Krueger, 2

Ozaukee: G. Hoffmann, 20 Street, 9 Lippe, 6 Zausch, 4 B. Hoffmann, 3 Stadler, 2 Henderson, 2

Lancers Solid Game Tops Panthers

The Manitowoc Lutheran Lancers played a solid ball game, and as a result they topped the Reedsville Panthers by a convincing 70-53 final score. Manitowoc held a 37-24 halftime lead and throughout the second half expanded on that lead.

It wasn’t that Reedsville shot the ball poorly, either from the field or the free throw line, they just didn’t put up enough shots to stay with the Lancers. Both Braiden Dvorachek and Austin Schmidt scored 17 points for Reedsville while Levi Otto added 9.

Manitowoc had five players in double figures, Troy Zastrow had 17, Aaron Hillmer had 14, Brock Staudt added 13, while Max Klein and Caleb Rathje had ten each. With the win, Manitowoc Lutheran improved their conference mark to 1-3, and 3-4 overall. Reedsville is now 1-3 and 2-3 overall.

Reedsville: 24 29 53

Manitowoc: 37 33 70

Zephyrs Bop Resorters

It was close only in the first half of this Big East Conference game, as St. Mary Catholic had a precarious 25-20 lead. But the second half for the Zephyrs was completely different, and sadly the same could have been said for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah … however in completely different directions.

St. Mary scored another 25 points in the second half, while Elkhart Lake went into their scoring cocoon and added just 13 second half points. The Zephyr’s handed Elkhart Lake a 50-33 pasting, and all of the things that have plagued the Resorters this season surfaced in the second half of this game. The Resorters shot poorly, were outrebounded by 20 boards, and also had a multitude of turnovers.

Max Kossman was the only Resorter in double figures with 12 points, while Caleb Broddus added nine. Tyler Schultz had six rebounds while Broddus and Andrew Sitko each had four. As a team Elkhart Lake hit 10 of 48 shots from the field and hit just 11 of 21 free throws.

St. Mary Catholic got 11 points from Grant Boyson, nine from Joe Griffith, and seven from both Jordan Lacey and Sam Solowicz. Payton Jack and Jacob Nackers led the St. Mary board work with seven apiece.

Elkhart Lake: 20 13 33

St. Mary: 25 25 50

St. Lawrence Tops Stockbridge for First Win

It was a close game. It could have been different for the Hilltoppers or, for that matter, Stockbridge. Both teams have struggled most of the year, and now both have identical records at 1-5.

Both teams scored more than usual as the Hilltoppers led by a 36-30 score at the half. Scoring for both squads has been tough all season long. However on this night, St. Lawrence would not be denied, and also both team’s shooting cooled off. The Hilltoppers handed the Indians their fifth loss of the year with a 54-49 verdict.

The game’s high scorer was Chris Langteau who scored 22 points followed by Jakeb Thurber who had 13 points. Langteau also pulled down 14 rebounds and part of the reason for that was the long rebounds from the Stockbridge shooters selection, as they hoisted 33 shots from beyond the arc, hitting just seven.

Jean-Paul- Ajide had 17, Mitchell Yeakley added 12 and Isal Luevano had 10, while the Toppers got a good game out of Wilson Burge who had eight points, four rebounds, and played a strong floor game.

Stockbridge: 30 19 49

St. Lawrence: 36 17 53

Stockbridge: Langteau, 22 Thurber, 13 Herman, 7 Levchnecht, 4 Ecker, 3

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 17 Yeakley, 12 Luevano, 10 Burge, 8 Martinez, 6

Dec. 15

Valders Rolls On Over Sheboygan Falls

I suppose that you could say that these two teams are going in opposite directions, or anyway that’s what it looks like. Valders was looking for its third straight victory, while the Falcons were looking to get back to their winning ways. That is what was basically at stake in this EWC game on Dec. 15.

Valders broke out with some nifty shooting and also played some stout defense to carve out a 10 point 39-29 score at the half time break. Although neither team had much of an edge on the glass, Valders did have several crucial steals during the first half.

The Vikings continued to keep the Falcons at a comfortable distance during the second half, and in fact lengthened their lead by three points, as the Vikes outscored their hosts in the second half 38-35 to close out a 77-64 victory.

Luke Goedeke continued his scoring spree with another superlative effort; with 29 points and six rebounds. Treyner Sundsmo, 22 and Kyle Tuma 21 points added to the Vikings dominance in the key area most all game long.

Trey Hake led the Falcons scoring with 17 points, with Cole Schibur adding 12, while Jared Petrie had 11. Rounding out the significant scorers for Sheboygan Falls was Braden Much with eight, while Collin Clark, and Justin Tenpas who each contributed 6 points.

Valders: 39 38 77

Sheboygan Falls: 29 35 64

Valders: Goedeke, 29 Sundsmo, 22 Tuma, 21 Beimborn, 3 Faucett, 2

Sheboygan Falls: Hake, 17 Schibur, 12 Petrie, 11 Much, 8 Clark, 6 Ju.Tenpas, 6 Ja. Tenpas, 2 Schmitt, 2