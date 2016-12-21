Dale D. Pingel, Kaukauna, age 69 died peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2016 at Cherry Meadows after a 14-month battle with cancer. He was born November 21, 1947 in Appleton, WI, son of the late Harold and LaVerna (Broehm) Pingel. Dale was a US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam from 1968 – 1969. He was a graduate of Chilton High School. On December 6, 1969 he married Elaine Wagner at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Chilton. The couple lived in Kaukauna for 40 years. Dale was a carpenter and worked as a millwright at PH Gladfelter for 34 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved working and spending time with family, especially his 2 little grandsons. Dale was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, the Kaukauna Kiwanis, and VFW Electric Post 3319.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine; their children: Pamela Pingel, Kaukauna and Duane (Carmen) Pingel, Kaukauna; 2 grandchildren: Gauge and Jeremiah Pingel; 3 brothers and 2 sisters-in-law: Kenneth, Donald (Donna) and Glen (Rita), all of Chilton; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is further survived by his wife’s brothers: Edward and Earl Wagner, Chilton.

He was preceded in death by 3 daughters: Ann, Jane and Jean; and a sister-in-law, Nancy.

A funeral service for Dale was at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna with Rev. Gail Irwin officiating. Friends could call on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Boettcher Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again directly at church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full military rites were conducted immediately following services outside of church. Burial with take place in Hillside Cemetery in Chilton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Boettcher Family Funeral Home, Kaukauna is assisting the family. (920) 766-2099 www.boettcherfamilyfuneral.com

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Cherry Meadows and Fox Valley Hematology & Oncology for the care and concern shown to Dale.