Donald C. “Don” Reeve, age 77, of Hilbert, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton. He was born May 15, 1939 in Milwaukee, son of the late Charles G. & Mary (Lawrence) Reeve.

Following his graduation from high school, Don enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a medic with the 82nd Airborne Division. Don absolutely loved the time he spent in service to this country and spoke frequently about the memories he had and about his time in Germany.

Upon being honorably dischared from the Army, he worked for various companies in the area including American Can, Thiel’s Cheese and delivered for the Schwan’s Food Service before he owned and operated Don’s Bar in Hilbert. It was during this time that he married Susan K. Schaffer on July 29, 1967 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hilbert.

Don later pursued a new career by using his tremendous passion for antiques. He had, over the course of many years, accumulated a vast knowledge for all things unique and collectible. People from all over the country sought out Don’s expertise in the purchasing and selling of antiques.

From little on, Don always cherished his faith and the blessings God provided to him in life, especially the toe tapping beats of Southern Gospel Music.

As a big kid at heart, Don looked forward to helping with kids activities in the area. He was especially known for his over 25 years of coaching football and softball in the Hilbert area. With a warm personality, Don made many friends over the course of his life. but his nieces and nephews brought him the most joy. He continually gave of himself to others whether they were family, friends, or complete strangers. Don will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him, especially his close circle of friends who were there with him till the end and who had offered their comfort toward Sue.

Survivors include his wife: Sue; his sister: Dorothy Majeska; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Nancy Diermeier, Ted (Linda) Schaffer, Patricia Schaffer; and his Godchild: Kathy Piper. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws: Lorraine & Matt Schaffer; his siblings: Roger (Mary) Reeve, Isabelle (Louis) Denoyer, Margaret (Gil) Lesnik, Ruth (Bob) Kronka; and his brothers-in-law: Jim Majeska, Jim Schaffer, Jerry Diermeier.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Timmothy Heath officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 5:45 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Don’s family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton, as well as the Affinity Hospice Nurses for all of the loving care that was given to Don and his family.

Online Condolences

wietingfuneralhome.com