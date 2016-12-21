Hilbert Wolves Win Twice, Kiel Tops New Holstein

By Paul Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Dec. 13

Scoring Drought Sinks Tigers

Everything was going swimmingly for the Chilton Tigers.

They had a seven point 28-21 halftime lead and seemed poised to put another notch in their scorebook. But somebody forgot to tell the host Lady Purple Raiders and they came back from that seven point halftime deficit improved their record to a 2-4 mark while the Chilton Tigers saw their record fall to 3-2.

The two squads were virtually even in almost every facet. Field goal shooting, Chilton hit 50 percent, 22-44, and the Lady Tigers outrebounded their hosts by a wide margin, 33-22. Bth teams took decent care of the ball.

What happened was that Two Rivers went to the foul line 29 times, and although they hit just 14-29 for a 48 percent, Chilton was just 4-12 for 33 percent. This must have been a bitter pill for Chilton to take, as really their only problem was from the foul line.

Two Rivers had three players in double figures, Ally Rehrauer with 13, followed by Angele Henrickson with 11 and Amayla Oakley with 10. Henrickson also had five rebounds, Rehrauer had four assists, and Emily Johnson had two blocks and an assist before she fouled out.

Chilton lost two players to fouls, Amy Schmitz and Jenna Moehn. Schmitz fouling out really hurt the Chilton offense, as she had 15 points to lead the Tigers. Lauren Mortimer added nine points and six rebounds. Jenna Moehn scored nine points, and yanked down six rebounds, while Nicole Stiefvater scored seven points, and led the Chilton Tigers with seven boards.

Chilton: 28 17 45

Two Rivers: 21 29 50

Chilton: S. Schmitz, 15 Mortimer 9 Moehn, 8 Stiefvater, 7 Brickl, 3. N. Schmitz, 3

Two Rivers: Rehrauer, 13 Henrickson, 11 Oakley, 10 Graff, 7 Pekarek, 5 Johnson, 2 Behrendt, 2

Valders Nips The Falcons

Valders used a superior effort to shade Sheboygan Falls on Dec. 13 in Sheboygan Falls by a final 53-51 score. Sheboygan Falls came into this Tuesday night contest with a 3-2 record, while Valders was 7-1 and leading the Eastern Wisconsin Conference with an unblemished 3-0 conference mark.

The Vikings struggled in the first half and found themselves on the short end of a 24-21 score at the halftime break. Of course Sheboygan Falls didn’t exactly “burn the nylon,” but a lead is a lead no matter who you’re playing or where.

Although Valders didn’t take control of the game, they did erase the Falcons three point lead and won a close EWC contest. Leading scorers for the Falcons were Alyssa Sommerfield who scored a game high 17 points, followed by Myja Durn with 15 and Allison Antonie with 10. Sommerfield, Durn and Antonie combined for 21 rebounds.

Sheboygan Falls coach Steve Paluchniak has a squad full of freshmen, sophomores and six juniors. The thing is, Summerfield, Durn, and Antonie, each averaging double figures, and are the team’s leading rebounders, and only Summerfield is a junior. They are going to be tough later on and next season.

The Lady Vikings squeezed out the victory because they are slightly better than the Lady Falcons. Coach Dan Wagner uses his players in particular parts of the game and the Vikings will graduate just two players from the 2016-17 team. Kendra Hammel scored 16 points, while Danessa Buck added eight, and Alissa Wagner and Emma Wagner each scored seven points, while Alissa added nine boards.

Valders, 21 32 53

Sheboygan Falls, 24 27 51

Valders: Hummel, 16 Buck, 8 A. Wagner, 7 E. Wagner, 7 Egan, 6 Everson, 4 Glaeser, 4 Leschke, 1

Sheboygan Falls: Sommerfield, 17 Durn, 15 Antonie, 10 Wollart, 2 Smallwood, 2 Verhulst, 2 Mauer, 2

32 Point Halftime Lead Does It

The Kiel Lady Raiders sprinted out to a 41-9 halftime lead against neighboring New Holstein, as Kiel improved its Eastern Wisconsin Conference to 4-0, and overall now stands at 6-1. For New Holstein, the season is wearing on as they dropped their seventh straight of the season. Their losing streak has now reached 32 over the past couple of seasons.

New Holstein has a new coach, Kevin Meyer, and just one senior on the 2016-17 team, two juniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen. It’s pretty hard for this young team to be versed in varsity basketball. From freshman to sophomore, and sometimes juniors, the speed of varsity basketball, girls or boys, is like day and night. Hopefully Coach Meyer sticks with the Huskies program and helps it grow.

hat said, the Huskies took another lesson in the rigors in varsity basketball as Kiel smoked the visiting Huskies in the first half and used reserves during most of the second half. McKenzie Doherty scored eight points, Marlee Halbach had six, and senior Rachel Hansen added five.

Savana Walsdorf led all scorers with 15 points, while Sierra Schobert had 12 and Samantha Blanke added 11.

New Holstein: 9 14 23

Kiel, 41 19 60

New Holstein: Doherty, 8 Halbach, 6 Hansen, 5 Ondrejka, 3 Schmitz, 1

Kiel: Walsdorf, 15 Schobert, 12 Blanke, 11 Mauer, 6 Walsh, 6 Binversie, 3 Stemer, 3 M. Blatz, 2 B. Blatz, 2

It Took OT

Hilbert needed some extra time, but it all worked out in the end as the Lady Wolves scored a one point, 53-52 verdict over the visiting Blazers of NEW Lutheran on Tuesday past in a non-conference tilt.

Hilbert built themselves a four point 31-27 lead at the half, but weren’t feeling very confident, given the fact that they were just 2-4 coming into this game. The Blazers had played somewhat better, but still their overall record was just 3-3.

NEW Lutheran made up the Hilbert four point lead, and forced an overtime session. Hilbert having three players potentially in foul trouble, forced Coach Jamie Wiese to use these three girls very carefully.

Both teams battled back and forth during the overtime session and Hilbert gave their fans something to feel good about as the secured a one point overtime victory. The Packerland Conference team got 26 points from Morgan Meerstein, while Afton Wenger scored 11, and Taylor Natzke added seven.

Sophomore Makaylee Kuhn scored 26 points, including 4-12 from three point range, and yanked down seven rebounds, as the Wolves were tough all night on the backboards. Megan Lau had another strong game as she hit 13 points and garnered 8 boards. Rounding out the double figure scorers was Katelyn Schoen who had 10 points, had six boards and was a burr in the saddle of the NEW offense.

NEW Lutheran: 27 20 5 52

Hilbert: 31 16 6 53

NEW Lutheran: Meerstein, 26 Wenger, 11 Natzke, 7 Pettyjohn, 2 Puyleart, 2 Nelson, 2 Steffke, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 26 Lau, 13 Schoen, 10 Schaffer, 3 Duchow, 1

Second Half Collapse Does In The Lions

Roncalli was sniffing a .500 record when they stopped at Brillion for a Dec. 13 EWC tilt and emerged with a 45-35 victory. The loss was the second straight for the Lady Lions and this one hurt, as Brillion had played even with Roncalli throughout the first half. The win lifted the Jets overall record to 4-3 while Brillion stood at 3-5.

Nobody seemed to want to make a statement in the first half, and Roncalli had a one point, 22-21 lead. For Brillion the second half was the killer, as the Lions hit just 10 of 42 two point shots (26 percent) and were a horrible 2-13 from three point land.

“We struggled tonight, finishing on the offensive end, and Roncalli shot well from three point line,” according to Coach Jeff Capelle and his assessment of the game.

He touched on two valid points, which in the end cost Brillion the game. It was an understatement made by the coach to say the least.

Abigail Zucher scored a game high 13 points for the Jets, while Allissa Schramm added eleven and Allison Gill had 8. The Jets shot a bit better than 40 percent from the field, which included shooting 8-17 three point shots. Roncalli needed to shoot better than Brillion because the Lady Lions thumped the Jets on the boards 37 to 26.

Sara Braun again let the Lions in scoring with 11 points and five rebounds, Paige Kraus had nine points and four rebounds, while Emily Cohen added eight points, and was the game’s leading rebounder with seven caroms.

Roncalli: 22 23 45

Brillion: 21 14 35

Roncalli: Zurcher, 13 Schramm, 11 Gill, 8 Kiel, 5 Wheelis, 3 Becker, 3 Patek, 2

Brillion: Braun, 11 Kraus, 9 Cohen, 8 Beyer, 2 Galoff, 2 Heraly, 2 Popp, 1

Dec.15

Panthers Let One Slip Away

A four point lead at the halftime of a road game is a solid line, especially if the second half play carries the same brand of intensity. However that isn’t always the case and that is what cost the Reedsville Lady Panthers in this Big East Conference tilt.

Cedar Grove-Belgium came into this game with a 0-6 record, but Coach Jason Jones remained positive during the first six games of the season, and the seventh game was a win, 51-45, it might have turned the Rockets season around.

For Reedsville and Coaches Paul Ourada and Mike Behnke, the loss was just more of what had been going on since the Panthers opening season victory over Mishicot by a 44-39 score. Since that opening victory, Reedsville has lost four straight by a combined total of 35 points. Meaning with a few breaks, and a couple of balls bouncing the right way, Reedsville could realistically be 5-0.

A possible reason why Reedsville isn’t doing any better in this early 2016-17 season might be the fact that Faith Lubner seems to be off her game a bit. Her scoring from the 2015-16 season stood at 14.3, while this season she’s averaging 11.6. Although Alexyss Schmidt is averaging a shade better than her final average in 2015-16 of 12.2.

For the Panthers to get their ship righted, both Lubner and Schmidt are going to have to kick it up a notch … or even two. Smith had an absolutely fabulous game as she led all scorers with 20 points, hitting 8-14 shots, went 3-5 from behind the arc, and was 1-2 from the free throw line.

Smith also had 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Faith Lubner was strong on the backboards with 12 to go along with seven points, an assist, and five steals. Also scoring in double figures for the Panthers was Kelsey Stadler who had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Reedsville: 27 18 45

Cedar Grove-Belgium: 23 28 51

Reedsville: Schmidt, 20 Stadler, 10 Lubner, 7 Cook, 5 Christianson, 3

Cedar Grove-Belgium: (no individual statistics)

Kuhn Has a Career Night

Hilbert’s Makaylee Kuhn scored a triple double with 38 points to lead her Lady Wolves to an important 54-48 Big East Conference victory over Sheboygan Lutheran on Thursday last. Lutheran had absolutely no idea how to stop Kuhn.

Everybody was subordinate to Kuhn’s scoring spree as she hit 13-25 shots or 52 percent, was 8-11 from the free throw line, and hit four of seven from the three point area. Kuhn also had four assists and ten steals.

Sheboygan Lutheran’s Dacota Weigert scored 16 points for the Lancers and Morgan Gottowski added 11 to pace the

utheran. Even with Kuhn’s huge scoring outburst, the Lancers stayed in the game right to the end.

Katelyn Schoen score six points, grabbed five rebounds and had a steal, while Megan Lau (who had an off night offensively) was still a factor with five rebounds and played a tough defensive game.

Sheboygan Lutheran: 22 26 48

Hilbert: 24 30 54

Sheboygan Lutheran: Weigert, 16 Gottowski, 11 Obberreich, 4 Pingle, 4 Egbert, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 38 Schoen, 6 Duchow, 4 Schaffer, 3 Lau, 2 Bergelin, 1

First Half Miseries Doom Resorters

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah was simply awful with their shooting in the first half and it didn’t get much better in the second half as Mishicot took care of business, and topped them by a 46-33 final score at Mishicot.

Aside from Sonia Schubert who had a game high 18 points, the Resorters gave little backup support as the next highest scorer was Kianna Bahr who had five points. For the Indians of Mishicot, Brianna Groella had ten points followed by Andrea Peterson who had nine points. With the win, Mishicot moved to 3-2 while Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah slipped to 2-4.

Elkhart Lake: 14 19 33

Mishicot: 22 24 46

Elkhart Lake: Schubert, 18 Bahr, 5 Ausloos, 4 Feldmann, 2 Klemme, 2 Zorn, 1

Mishicot: Groella, 10 Petewrson, 9 Thompson, 6 Krieser, 6 Sweetman, 5 Herman, 5 Langley, 4 VerHefty, 1