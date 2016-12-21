Kelly A. Schaefer, age 43, of Chilton & Madison, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at her home in Chilton. Kelly was born September 19, 1973 in Appleton, daughter of Harvey Schaefer and the late Jane (Mauthe) Schaefer.

Following graduation from Stockbridge High School in 1991, Kelly pursued her nursing education at UW Eau Claire. After graduating in 1996, she began her 20 year career as a nurse at UW Hospital in Madison. Kelly worked in several areas of the hospital, but the Intensive Care Unit was her passion.

Volunteerism was a large part of Kelly’s life, especially after participating in the Calumet County 4-H program as a child. She volunteered as the Dane County 4-H Camp Nurse for the last 17 years and worked on many other committees and groups in 4-H and the community.

Kelly loved to travel, read, create garden artwork, play sports with friends, and most of all go sturgeon spearing. She would get so excited for sturgeon spearing that she would willingly get up in the early morning hours to chase the big one; that was a feat for her after working third shift all her nursing career.

Survivors include her father: Harvey; her brother Kyle and Katt Walter; her grandmother: Phyllis Mauthe; canine nephews: Frodo, Bodacious & Doc; Goddaughters: Aubrey and Amelia Paar; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by her mother: Jane Schaefer; her grandparents: Lawrence Mauthe, & Agnes and Paul Schaefer, Sr.

Kelly and her family give special thanks to her best friends, Shelli Paar, Julie Hau, Amy Childs and Julie Kryger for all of the support and love. Thanks also to the Dane County 4-H Camp groups, the Stockbridge Lions Club, the Calumet County Home Hospice Nurses, her college roommates and Kelly’s amazing co-workers in the Trauma Life Support Center at UW Hospital. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming right from her initial diagnosis of cancer.

Funeral service will be at 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at St. Mary Catholic Church (military Ave) in Stockbridge with the Rev. Michael Betley officiating. Friends may call at the church from 2:30 pm until 5:00 pmon Thursday, December 22, 2016.

In honor of Kelly’s life and legacy, please consider a donation to Special Olympics, Calumet County 4-H, Dane County 4-H, or Upham Woods 4-H Camp.

