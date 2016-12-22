Fraud Case Stopped by CPD

By Times Journal Staff

The Chilton Police Department is currently working on an on-going investigation for more than a month involving major credit card fraud.

“The same type of cases that happen in big towns also happen in small towns. It’s just not as frequent,” said Craig Plehn, chief of the Chilton Police Department. “Unfortunately most smaller town police departments do not have the man power, training, or time available to thoroughly investigate these types of cases. That’s why all Departments especially in this area have establish a good working relationship that we all can work together to solve these types of cases.”

On Nov. 12 the Chilton Police Department received a call from a security advisor from a bank advising someone was currently at the Chilton Walmart buying $100 iTunes gift cards with stolen account information.

Officers responded to the Chilton Walmart, reviewed surveillance video and were able to give out the description of the suspect.

The suspect was stopped leaving Walmart and was found in possession of 170 credit cards, many without names just containing the magnetic strip and the security chip.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of a laptop computer and a card re-coder.

The suspect was also in possession of 34 iTunes gift cards totaling $3,400.

The complainant advised that the bank had lost over $20,000 in the last couple of days from individuals using stolen account information and purchasing iTunes gift cards.

The investigation has revealed that the suspect rented a car in North Carolina drove up to Wisconsin and hit numerous Walmart stores on the way to Chilton.

Search warrants have been done on the 168 credit cards and will be done on the laptop, iPhones and GPS to determine how many more stores were hit that the Chilton Police Department is not aware of.

The suspect has been charged with credit card theft, credit card forgery, credit card fraud, and eight counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.

Assisting the Chilton Police Department with this investigation was the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.