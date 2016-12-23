CHS Bolsters Classes

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton Board of Public Education agreed last week to enhance educational opportunities for high school students after a recommendation from one local administrator.

Ty Breitlow, Chilton High School principal came to the board with a request to add two courses and revise one for the upcoming school year. The proposals kept the one-time cost under $1,500 and require no additional staff.

The course with the most collaboration is a certified nursing assistant class in conjunction with Fox Valley Technical College and Atrium Post Acute Care of Chilton.

“The CNA program is an 18 week program. You have 32 hours of lab, 46 hours of clinical accompanied by three weeks of classroom instruction,” Breitlow said. “Students that attain certification from this program would have the entry level certification for most health care fields that are out there. We have a tremendous, not only student interest, but community interest as well.”

The total cost of the program is $8,004. However, Atrium will pick up the cost of the program if students who complete the course, exam and clinical in turn complete 400 hours per student at one of the seven Atrium locations. Atrium will also offer $500 bonus to every student who completes that commitment. The course requires a .32 FTE.

“Some of that cost, it’s advantageous of us,” Breitlow said. “I will say that I’m not always comfortable with having students committed beyond a class or a credit, but the need is there so I’m willing to offer this up to all of you because of it.”

Lauren Mortimer, Chilton High School Student Council Board of Education representative, obtained CNA certification, but in her own time. She echoed the need for a class like this.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” Mortimer said.

She did state that students cannot miss a class and need to stay on top of the coursework, or they will fall behind. Mortimer also said the actual license will have to come from the Red Cross.

Students unable to work 400 hours after the course will also have an option.

“Additionally, if a student were unable to work those 400 hours, Atrium said they would work with the student on a prorated basis to recoup some of that cost,” Breitlow said.

The principal also recommended for approval the addition of an Advanced Placement class for computer science.

“As of last week Tuesday (Dec. 6) there were over 7,000 computer jobs in the state of Wisconsin alone, and last year the UW System put out just 800 people for those jobs,” Breitlow said.

This addition requires a .16 FTE, and no new textbooks to purchase. But has a cost of $1,000, which will be used for one-time staff training, and $40 for annual supplies.

This semester-long course will teach students how to prototype and rapidly program JavaScript applications, among other things.

As an AP class students will also take a rigorous exam at the end of the course for college credit.

The final change was a revision of Principles of Business and Marketing.

Breitlow said the revision was similar to one that was done in the past when oral communication was added to the written communication course. The revision would add marketing to elements to the business class.

“It’s similar in that sense because you develop a business plan and you have to sell it as well,” he said.

The cost to the district is $400 in textbooks.

However, students who complete the course will earn one high school credit and six college credits at FVTC, which would also transfer to a four-year school.

Breitlow said the fact that credits increase from three previously, to six make this revision a “no brainer. ”

The Chilton Board of Public Education unanimously approved. Board member Jerry Kolbe was not present at the meeting.

Breitlow also brought forward a class to add but did not recommend it, ABCs of Computers.

The class is aimed at instructional disability students, and over the course of a semester would teach them computer basics, like using the shift key and opening and saving files.

Breitlow said the class would serve nine students, but would also create scheduling issues.

“They are getting technology integration in the classroom where they are currently at,” he said of the nine students. “It wouldn’t be as deep as the class but it is being integrated.”

Breitlow said the entire high school course catalog might have too many offerings.

“Eventually were going to have this huge registration book that’s going to be too mind boggling to get through,” Breitlow said. “Things that haven’t run for a couple of years are going to have to be pulled back, I can certainly bring recommendations for deletions.”

The Board advised him he could remove courses from the catalog and report back once he does.