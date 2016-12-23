Upcoming Games Over the Break

By Paul Frazer

Times Journal Staff

There are several boys tournaments over the holidays, one in California, another in Florida, and then the usual Kress Center Shootout in Green Bay on the UWGB campus, the Lena Tournament, and at least 29 more tournaments around the state, and a Tennessee, and Indianapolis tournament. Listed below is the complete local boys and girls basketball schedule during the holiday season.

Boys

Dec. 22

Sheboygan Falls at Chilton, 7:15 p.m.

Two Rivers at Kiel, 7:15 p.m.

Brillion at New Holstein, 7:15 p.m.

Valders at Roncalli, 7:15 p.m.

Sheboygan Christian at Hilbert, 7:30 p.m.

Reedsville at Kohler, 7:30 p.m.

Elkhart Lake-Glen. at Oostburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Freedom vs. New Holstein,

1:40 p.m.

(Kress Center, UWGB campus)

Valley Christian at Stockbridge,

2 p.m.

Waupun vs. Valders, 3:15 p.m.

(Kress Center, UWGB campus)

Dec. 28

TBD vs. Stockbridge,

Lena tournament

Brillion vs. Shiocton, 10:30 a.m.

(Kress Center, UWGB campus)

Valders vs. Freedom, 1:40 p.m.

(Kress Center, UWGB campus)

Dec. 29

Kiel at Plymouth, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Dec. 22

Chilton at St. Mary Catholic,

7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Brillion at Reedsville, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 27

Elkhart Lake-Glen. at Kiel,

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 29

Chilton at Sturgeon Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Roncalli vs. Reedsville at

Manitowoc Lutheran 4 p.m.

Brillion at Mishicot, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Kiel, 7:15 p.m.