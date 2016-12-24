Trail of Library Revenues Questioned at Board Meeting

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Questions about library finances came up at a recent Chilton Public Library Board meeting.

Finance committee member Mary Hoerth responded to a question regarding where the library revenues ended up.

“At the last finance committee meeting there was a question as to where does that money go to, so we asked. Currently up to $3,000 in fines and up to $4,541 in copy/printing/faxing goes back to the city to offset the funding, so the levy the city would get back. And anything above that goes in the non-lapsing fund,” she said.

It was noted the library was also charged by the city for payroll services. Board secretary Steve Phipps stated that he had previously been told otherwise.

The committee took no action but resolved to look into these issues. Board members stated that they had previously believed that library funds stayed under the control of the library.

Insurance costs were stated to have gone above budgeted amounts due to a previous injury. Board member Andrea Jaeckels asked why this was not known when the budget was created and was told it would be investigated. The board voted to approve the Nov. 30 Budget Comparison Report.

Resolution 17-01 Establishing Salaries for Library Employees was pushed from item seven in the agenda to follow item 12 so that the previous ordinance could be referenced, as 17-01 stated employee names.

The previous ordinance did include names, so the board motioned to skip the public reading, then approved the resolution. The resolution increased salaries for library aides from $8 to $8.50 an hour.

The board approved a revised meeting room policy that would charge a fee for commercial, outside of library hours and for-profit use of the room.

The board approved updated computer policies. Permissions slips will no longer be necessary for internet use. Maximum use time was increased due to underutilized resources and the library will now hold a patron’s I.D. for the duration of use.

The Four Seasons Electric bid of $830 for the exterior building lights project was approved. Mayor appointed board president Gary Buechel explained the bid was significantly lower than the alternative and expressed confidence in Four Seasons’ work after showing walking them through all aspects of the project and following previous experience with the company.

The board approved current expenditures and payroll.

The board approved of a purchase of study carrels and displays.

County appointed board president Ray Mueller presented a donation from the Chilton Senior Citizens organization. He stated membership has fallen in recent years. Board members suggested that the money be earmarked for the library’s senior citizen programming.