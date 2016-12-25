Spice Up Your Holiday Brunch With This Chorizo Breakfast Bake

A food survey revealed that 67 percent of respondents believed ethnic-inspired breakfast and brunch ingredients such as coconut milk and chorizo marked a “hot trend” on 2015 restaurant menus. While the survey is from last year, let’s be honest: chorizo never really goes out of style. And with the holidays coming up, you’re probably going to want a simple, hearty breakfast recipe that can serve all of the guests who may be staying at your house.

If you’re big on big family holidays and delicious breakfast foods, boy, have we got a recipe for you! Get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy a beautiful holiday brunch with this chorizo breakfast bake.

What You’ll Need:

2 tbsp butter

4 oz onion, diced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

9 oz pork chorizo

6 large eggs

2/3 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded

4 oz cream cheese

4 oz mushrooms (optional)

1 cup diced tomatoes

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

salt & pepper, to taste

To Prep:

First, make sure all of your ingredients are chopped, shredded, and minced accordingly. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9×13 baking dish. Lightly greasing the dish with butter or with non-stick cooking spray is a good idea, too. In addition, make sure your cream cheese has a bit of time to soften.

For the Fixings:

Start by adding your butter and onions to a large skillet, over medium heat. Once the butter has melted and the onions are starting to get translucent, add your minced garlic cloves and some salt and pepper, to taste. Once the garlic becomes golden and your onions are starting to caramelize, add your chorizo and mushrooms. From there, you should saute until the chorizo is fully cooked and your mushrooms are tender.

At this point, draining the excess grease is optional. Some people like the extra flavor, but it’s up to you. Now you can reduce the heat and add in your softened cream cheese. It should melt right into the mixture! Stir until everything is well combined and then turn off the heat.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk your eggs and cheeses together. Once that’s done, grab your baking pan and the chorizo mixture from the stove. Pour your chorizo mixture on the bottom of the pan and top with your chopped tomatoes. Then pour the egg mixture on top of that and mix lightly until you can see just a few bits of chorizo through the eggs. If you’re a big fan of cheese, feel free to add a little extra at this point. Finally, bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

To Finish:



Once your chorizo bake has come out of the oven, simply sprinkle that fresh cilantro on top and serve with a dollop of sour cream! This dish is ready to serve as soon as it comes out of the oven, and is a wonderful way to wake the house up after a night of holiday festivities. Pair with a nice cup of coffee and you should be ready to brunch the day away!