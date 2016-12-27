Jason R. Thurow, age 46, of Brillion, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 24, 2016 at Calumet Medical Center in Chilton. He was born on February 23, 1970 in Green Bay, son of Barbara (Doughty) Thurow and the late Robert Thurow. On August 31, 2013, Jason married Angela Ripley. He owned and operated Juices Bar and Bowl in Brillion for many years and was currently working for Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. in Chilton. He enjoyed camping and bowling, and finally bowled a 300 game last year. Survivors include his wife, Angela, his children, Cody, Gavin, Evan, Natalie and Annie, his mother Barbara Thurow of Brillion, a sister, Holly (Farid) Amira of Brillion and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert and his grandparents. A service of remembrance will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Burial will be in the Brillion Community Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the Wieting Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

