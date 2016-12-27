Leo J. Kolbe, age 94, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton. He was born October 7, 1922 in Charlestown, son of the late Joseph & Martha (Reiser) Kolbe. Leo married Elizabeth Morgen on September 14, 1944 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein.

Leo & Elizabeth farmed together in the Town of Charlestown while raising their 6 children. For Leo, his faith, his wife, and his family were the most important things in his life. He made sure that everyone was in church on Sunday mornings, and as soon as Mass was ended, Leo was sure to create memories with his family, especially while trying to get to Packer games before kick-off.

Leo formally retired from farming in 1990 when he sold the farm to his son, but his love of farming coursed too strongly through his veins that he never walked away completely. He assisted on the farm with whatever was needed. Through all of his working years, Leo also operated ‘Leo’s Wheels’, which encompassed some of his custom field work, his many snow plowing operations, and was indicative of his impeccable driving skills.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and the Catholic Knights. He was a huge fan of sports, especially baseball; a game he and his twin brother, Clem played together for the Hayton Haymakers and various other clubs and organizations throughout the area. Later in life, Leo found out he was a natural at golf and picked up the game quite well in a very short time. Leo was a dynamic talker and a man who loved to visit with anyone who had an ear to listen. Above all things, he cherished all of the time he could spend with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Jim (Kathleen) Kolbe, John (Kathy) Kolbe, Joe (Renel) Kolbe, Jerry (Joanne) Kolbe, Jeff (Mary) Kolbe, Jane (Brian) Moschel; 14 grandchildren: Molly (Jake) Dahl, Lottie (Darrin) Most, Jesse Kolbe, Chris (Tammy) Kolbe, Kevin (Dannice) Kolbe, Kimberly (Joe) Boehnlein, Lena (Brian) Hosking, MeAnn (Matt) Bloom, Colleen (Justin) McKeen, Angela (Nathan) Kleinhans, Joy Kolbe, Josh Kolbe, Amber Moschel & Kyle Moschel; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Lorraine Geiser. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Elizabeth; his siblings: Hugo (Louise) Kolbe, Hildegard (Arnold) Weller, Elmer (Helen) Kolbe, Clem (Grace) Kolbe; and a brother-in-law: Werner Geiser.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 and again on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until 10:30 am when family prayers will be held.

