Mary S. Henricks

January 14, 1939 – June 13, 2016

Eternally reunited with her family on June 13, 2016 at the age of 77 years. Preceded in death by her parents Gunahr and Luella McGratly-Henricks, Chilton, Wis., and her sister Margaret A. Henricks. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation was on Friday, June 24, 2016 at Luther Manor Faith and Education Center, 4545 N. 92 Street, Wauwatosa from 5 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School or The School Sisters of Notre Dame are deeply appreciated.

Mary was born in Milwaukee. She graduated from St. Catherine Elementary School and Holy Angels Academy (National Honor Society, 1956). Mary received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Mount Mary College in 1960 and was awarded her Master of Education Degree from Marquette University in 1968. Mary worked as an educator for Milwaukee Public Schools for thirty six years. She began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher. She taught fifth grade for eight years. After her graduation from Marquette, she changed from classroom teaching to the field of reading for the next twenty eight years, until her retirement in June, 1996. In addition to her career in education, Mary found various volunteer activities to be rewarding, fulfilling and enriching. Nearly a life-long member of St. Catherine Church, Mary took great pride in assuming an active role in the church, which taught her much about religion and life. Mary was a member of Milwaukee Area Retired Teachers Association. Her volunteer activities included: Martin Luther King Read In, Docent with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League, a tutor at Maple Tree School and a volunteer at The Milwaukee County Zoo. Mary also became an Associate with the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

“When an Irishman dies, God’s short of Angels.”