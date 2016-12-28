Hilbert, Stockbridge, Kiel and Brillion Boys Pick Up Wins

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Dec. 19

Algoma Chops Up the Panthers

The Wolves from Algoma (5-4) came calling at Reedsville and went home a winner by a 76-45 final score. The Packerland Conference member scored a 12 point led at the half and then really went to work on the Panthers, as they outscored the host team by a 40-21 second half.

Braiden Dvorachek scored 20 points for Reedsville, while Levi Otto added 9 and Brevin Wendland scored six points. Austin Schmidt corralled nine rebounds, while Dvorachek added seven, and Otto had five.

Otto also was a thorn in the side for Algoma as he blocked three shots, and was a general nuisance for the Wolves to deal with.

Algoma: 36 40 76

Reedsville: 24 21 45

Algoma: (no individual statistics)

Reedsville: Dvorachek, 20 Otto, 9 Wendland, 6 Hafkey, 5 Schmidt, 4 Kiekhaefer, 1

Hilbert Deals Tigers a Loss

Chilton found out why the Hilbert Wolves (6-0) are tough to beat and also why they are undefeated so far in the season.

Hilbert built a 15 point 32-17 halftime lead on some nifty shooting and timely defense to completely stymie the Chilton Tiger offensive attack. It didn’t get any better in the second half, and by game’s end, those fans in attendance were convinced that Hilbert was just about as good as their record would indicate.

For Hilbert’s part in this non-conference game, the Wolves committed its usual 18 turnovers, but did outrebound Chilton by a hefty 28 to 19 margin, and shot exactly 50 percent from the field, and continue to spruce up their free throw shooting as they hit 14 of 20.

Individually Hilbert got a game high 15 points from Kody Krueger, 13 from Connor Kuhn, and 11 from Tristan Konen. Kyle Krueger had six rebounds, while Kody Krueger grabbed the same number.

Chilton 1-5 shot just 25 percent from the floor, 15-61 shots, and the only bright spot on the offensive was junior Peyton Meyer who had 14 points on a 6-9 from the field, and shot 2-3 from the free throw line. Freshman Camden Bowe added five points and hit the Tigers only three point shot, and junior Nathan Schmitz had two points, four rebounds and one steal.

Hilbert: 32 37 69

Chilton: 17 19 36

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 15 Kuhn, 13 Konen, 11 Ky. Krueger, 9 Halbach, 8 Lau, 6 Gruett, 4 Delvaux, 2, Kaser, 1

Chilton: Meyer, 14 Bowe, 5 Brandt, 4 Moehn, 3, Pagel, 2 Criter, 2 Schmitz, 2 Merwin, 2 Weber, 2

Indians Top Resorters

Stockbridge (2-5) topped the visiting Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters on Monday last by a 50-36 final score. The loss for Elkhart Lake (1-6) was another game in which the Resorters struggled to put points on the board, and by halftime found themselves on the short end of a 24-11 score.

Stockbridge, who themselves can be hard pressed to score, did maintain their scoring touch, as they outscored the Resorters by a 26-25 margin, a habit that Tiger’s Coach Dale Forstner most probably could get used to.

The backbreaker for Elkhart Lake in this game was the fact that they hit just 17-55 shots, a 31 percent shooting average, something that doesn’t win you many games. Even from the free throw line Elkhart Lake struggled as they hit just 6-16 or a 38 percent.

When you throw in some really poor decisions in the floor play and you get outrebounded by a wide margin … the basketball Gods will not look kindly on you.

Noah Ruh led the Resorters with 12 points followed by Max Kossman who had 10.

Chris Langteau continued his hot scoring as he pumped in a game high 23 points. He didn’t get most of points the conventional way, no sir. He was just 1-5 from two point range, but he ruled from behind the arc, hitting 7-14 long range bombers. Jakeb Thurber had 10 points, and seems to be adjusting to Langteau’s scoring spree. Both Langteau and Thurber grabbed 10 rebounds, while Noah Herman snatched seven.

Elkhart Lake: 11 25 36

Stockbridge: 24 26 50

Elkhart Lake: Ruh, 12 Kossman, 10 Miller, 6 Bahr, 4 Broddus, 2 Schultz, 2

Stockbridge: Langteau, 23 Thurber, 10 Lamers, 8 Herman, 4 Birschbach, 3 Ecker, 2

Brillion Breaks Through

It wasn’t quite what Coach Chad Shimek was looking for. But it none the less got the job done as his Brillion Lions emerged from this road game victory, sporting a tough fought 51-47 win over Manitowoc Lutheran.

Over the first five games of the season Brillion (2-4) has scored just 202 point, or a 40.3 average per game. What might be worse is the fact that the opponents have scored 275 points, a 55.0 average per game. Before very long the Lions are going to have to start scoring points … or the 2017 portion of the schedule will be a long one indeed.

Brillion moved out to a 25-21 halftime lead, and Tyler Suess, his scoring, defense and board work, really came into force in the second half. Although Brillion couldn’t shake Lutheran, they did maintain a slight lead with turned into the victory.

Suess led all scorers with 21 points, and he also collected nine rebounds while Trevor Jandrey added 12 points, five rebounds two steals and two assists. Dylan Schwartz also had a good game as he scored nine points, five rebounds and one steal.

Max Klein had 18 points and Brock Staudt added 10 while Trey Zastrow scored nine points to lead the Manitowoc attack.

Brillion: 25 26 51

Manitowoc: 21 26 47

Brillion: Suess, 21 Jandrey, 12 Schwartz, 9 Brouillard, 4 Bonick, 2 Q. Schwartz, 2 Mentzel, 1

Manitowoc Lutheran: Klein, 18 Staudt, 10 Zastrow, 9 Leschke, 4 Hillmer, 3 Lomibao, 3

Dec. 20

Kiel over Random Lake

Kiel has had some rough knocks this early season. But this game on the Kiel floor, might be the start of a Raiders run. Kiel played a solid game, kept the pressure on the Rams and came away with an 84-73 victory over the Big East’s representative Rams in convincing fashion.

The halftime break saw Kiel with a 38-33 lead, and I’m sure that those fans in attendance could sense a good feeling that must have permeated throughout the gym. Kiel had been close in three of their first four ball games, losing to Howards Grove 54-52, topping Roncalli 65-58, and then lost in a blowout to Valders 73-37, so this game was important for Kiel.

From the first half to the end of the game, Kiel kept the pressure up, and didn’t allow the Rams who are 3-2, to get much closer than that halftime five point lead. And in fact Random Lake tacked on some extra points in the second half. Austin Martin scored 23 points to lead the Rams offense followed by Dan Ruchalski with 16 while Scot Paulus and Bryan Weiss added 10 points.

Trenton Nickel scored a game high 28, while Justin Dedering had 25 for Kiel followed by Austin Goehring who had 16 points plus 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals. On the night, Kiel turned the ball over just 14 times, and had 10 steals.

Random Lake: 33 40 73

Kiel: 38 46 84

Random Lake: Martin, 23 Ruchalski, 16 Paulus, 10 Weiss, 10 Risse, 8 Holman, 4 Lunde, 2

Kiel: Nickel, 28 Dedering, 25 Goehring, 16 Zorn, 9 Meyer, 4 Winkel, 2

Timberwolves Top Resorters

Living Word Lutheran scored a lopsided decision over the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters on Dec. 20 by a 74-32 final score. The Timberwolves evened their record at 3-3, while Elkhart Lake sank to 1-6, and now have lost two straight.

Living Word Lutheran got off to a good start, which by the half had ballooned to a 19 point 42-23 lead. Every Lutheran player who dressed for the game had at least two points. For Elkhart Lake the game represented another contest that got completely out of control during the second half.

Caleb Broddus had seven points while Max Kossman added five.

The Resorters have scored just 245 points, an average of 23.9, while opponents have 323 in six games, which equates to the opponents averaging 53.9 points per game. Between the season long poor shooting, the turnovers, and some inept play, it’s no wonder that the Resorters are mired in a season long slump and need to maybe get back to the basics of the game.

Living Word got 19 points, and four assists from Jacob Bolwerk, 19, Tanner Blok added nine points, and eight from Simon Heller, and Oliver Krause.

Elkhart Lake: 23 9 32

Living Word: 42 32 74

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 7 Ruh, 6 Kossman, 5 Bahr, 4 T. Schultz, 2 Kiahn, 2 Miller, 2 Lutzke, 2 Siko, 2

Living Word: Bolwerk, 19 Blok, 9 Heller, 8 Krause, 8 Cain, 6 Juergensen, 6 Lindamood, 5 Dufour, 4, Keim, 3 Luce, 2 Axtman, 2 Cassidy, 2

Hilbert Continues to Roll

The Wolves built themselves a 17 point 36-19 lead over host Two Rivers, and then withstood a furious second half rally by the Purple Raiders, as Hilbert escaped with a 66-59 final score. Hilbert now stands at 6-0 for the regular season, while Two Rivers saw their record dip to 2-5 overall.

The Wolves first half offensive charge left the Raiders gasping for breath and wondering what they could do to get back into the non-conference game. There were things that brought immediate production for the Raiders. Dawson Kiphart and Rudy Montoya combined to score 21 points, and Tyler Daffner hit a pair of three pointers, and Tyler VanEss added another to kind of open the floor up for Kiphart and Montoya to use the lane for their inside game.

A key to the game was the fact that Two Rivers had no idea how to stop Kody Krueger, who scored a game high 26 points, and Jack Halbach who scored 21. The supporting case for Krueger and Halbach excelled in other parts of the game, as both Kody Krueger and Connor Kuhn registered four assists each, and Kuhn also had three steals on the night.

Two Rivers relied on the same two players that the team has leaned on for most of the 2016 season, and will no doubt do in the 2017 portion of the season. Montoya added 10 rebounds, while Kiphart secured nine.

Another part of the Hilbert game that gets little notice was the fact that the Wolves committed just 12 turnovers, also had 14 steals and 12 assists. Even though the Wolves might get over matched by certain teams because of a lack of height, they still get the job done because they have multitudes of players who can hurt an opponent by scoring points when teammates haven’t their scoring touch in a particular game.

Hilbert: 36 30 66

Two Rivers: 19 40 59

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 26 Halbach, 21 Kuhn, 6 Ky. Krueger, 5 Propson, 4 Konen, 4

Two Rivers: Montoya, 21 Kiphart, 18 Daffner, 8 Shillcox, 5 VanEss, 3 Veldre, 2 President, 2

Stockbridge a Winner

The Indians used a balanced attack, not from just one or two players, nope, Stockbridge (3-5) had eight players scoring points … which left the players in joyous spirits as they head into a break until after the first of the year.

It was an unusual game for the Indians as they had this game in hand by the midway point of the first half. Stockbridge had to be absolutely giddy as they went into their locker room at the half leading the White Lake Lakers 43-7. And although the Lakers (0-5) outscored their hosts during the second half, the damage had been done.

Noah Herman had 17 and John VanDerra scored 10 while Jakeb Thurber and Spencer Lamers each had eight. Thurber also collected seven rebounds, Herman had five steals, while Will Langteau had three assists and three steals.

White Lake: 7 35 42

Stockbridge: 43 18 61

White Lake: (no individual statistics)

Stockbridge: Herman, 17 VanDerra, 10 Thurber, 8 Lamers, 8 C. Langteau, 7 Levchnecht, 6 Birschbach, 3 Ecker, 2 W. Langteau, 2 Van Oss, 1

Dec. 22

Valders Continues Hot Streak

It would seem as if the Valders Viking boys’ basketball team could play anywhere, at any time, and against anybody.

Valders suffered a tough 65-60 loss at West De Pere on Dec. 1, but since that time have been on a roll, and I don’t mean a bagel. Their third victory in a row, using a 36-24 margin at the half propelled the Vikes to a 61-41 victory over Roncalli.

Valders (4-0, 6-1) continued their offensive onslaught in the second half, as they outscored the Jets (0-3, 2-3) 25-17. Valders got 16 points from Luke Goedeke who also had 14 rebounds; while Kyle Tuma added 15 points and added seven rebounds.

Roncalli was led in scoring by Chombi Lambert who knocked down 12 points followed by Mitchell Schneider nine and Josh Koss added 6.

Valders: 36 25 61

Roncalli: 24 17 41

Valders: Goedeke, 16 Tuma, 15 Hickmann, 9 Sundsmo, 8 Korslin, 6 Dallas, 5 Zipperer, 2

Roncalli: Lambert, 12 Schneider, 9 Koss, 6 Wegner, 6 Heinzen, 5 LeVene, 2 Vance, 1

A Tough Loss

Just when things seemed to be looking up for the Kiel Raiders, Two Rivers came along with one of their better games of the season, and handed Kiel a 64-58 loss. For Kiel, who now stands 1-2, and 2-3, there seemed to be indications that things were looking up, but apparently Two Rivers brought them back down.

Kiel entered halftime with a three point, 29-26 lead, and felt reasonably good about the first 18 minutes. However the second half not only changed the Raiders attitude, Two Rivers also changed the scoreboard, and when the game was complete, it showed that Two Rivers had knocked off Kiel.

Once again Two Rivers relied on the one two punch of Dawson Kiphart, 18 points, and Rudy Montoya who had 11. However the unusual happened, because Darrin President stepped up and had a career game 18 points, hit 8 of 11 field goal shots and was 2-2 from the foul line.

Kiel was led in scoring by Trent Nickel who had a game high 25 points, and 16 from Austin Goehring who also had 12 rebounds. The effort was there, they had a small halftime lead, but at crucial times in the game, shots just didn’t fall for the Raiders.

Two Rivers: 26 38 64

Kiel: 29 29 58

Two Rivers: President, 18 Kiphart, 18 Montoya, 11 Daffner, 9 Shillcox, 5 VanEss, 3

Kiel: Nickel, 25 Goehring, 14 Zorn, 7 Hassinger, 5 Winkel, 3 Meyer, 2 Kuhn, 2

Huskies Pull Away From Lions

New Holstein (3-0, 6-1) continued their offensive rampage as they pulled away from Brillion (1-2, 2-5) in the second half for an 83-51 victory. With the win New Holstein continued nipping at the heels of front running Valders who has a 4-0 EWC record.

It was tight in the first half as neither team could establish itself against the other, but at the 8:00 mark, Brillion must have felt confident that they could remain in the game … and they did as the two teams battled to a halftime score in favor of the host Huskies by 38-27.

But the game quickly turned into a rout as New Holstein used an 18-5 run in the first 6:00 minutes of the second half to move out to a 56-32 score, and the game was basically over as The Huskies wound up posting their fourth straight win.

Brillion got an outstanding game from senior Tyler Suess who had 18 points and hit six of his 12 field goal attempts, in addition grabbed eight rebounds. However after Suess, the scoring fell off to fellow senior Trevor Jandrey who scored nine.

New Holstein used pretty much the same formula that has worked for them throughout the entire season, the brutal inside game of Devin Schisel, Nolan Beime, and Austin Schrage. Only Beime would have what could be called an inside height and body mass, but New Holstein seems to wants to run roughshod inside. It ought to be interesting when they play a team who has some basketball height … you know like 6’-6” to 6’-8”.

Beime had 21 points and six rebounds, and Devin Schisel added 15 points, and was 5-7 from the field. Rounding out the Huskies double digit scorers were Carson Heus hit for 13 points and six rebounds, while Austin Schrage and Ryan Steffes hit for 12 points each.

Brillion: 27 24 51

New Holstein: 38 45 83

Brillion: Suess, 18 Jandrey, 9 Mentzel, 6 Q. Schwartz, 5 Brouillard, 4 Bonick, 4 D. Schwartz, 3 Hanson, 2

New Holstein: Beime, 21, Schisel, 15 Heus, 13, Schrage, 12 R. Steffes, 12 James 3 Beck, 3 Schroeder, 2 C. Steffes, 2

Eastern Wisconsin Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Valders, 4—0 6—1

New Holstein, 3—0 6—1

Two Rivers, 2—1 3—5

Sheboygan Falls, 2—2 4—2

Kiel, 1—2 2—3

Brillion, 1—2 2—5

Roncalli, 0—3 2—3

Chilton, 0—3 1—6

Big East Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Hilbert, 5—0 7—0

Kohler, 4—1 6—1

Howards Grove, 4—1 6—1

Random Lake, 3—1 4—2

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 3—2 3—2

Sheboygan Lutheran, 3—2 4—3

Ozaukee, 3—2 5—4

Oostburg, 3—3 3—4

Sheboygan Christian, 2—2 4—3

St. Mary Catholic, 2—3 2—3

Manitowoc Lutheran. 1—3 3—5

Reedsville, 1—4 2—5

Elkhart Lake Glen. 0—5 1—7

Mishicot, 0—5 0—5