Stockbridge, Hilbert, Kiel and Chilton Girls Pick Up Wins

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Dec. 19

Stockbridge a Winner

The Stockbridge Indians (2-0) entertained the Valley Christian Warriors in a girls’ basketball game, and came away with a convincing 40-19 victory.

This game was all about the first 18 minutes as the Indians forged out to an insurmountable 22-3 halftime lead. The Warriors (0-3) simply could not get their offense on track … their defense was okay, but their offense was MIA.

The second half was more like a basketball game, as the two squads battled away at each other until the final buzzer. Although Valley Christian was tagged with a loss, they did recover to play almost even with Stockbridge in the second half.

Rhonda Cole let the way for the Indians with 14 points followed by Leigha Hermann who added 12 points. Although Valley Christian had a tough time scoring points in the first half, part of that was the tenacious defense that Stockbridge played.

Valley Christian: 3 16 19

Stockbridge: 22 18 40

Valley Christian: (no individual statistics)

Stockbridge: Cole, 14 Hermann, 12 Krebsbach, 7 Zimmerman, 5 Ecker, 2

Dec. 20

Brillion Nips Purple Raiders

The Lions (2-3, 4-5) needed every ounce of strength to secure their fourth victory of the season. This win a 50-48 decision over Two Rivers (2-3, 2-5) in EWC play a week ago Tuesday.

The two teams battled through the first half and absolutely nothing separated these two long-time rivals, as the scoreboard told the whole story … it read 25-25.

The second half was just like the first, as the two teams battled through another 18 minutes and only a final offensive push by Brillion negated an extra session. As the dust settled from these two teams, Brillion was just two points better than their visitors, 50-48.

“We did a great job of competing throughout the game, we were able to convert against their zone defense and made a late run to get a lead, and withstood a late run by Two Rivers,” Coach Jeff Capelle gushed after the game.

Brooke Behrendt paced the Purple Raiders with 12 points, while Morgan Haag and Amayia Oakley each had nine points. If there were any question about whether these two teams played a rough and tumble game, witness the fact that Two Rivers shot 18-30 free throws and Brillion committed 19 fouls.

Brillion was led in scoring by Sara Braun who had 22 points, followed by Katharina Keller who tallied 13. Braun also had 10 rebounds, and Keller had four offensive boards, while Paige Kraus added five, and also had five steals.

Two Rivers: 25 23 48

Brillion: 25 25 50

Two Rivers: (no individual statistics)

Brillion, Braun, 22 Keller, 13 Heraly, 5 Popp, 4 Kraus, 3 Galoff, 2 Cohen, 1

Reedsville a Road Winner

The Panthers of Reedsville played a strong game from beginning to end, and in the process topped the Kohler Blue Bombers 65-53 in a Big East Conference to raise their record to 2-4, conference and 2-4 overall. While the loss left Kohler with a conference record of 3-2, and overall fell to 5-4.

Cacillia Zielke had a game high 18 points, Mallory Keller added 16, and Samantha Renzelmann added eight. However the rest of the Bomber squad tallied just 11 points which did not afford Kohler enough points for the win.

Reedsville used the balanced scoring of Kelsey Stadler, 15; Alexyss Schmidt, 14; Brielle Ebben, 11; 10 from Kennedy Hassemer, and 9 points from Faith Lubner. Schmidt also collected 14 rebounds while Lubner and Hassemer added six each.

Kohler: 26 27 53

Reedsville, 32 33 65

Kohler: Zielke, 18 Keller, 16 Renzelmann, 8 Schueller, 5 Farrell, 3 Roeder, 2 Udovich, 1

Reedsville: Stadler, 15 Schmidt, 14 Ebben, 11 Hassmer, 10 Lubner, 9 Cook, 6

Second Half a Winner

Hilbert struggled offensively in the first half, trailing Sheboygan Christian (1-5, 3-7) by 19-16 at the half. It’s hard to say what Coach Wiese said to his girls at the half … but it worked.

The second half for the Wolves was like night and day, they charged out after the break and outscored Sheboygan Christian by 10 points, and won going away by a final score of 42-35.

Hilbert (4-2, 5-4) used the scoring of Megan Lau with a game high of 17, and Makaylee Kuhn at 16 to throttle Christian. The game was won on the backboards as the Wolves collected 28 rebounds, and leading the way was Megan Lau who had 12 followed by Katelyn Schoen eight, and Kuhn who had six.

Ashley Flipse scored 11 for Christian while Lauren TenDolle added eight, as the season long dearth of any meaningful scoring has been totally lacking. The shot selection was poor, and they hit just six of 18 free throws.

Hilbert: 16 26 42

Sheboygan Christian: 19 16 35

Hilbert: Lau, 17 Kuhn, 16 Schoen, 6 Wiese, 2 Schaffer, 1

Sheboygan Christian: A. Flipse, 11 TenDolle, 8 Heinen, 6 LaMahieu, 5 Oppeneer, 3 Moeller, 1, Walcott, 1

Valders Bombs New Holstein

It didn’t take the visiting Vikings long to establish themselves in this EWC meeting, as Valders (5-0, 7-1) completely dominated the Huskies (0-5, 0-8) and winning this game by a 67-25 score.

It was another game of poor shooting, turnovers, and poor decisions, as this squad struggles to learn a new system, and a new coach.

Lindsay Glaeser scored a game high 19 points as she went 8-10 from the field, and went 3-4 from the free throw line. Kendra Hammel added 15, as the two girls combined to hit 12 of 15 field goals, and were 10 for 11 from the free throw stripe. Emma Wagner had nine points while Alissa Wagner added eight and also secured seven rebounds.

New Holstein got nine points from Karli Schmitz, but had little help from her teammates on this night. Olivia Ondrejka and Mackenzie Doherty each contributed four points.

Valders: 36 31 67

New Holstein: 9 16 25

Valders: Glaeser, 19 Hammel, 15 E. Wagner, 9 A. Wagner, 8 Everson, 8 Leschke, 5 Buck, 2 Sabel, 1

New Holstein: Schmitz, 9 Doherty, 4 Ondrejka, 4 Hansen, 3 Danes, 2 Guelig, 2 Steffes, 1

Roncalli at Chilton

Chilton emerged with a 50-38 victory over the Roncalli Jets, and now stand 2-3 in the EWC, and are 5-4 overall. For Chilton, the victory moved them to 3-2 in the conference, and 4-3 overall.

Kiel at Sheboygan Falls

Kiel traveled to Sheboygan Falls, and came away with a 43-30 victory over the Falcons who now stand 2-3 and 4-4 overall. Kiel’s EWC record has reached to 5-0, and overall the Raiders have a 7-1 record.

Dec. 22

Chilton Blasted by Springs

Holy flying basketballs! The St. Mary’s Spring Ledgers put a whipping on the Tigers from Chilton, and the verdict was in long before the first half ended. St. Mary’s was firing on all cylinders in this nonconference tilt.

The Ledgers (4-3) built themselves a 19 point 46-27 lead at the break and then scored another 24 points while Chilton, with 25, could never erase the deficit that they needed to just make the score respectable.

The first half was really the killer for Chilton (4-3) as some suspect decisions and shot selection didn’t do the Tigers any favors. Lauren Mortimer had 14 points to lead Chilton while Michaela Prust and Alysha Brickl each added nine.

St. Mary’s Spring was led in the scoring department by Anja Smith who had a game high 20 points followed by Emily Mueller who had 14, Nicola Lavey scored 13, and Emily McGovern who scored 11 points leading the Ledgers balanced scoring attack.

Chilton: 27 25 52

St. Mary Springs: 46 24 70

Dec. 23

Overtime Does in Brillion

The Reedsville Panthers and Brillion Lions hooked up in an old fashioned barn-burner as neither team seemed to want to cart off a victory. The score at halftime was Brillion 23 and the home team Reedsville Panthers 21.

These two old rivals traded baskets during much of the second half before Reedsville scored points at the end of regulation to force an additional five minutes to decide who ultimately would be able to claim bragging rights.

With the score tied at 55-55 at the end of regulation, the two squads went at it right up to the final buzzer, and when the exhausted players and fans gazed up at the scoreboard, the score showed Reedsville with 64 points, while the visiting Brillion Lions had 63.

For the 4-6 Brillion Lions, Arial Heraly scored 19 points followed by Katharina Keller and Sara Braun with 13 points each. Karissa Popp pulled down seven rebounds, had two assists and three steals, while Hannah Beyer added six boards.

For Reedsville who now stands at 3-4, there were three players with double figures led by Alexyss Schmidt who had 21 followed by Faith Lubner who had 20 pints, ten rebounds and five steals.

Also reaching double figures was Kelsey Stadler who had 13 points, three steals and three assists.

Brillion: 23 32 8 63

Reedsville: 21 34 9 64

Brillion: Heraly, 19 Braun, 13 Keller, 13 Kraus, 8 Cohen, 8 Popp, 2

Reedsville: Schmidt, 21 Lubner, 20 Stadler, 13 Ebben, 5 Cook, 3 Hassmer, 2

EWC Standings

Con. All

Kiel, 5—0 7—1

Valders, 4—1 9—1

Chilton, 3—2 4—2

Roncalli, 2—3 5—4

Brillion, 2—3 4—5

Sheboygan Falls, 2—3 3—4

Two Rivers, 2—3 2—5

New Holstein, 0—5 0—8

Big East Standings

Con. All

Howards Grove, 6—0 7—1

Oostburg, 5—1 6—3

Ozaukee, 5—1 6—3

Manitowoc Lutheran, 4—2 5—3

Hilbert, 4—2 5—4

Mishicot, 3—2 4—2

Kohler, 3—2 5—3

Reedsville, 2—4 2—4

Elkhart Lake-Glen. 2—4 2—5

Random Lake, 2—4 2—6

Sheboygan Lutheran, 2—4 2—6

St. Mary Catholic, 1—5 3—5

Sheboygan Christian, 1—5 3—7

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 1—5 1—7