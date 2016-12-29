ADRC to Expand Meals in Chilton

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The Aging & Disability Resource Council in Chilton will be expanding meals for seniors to five days a week starting on Jan. 9.

ADRC offers meals to anyone over 60 years old for a suggested price of $3.75. No one will be denied a meal if they are unable to donate. ADRC just asks for 24 hours notice in order to have the meals prepared.

“We just want to dispel the myth,” said Joann Dewhurst, ADRC supervisor. “People think that the Nutrition Program is for people who are poor. It’s not. It’s not a food line; it’s not a shelter. This is for anyone who is older to have a good dinner and socialize and eat.”

On Thursday there was plenty of socializing going on at lunch, which had beef stroganoff on the menu.

A dozen seniors sat around a table, at the Chilton City Hall laughing, joking and sharing meal together.

Dr. Joe Schlaefer, 90, and his wife Florence were two of them.

“My wife didn’t like to do dishes anymore,” Joe said. “She didn’t like to cook either,” Florence chimed in.

Florence comes with Joe because it’s easier than preparing meals at home.

“It’s a convenient place for anybody coming with a cane or walker to come into the facility,” she said. “If you have arthritis like me, grocery shopping is getting more difficult.”

Leroy Weninger, 83, has been coming for about 11 years, ever since he moved off his farm about two miles west of Chilton.

“I got no cook at home and I come to socialize,” Weninger said. “It’s a good place to socialize and you get a very good meal.”

Melvin Miller, 68, has been coming for about four years. Originally to get a more balanced diet.

“Certain people didn’t like the way I was eating before and thought I needed a more balanced meal, plus I get to talk to people,” Miller said.

One thing is for certain, the group does like to chat, but they generally avoid politics and religion.

“People that are here feel like my family, and I was kind of a recluse and not going out, but now that I go out the people here feel like my family,” said Patti Howen, 62.

Dave, 71, and Gloria, 62, Bodinger partook in the meals in New Holstein previously, but since they relocated to Chilton they have been coming for the past six months.

“It’s a good place to come and you have good conversation and we talk about different things,” Dave said.

Laura Fritschka, 69, has been site manager for the program for four years here. She serves the food and plans the meals. The group has Packers Fridays, holiday meals, and even plays bingo on Wednesdays.

“I’ve been working since I was 16,” Fritschka said. “This is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had, ever. I wouldn’t give this up. They’ll have to drag me out of here by my feet.”

Daily menus include a 3 oz. serving of protein, 1/2 cup vegetable, 1/2 cup fruit, potato/rice or pasta, bread, dessert and pint of milk.

Menu offerings vary as well, from potato pancakes, to honey mustard chicken to country fried steak, plus many others. The Eagles Club in Chilton prepares the food, and often takes suggestions from those who frequent the program.

The meal programs aims to reduce hunger and food insecurity, to promote socialization of older individuals, and to promote the health and well-being of older individuals by assisting such individuals to gain access to nutrition and other disease prevention and health promotion services to delay the onset of adverse health conditions resulting from poor nutritional health or sedentary behavior.

The program averages about 12 people a day eating at Chilton. But those who used it wanted an additional day. The Nutrition Program also delivers close to 40 meals a day in the Chilton area and 100 total in Calumet County.

It is funded through state and federal funds, plus private donations and the cost of the meals.

Starting on Jan. 9 meals will be offered Monday through Friday with lunch around 11:30 a.m. at the Chilton Community Center.

The program also offers meals in Hilbert, Stockbridge, Brillion and New Holstein.

Meals in Hilbert start at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and are held at the Village Hall.

In Stockbridge meals start at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Dewhurst said the group is known to play lots of sheepshead after they eat.

Meals in Brillion start at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and are held at the Brillion Community Center.

In New Holstein meals are at 11:30 am. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center.

Anyone who is over 62 and over and who is interested in going needs to RSVP by 1 p.m. the day prior by calling 849-1451.

“Here you can come as a single person or as a couple and you can have a different meal everyday,” Dewhurst said. “You don’t have to do dishes and you don’t have to worry about getting the groceries.”