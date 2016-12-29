CPD Receives Accreditation

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton City Council learned that the Chilton City Police Department received the Core Standards Accreditation.

City Police Chief Craig Plehn reported to the city council that he has been notified by the Program Manager of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) that the board of the WILEAG has approved the Chilton Police Department receive the Core Standards Accreditation.

That accreditation came after a rigorous assessment process, Plehn stated.

The accreditation process, Plehn explained, is designed to verify that the Chilton Police Department meets the Board’s state-of-the-art standards and is a voluntary process which is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

“This accreditation demonstrates our voluntary commitment to law enforcement excellence by its compliance to a body of standards deemed essential to the protection of life, healthy, safety and rights of the citizens we serve. The Chilton Police Department is proud to be among very few accredited departments in Wisconsin with this respected status,” Plehn emphasized.

Accreditation status is granted for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited, he noted.

The Department will receive the award at the Chiefs Conference in early February.

“This is a huge accomplishment and a goal that I had set forth for the Department. I am very pleased to say I never thought this accomplishment could be achieved so soon,” Plehn said.

Plehn also informed the city council that since Calumet County has decided to keep the existing radio system, they will be narrow banding its VHF radio system and not going to a digital system.

Because of that, Plehn noted, we will not need to upgrade our radios.

Unfortunately, Plehn stated, our radios are in desperate need of replacement.

“I could not justify purchasing new VHF radios at approximately $3,500 a piece for a county radio system that will probably have to be replaced in 10 years. I was able to find some very nice used radios from an agency outside of this county that just upgraded from VHF to digital. Fortunately for us the VHF radios they had cannot be used,” Plehn stated.

The Chilton Police Department was able to get a VHF Squad radio for our third squad and a VHF Motorola 2500 XTS radios with collar mics for $640.

“If we would have bought this equipment new, the approximate cost would have been over $30,000. Due to the high cost of radio’s we will start budgeting in capital for future radio equipment,” Plehn said.

The police department has started its search for the seventh officer. Interviews will be held on Jan. 13th.