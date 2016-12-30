County Board Decries Lack of Transparency in Highway Shop

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Supervisor Jeffrey Yelton raised a complaint that the board had not seen or voted on the final highway facility exterior. He stated that he had been shown privately, but felt this was something that should have been before the whole board.

Romenesko stated that the board had been given a road map at the beginning of the project that stated which points the board of supervisors would be consulted. He stated that while the concept had been shared with the board, and the county had publicly decided on traditional brick, other details were decided in relevant committees.

Supervisor Merlin Gentz stated that these decisions were made in open meetings and minutes were available.

Yelton stated that he felt this was a sufficiently large decision that the board should have been informed.

“I think it looks like the entrance to a fast food company or retail shop,” he said.

He stated that the board would be held accountable for the exterior by constituents while the decisions they had made regarding interior details would only be seen by county employees.

Gentz asked Romenesko to provide more details in high profile project updates going forward.

Initiative 41

East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission executive director Eric Fowle presented Initiative 41, a cross county coordination initiative by nearby counties along the Interstate 41 corridor. Fowle stated that initiative was created due to layoffs after defense spending cuts in 2012-13. Fowle stated Calumet was deeply affected by this: 58.1 percent of Calumet citizens commute to a neighboring county on the 41 corridor.

Initiative 41 sought to diversify industry in the area. Fowle highlighted efforts to supplement Fond du Lac’s defense contracts by bolstering the aerospace industry that already existed. He stated the Appleton, Green Bay, Eau Claire and Lacrosse airports had similarly been in talks to establish a program sharing best practices among other things.

Fowle was asked if New Holstein or some of the other smaller airports in the area would benefit from this.

“We haven’t figured out how those smaller airports can be connected to us, but that’s on my list,” he said.

Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Mark Ott reported the new K-9 unit Amir had been deployed 94 times since May, stating the new unit is indispensable either finding evidence or ruling it out. Ott stated Amir’s handler, Lt. Will Pearson had just returned from a refresher training course the previous Friday.

Supervisor David LaShay thanked Ott, “I think you supervisors here know that my wife suffered a heart attack a month ago. … The officer that responded was there within five minutes. … I wish to thank your department, your officers for a great job.”

He told the board he would be serving the rest of his term.

“With the assistance of my wife I have reconsidered leaving the board. I’m back today and I will be back until my term ends. Thank you all of you for caring,” LaShay said.

County Policy

Changes to the Calumet County personnel and general administrative policy manual included the ability for the County Administrator to make hiring decisions in time sensitive hospice positions; changes to bring policy in line with the Americans With Disabilities Act and removal of a prohibition on employees outside the County taking home county vehicles.

Supervisor Heather Gibler voiced opposition to dress code in section 3.01 b and an addition stating “no tank tops, or spaghetti straps, unless covered by another top.” She argued, “This policy would indicate that what we wear affects our ability to do our job properly.”

LaShay stated that he had another amendment to discuss if the board felt this matter should be addressed in the general board meeting.

Supervisor Ronald Dietrich put forth an amendment to remove the dress code modification from the policy update.

After much discussion the board voted against the amendment with only three ayes.

The board recognized the passing of former supervisor Ronald Green and community and committee member Donald Ruhland, passing resolutions 2016-27 and 28 in their memory.