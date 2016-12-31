CHS’s Substance Abuse Approach Aims to Balance Measures

By Maleny Capetillo

In CHS’s efforts to prevent substance abuse among students, the school maintains strict policies to keep drugs out of the building and prefers a personalized approach to help students who already struggle with substance abuse.

“Drug abuse can be defined in different ways, depending on the type of drug being used or the manner in which the drug is being used,” said Ms. Denys Koenigs, the CHS counselor. “Using prescription drugs that are not prescribed to you or in a manner or dosage other than the way prescribed by your doctor is considered drug abuse. The misuse of prescription drugs is a growing concern among teenagers. Drug abuse can also be defined as the use of any drug that leads to self-damaging behaviors, addiction or psychological harm — commonly seen with illegal drugs, alcohol or overuse of over-the-counter drugs.”

Among the many different types of substances students use are alcohol, marijuana, opioids, prescription drugs, Adderall and over-the-counter medications, such as cough syrup, Ms. Koenigs said.

According to District School Resource Officer Deputy Jacob Meyer, drug trends are always changing. Currently, heroin and prescription drugs top the list of abused drugs in the adult population outside of school.

“The entire state of Wisconsin is dealing with an influx of heroin, which often has deadly results from overdoses,” Deputy Meyer said. “Additionally, prescription drug abuse has become more and more common, and studies have shown that there is a direct link to prescription drug abuse leading to heroin use later on. From a student perspective, this is what is so concerning about kids that abuse prescription drugs. The long-term effects and addiction can result in moving to more serious drug usage later on.”

In his opinion of students using controlled substances, CHS Principal Mr. Ty Breitlow said, “What I find very disheartening is that students believe that in some cases they can take a pill and it makes them smarter, makes them focused. I mean, we’ve gotten to that point in our society. And it’s frustrating because people don’t realize that the power of will can supercede any medication.”

School and Legal Consequences

Deputy Meyer explained the consequences of drug possession and abuse: “There are two different entities that can issue consequences to students in cases of buying/selling drugs on school grounds — the school and law enforcement. Not just in the building either — but even in the parking lot or at Morrissey Park, since both of those areas are still protected by school policy.

Concerning school repercussions, Deputy Meyer said that the consequences for buying and/or selling drugs can range from suspension all the way up to being expelled.

Of the legal repercussions, he said that the laws that apply to these cases differ dependent on the particular circumstances.

“The drug type and quantity determine the severity of the charges,” Deputy Meyer said. “For example, selling marijuana has a less severe penalty than selling cocaine or heroin. As for those that are buying drugs, they could be charged with possession of the drug. Selling any drug is typically a felony, but the type and quantity will determine the level of the felony.

“Possession of drugs ranges from misdemeanors to felonies, again depending on the type and quantity,” he said. “The cut-off age when a student is not necessarily considered a minor when facing criminal charges is 17. At the age of 17, students can be charged as an adult for criminal actions in certain cases. Any age under 17 will result in the student receiving a ‘juvenile referral’ instead of criminal charges, which is a fancy way of saying they’re charged with the same crime as an adult, but will have different consequences. For example, a 15 year old would not get sent to adult prison, but could be sent to juvenile detention which is jail for children.”

Community Encouraged to Report Incidents

The school staff interviewed pointed to other members of the community as a possible measure to prevent legal and school consequences from being needed.

Mr. Breitlow said, “I think that our students and our community have the ability, if they joined together — and particularly the students — in speaking out and acting out against those who engage in these behaviors, instead of trying to cover up and protect and say ‘snitches get stitches.’ If we would all be in advocacy for a drug-free school, we wouldn’t have these issues. We may still, but not to the degree with which they occur, and that’s really sad. It’s really sad. The students have the power to make their school not a place for controlled substances.”

Deputy Meyer also advocates for students monitoring the school community. “If you see something, say something! The school administrators and I cannot be everywhere at once. We often rely on helpful tips and information that lead us to drug investigations,” Deputy Meyer said.

If someone wants to make an anonymous report, the Crimestoppers text-a-tip feature (274637, keyword: calumet) is available. If the information given results in actual charges being issued, the reporter can also receive $50 in cash for the tip from the Crimestoppers organization.

Student Opinion

Many students look to keep the community safe, but they do not always agree with the application of the Co-Curricular Code of Conduct to their behavior outside of school.

Senior David Weber said, “I agree that we use it correctly. It just shouldn’t depend on what we do out of school. I hate the whole Code thing. Like in sports, yeah, because you’re participating right now, but once you’re out of it, then (the Code) shouldn’t (apply).”

The school administration supports the district’s policy that applies the Co-Curricular Code of Conduct to student behavior beyond the classrooms and hallways.

“The Co-Curricular Code of Conduct does follow students out in the community because students that are allowed to participate in privileged things like sports, clubs and activities, such as the musical,” said Mr. Breitlow. “Those are community-wide things, and so the reason you have a Code (violation) is because you don’t want to put a student out there who has done all these bad things, and the community knows about it . . . So you have to apply the Code because we hold those students to a higher degree of accountability because of what they’re involved in.”

While minors’ records are closed, news of incidents spreads in a small community.

District Considers Cases Individually

“As far as handling specific drug cases, none of them are similar,” Mr. Breitlow said. “They’re all on a case-by-case basis depending upon the facts, how the information comes to (the administration), how the students are. Whenever you have an individual that engages in any behavior that necessitates consequence, you always take the whole person and situation into context, and then you have to think about what’s been done in the past. And then from there, you use your professional discretion to recommend what might happen.

“Those recommendations can be overruled — at least any discipline that I assign. There is always a higher level of authority that comes from the superintendent and the school board. If I was to make a recommendation for a student to not be expelled for distribution of drugs, the board could say, ‘No, we don’t want drugs in our school at all.’ And in the past, that’s absolutely the way that this community has shown its values, through those elected board members, and they have expelled students that have engaged in that behavior in the past,” Mr. Breitlow said.

For any situation involving drug possession or abuse on school grounds, there will always be some sort of repercussion, depending on the situation. Mr. Breitlow said, “In any situation we try to minimize the impact to a student’s opportunity to learn. So, I mean, aside from the attendance policy about excused absences — which suspensions are — other than the Co-Curricular Code and the violation that may consequently come from that.”

Official District AODA Policy

The School District of Chilton’s bylaws and policies, which can be found on the school website under “CPS Policy Manual,” include the specific drug and alcohol policy (5530): “. . . the Administration and/or Board of Education determines the consequences to be imposed on a student who is found to be in violation of the district’s AODA (Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse) policies, they may take into consideration the violator’s willingness to refer themselves at their own expense, and/or the parent’s willingness to refer their son/daughter at the parent’s own expense, to a school approved AODA Assessment/Treatment Center for an assessment and recommendation of treatment. In order for such consideration to be given, the violator and/or his/her parents must give permission for the AODA Assessment/Treatment Center to release to the school district any and all records pertaining to the violator’s AODA assessment and any recommended treatment as proof that the violator completed the AODA assessment and recommended treatment programs.”

Taking an AODA assessment enables students to reduce their Co-Curricular Code of Conduct penalty by 50 percent if they have engaged in any violation. “We do that because, in the end, underneath it all, we want the individual to get help,” said Mr. Breitlow.

Last year, students could also manage sports, but not this year, so they actually have to serve their punishment in other ways.

“The consequences don’t matter to me. It’s not personal,” Mr. Breitlow said. “The board sets the policy that I must enforce. Bottom line, if you do something that’s illegal, immoral or otherwise, you’re going to have a consequence. But to us — as long as you’ve served your punishment — the length of it doesn’t matter. It should be circumspect with the violation, but, ultimately, kids are going to make mistakes. You have to understand that. I know that. Our teachers know that. Kids make mistakes. That’s why you’re here. That’s why we don’t expel every kid who has drugs. Ultimately, you want to help them recover.

“I know we’re kind of on the upswing, I know our building was hurting for a while with all the recent events that went down. Three weeks — for three solid weeks — I was nowhere to be found. That’s how engaging that process is. You try and be supportive, and you try to be helpful, but, ultimately, it’s a student’s future. It’s time-encompassing because aside from the individual conversations, you’ve got tons and tons of documentation. You lose sleep for sure. And it affects you. It affects your relationships with the kids because then they start to look at you differently,” said Mr. Breitlow.

Preventative Measures: Building Searches

The School District of Chilton takes preventative measure to ensure the safety of the students and the community.

“If you’re on our property, we can do pretty much anything we need to do to keep people safe,” said Mr. Breitlow.

One of the deterrents is searching the building regularly. Trained police dogs are brought into the schools to make sure the buildings are clear of drugs.

Deputy Meyer said, “The narcotics dogs are specially trained to detect a wide variety of drugs. Contrary to popular belief, they are not fooled by dog treats or other things that a typical dog might be interested in. These dogs are extremely disciplined at identifying the odors of illegal drugs and ignoring any other odors.

“When a dog ‘hits’ on a locker, the handler identifies this by the dog’s method of alerting the handler, for example, scratching its paws on the specific locker,” Deputy Meyer said. “Once a narcotics dog alerts on a locker, this gives officers probable cause to search the entire contents of the locker. From there, if illegal drugs are found, they can immediately be seized, and we would address the problem with the person assigned to the locker.

“The same situation applies to the student parking lot when it comes to vehicles. The drugs would be seized as evidence and tested to ensure they are actually the substance we believe they are. The student would be questioned on where they acquired the drugs from and any other information relevant to the case. From there, depending on the situation, we would determine what charges are applicable,” he said.

Preventative Measures: Substance Abuse Education

Apart from the canine unit, the school tries to prevent substance abuse by educating students on its inherent dangers.

“I think the dogs are a good deterrent, but first and foremost, it’s education,” Mr. Breitlow said. “We try to do a lot of that with the Thursday Talks. We had a lot of good questions about drugs and drug policy in those Thursday Talks, so I would find it hard to believe that any student doesn’t know that they can’t have drugs in school.”

The substance abuse education includes informing students about the erratic and destructive effects these chemicals can have on the user’s body.

“You can’t possibly predict or depict what may occur when using those substances, and in a lot of situations, students don’t realize the danger they put themselves in when they do that stuff,” Mr. Breitlow said.

“But you can’t narrow their thinking to say, ‘Oh, if I do this, this is all that would happen.’ From my perspective, you can’t scare people straight with drugs. You need to just educate them on how much damage they’re doing to their body,” he said.

The school’s approach to substance abuse education differs from its efforts to keep students safe from other dangers, such as distracted driving and drunk driving.

“You can scare people into being more safe with vehicles because accidents, to students, happen more regularly,” said Mr. Breitlow. “It’s more near to their mind. All you have to do is say, ‘That could be you,’ because people drive every day. If somebody was using controlled substances on a daily basis, then you could possibly do a scenario like (the mock car crash) because then it’s just only a matter of time before this happens to you.”

Deputy Meyer has been providing educational programming on drugs and alcohol to sixth-grade students for the past three years.

“I believe starting at early ages with these subjects is our best chance to try to prevent kids from falling into a life of drug use later on,” Deputy Meyer said. “Our school policy is in place to restrict drug use and distribution at school.”

If any student has any questions as to how substance abuse can be detected either in themselves or in others, Ms. Koenigs can provide information.

“There are some general signs that can signify that a person is abusing substances: a sudden change in mood or personality, withdrawal from family and friends, changed sleeping patterns or a sudden change in interests,” Ms. Koenigs said. “Depending on the type of substance being abused, more specific signs may be noticed. For example, those abusing marijuana may exhibit red eyes, dilated pupils, dry mouth, impaired memory and impaired decision-making.”

The harmful side effects of substance abuse vary greatly in severity. Brain damage and long-term psychological effects — such as addiction, paranoia, memory loss or mental health disorders — are possible when the chemicals in drugs interact with the user’s brain cells, said Ms. Koenigs.

“It can also lead to bodily harm as a result of the drug’s ability to impair the individual’s decision-making skills,” Ms. Koenigs said. “Drugs can cause individuals to feel invincible and make decisions that can lead to broken bones or death. Drug abuse doesn’t only cause harmful effects to the person abusing the drugs. Drug abuse can cause people to make poor decisions, such as driving under the impairment, which can lead to accidents potentially causing harm to others.”

Staff’s First Priority to Help Students

“Students looking for help should reach out to a trusted adult,” said Ms. Koenigs. “Mr. Breitlow, Deputy Meyer and (I) are always willing to help students in need. I always encourage students to reach out for help, whether that be from their parents or a school staff member. We can help you get connected with your doctor or other community resources and counseling centers that frequently assist students in breaking the habits associated with drug abuse.”

This philosophy of assisting students in need is not limited to the counselor.

“Deputy Meyer’s first responsibility is to protect and serve,” Mr. Breitlow said. “If somebody came to Deputy Meyer of their own volition and said, ‘I drink, and I need help. I can’t stop. I enjoy the party scene and need help,’ there’s no way he’s going to write a ticket and come to me and say we’re going to code this person. There’s no way he would do that. And I’m not like that. If somebody came to me and said, ‘I need help,’ we won’t fine them and code them. We’ll get you help.”

Deputy Meyer said, “Remember that we are not out to ‘get’ people, and part of our mission is to help kids recover from substance abuse problems, too. When a kid is charged with a drug crime, they are offered services from the Department of Health and Human Services in order to recover and learn from their problems. We do not just issue charges and forget about you.”