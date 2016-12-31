Dedering Celebrates 102nd Birthday

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Eighteen years ago Annie Dedering retired as a florist at the age of 84. Now that she has turned 102 she feels she could have kept working for a bit longer.

“I really didn’t expect to retire, but the place was for sale,” she said.

Dedering worked two jobs for much of her life after graduating the eighth grade, at a florist during the day, and at the Altona Supper Club at night.

After 27 years of doing both she decided it was time to stick to flowers.

Dedering said her commitment to stay working for so long was something she inherited from her parents.

“My mother used to say work never killed anybody because she was a hard worker too,” Dedering said. “And she used to say don’t talk about people, God is their judge.”

Her parents farmed in the area until the Great Depression. Then her father moved to a foundry and her mother to a canning factory.

One of the biggest changes she has seen in her 102 years is the change is how people act.

“Slow down. People are living much too fast they don’t have time for anything, they’re always on the go,” Dedering said. “We didn’t have computers, we didn’t even have TV for a long time.”

When she was growing up her mother taught her how to play solitaire. Her love of games hasn’t left either. Her son Tom still visits at Stanton Place and the two play kings corner.

She used to play bingo until her eyes and hearing started to go.

“I was the most unlucky person at bingo,” she said.

As for her secret to a long life, well it comes from Milwaukee, and she has one a day.

“I say drink beer,” she said.