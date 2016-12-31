Hilbert to Replace School Roof Units

By Times Journal Staff

The Hilbert Board of Education voted Monday to spend $79,700 to replace four heating and cooling units and convert them into two at Hilbert Middle/High School.

“What it (the money) is used for is to replace four roof-top units and basically convert it to two, and these roof top units are outdated, so it’s a continuation of our referendum project,” said Tony Sweere, middle/high school principal and district superintendent.

Sweere said the work could be completed by the start of summer vacation. He also said the new units will be more energy efficient.

“We’re going from four units to two so I would anticipate some energy savings, and obviously they’re new vs. something that’s 25 years old, so I think that would bring some efficiencies as well,” he said.