No ATVs on Streets

Chilton City Council Votes to Not Allow ATV Use on City Streets

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton City Council voted unanimously not to allow the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) on city streets.

That action was taken after the city council received a recommendation from the city’s Public Safety Committee that the city not allow the use of ATV’s on city streets.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Kevin Johnson stated that the committee did review the results of a survey taken on the allowing of ATVs.

“I will go on record as an avid ATV user and I was very excited about the concept to use an ATV in the City of Chilton but quite simply, due to the geographic location of the city with two state highways and other issues, I simply cannot support this,” Johnson said.

City Police Chief Craig Plehn had recommended that the city not allow the usage of ATV’s on city streets.

A question was raised by the usage of snowmobiles in the city.

Plehn stated that snowmobiles are allowed and approved on snowmobile trails only.

The city council also voted unanimously not to offer shuffleboard in the city.

The city’s Culture and Recreation Committee reviewed a request for allowing shuffleboard in city parks.

A request was received by the city to provide outdoor shuffleboard.

City Director of Public Works Todd Schwarz noted that at Morrissey Park the basketball court is used a lot, the double tennis courts and the pickle board court have minimal use.

In fact, Schwarz stated the enclosed tennis court was used for an enclosed dog park.

The committee questioned if there is a sign posted to indicate that no dogs are allow in the parks.

“No dogs are allowed in any city parks,” Schwarz said.

Committee members did consider the request, however, they couldn’t substantiate shuffleboard at this time.

Memorial tree plaque costs were increased by the city council.

The new costs are: plaque with text engraving only will be $73.70 and a plaque with text engraving and photo will be $110.