Alice Marie Heller, age 89, of Chilton, died on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Willowdale Health & Rehab in New Holstein. She was born March 25, 1927 in Stockbridge, daughter of the late Edward & Mary (Funk) Hostettler. Alice married Denver Heller on June 8, 1944 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge.

As a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, she was a woman who cared deeply about her faith and cherished the many blessings God had bestowed upon her in life.

Together, Alice and Denver farmed in the Town of Brothertown before a short move to Arizona. Upon their return to Wisconsin, they ran a farm in the Hilbert area.

In 1960, Alice and Denver owned and operated the tavern and dance hall in Brant, until about 1975, presently known as The Neighborhood Pub. She later acquired the Curve Inn in Chilton which she sustained over the course of the next 5 years when she quietly slipped into semi-retirement.

During this time, she worked part-time as a dietitian at the Chilton Care Center in Chilton, and cared for her grandchildren; a task which she happily carried out and which brought her great joy. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for her delicious lemon pie and her often sought after dressing which was present at nearly every wedding she cooked for. Friends and family alike knew Alice for her quick witty and humorous sense of humor that brought laughter to daily life to all she crossed paths with.

Survivors include her children: Donald (Charlotte) Heller, David (Mary) Heller, Dennis Heller, Duane (Karen) Heller, Arleen (Mark) Gebhart, Barbara (Lawrence) Casper, Christine (Randy) Bratz; 22 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Denver; a great grandchild: Hunter; and all of her siblings and their spouses.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 8:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Online Condolences

wietingfuneralhome.com