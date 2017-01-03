Michael T. Vanne, age 54, of Chilton died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his home. Mike was born January 11, 1962 in Two Rivers, son of Donald & the late Carol (Jost) Vanne. He graduated from New Holstein High School.

Michael worked many years at Mary’s Restaurant in Appleton and also Ponderosa in Appleton. For all those who know Michael, he was always riding his bike around town with many trips to Appleton and New Holstein.

Survivors include his dad: Donald Vanne; brothers and sisters: Gerald (Patty), Peggy, Debbie Gau, Terrie (Mark) Sabel, Anne (Dennis) Feldman, Mary (Ray) Stafford, Sue (Jim) Yerkman, Laurie (Leighton) Blasing, Keith (Sue) Vanne, and Becky (Duane) See. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Carol; brothers: Del, Peter & Paul; a brother-in-law: Peter Gau. He was also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will be having private family services at a later date.

