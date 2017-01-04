Area Teams Shine at Shootout

By Paul L. Frazer

Dec. 27

Huskies Top Irish

Although the Huskies came into the Kress Center’s Shawno Sundrop Shootout with one of the better records (6-1), the Freedom Irish seemed to be in a season long funk (2-4). But nonetheless they represented a worthy opponent for New Holstein to have to deal with.

This game would be decided in the last two or three minutes, just like many others where both teams have some quality players. Several plays down the stretch sealed the deal for New Holstein, who took full advantage of turnovers to score crucial points.

Entering the final five minutes of this game Freedom actually had a lead at the four minute mark 53-51. However, it would be their last lead as the Huskies built a bit of breathing room when they took a 59-55 at the 2:45 mark.

Free throws and a timely two point field goal were the big plays for the Huskies over the last 1:30 of this game. Ryan Steffes hit two free throws and hit a field goal while Devin Schisel hit two big free throws and Austin Schrage added a big free throw in the final minute of the game.

Charlie Jadin scored a game high 24 points for Freedom, while Dwight Green scored 14 and Ty Brick added eight to support Jadin. However Freedom’s big guys, Parker Van Handel and Luke Pingel, both 6’-6” were nonfactors underneath.

New Holstein had a much more balanced attack as Nolen Beime scored 19, Austin Schrage had 12, Devin Schisel and Carson Heus added 11, and Ryan Steffes scored 10. There were two other factors that helped the Huskies to the win … rebounding, as Beime had ten, Steffes seven and Schrage added six, and turnovers. New Holstein committed just 10 in the game.

Freedom: 27 32 59

New Holstein: 36 34 70

Freedom: Jadin, 24 Green, 14 Brickner, 8 Pingel, 4 Van Handel, 3 Baumgart, 3 Bathazor, 3

New Holstein: Beime, 19 Schrage, 12 Heus, 11 Schisel, 11 Steffes, 10 Beck, 4 James, 3

Valders Survives Double OT

The Valders Vikings brought a 6-1 record into this Shawno Sundrop Shootout contest against the equally impressive 5-1 Waupun Warriors of the East Central Conference. It was a contest pitting the Warriors Marcus Domask who was averaging close to 20 points a game, against a team orientated attack by Valders.

Domask, the rangy 6’-6” guard/forward for the Warriors was not quite what people might think about a player who was playing for his father, who is the Head Coach of the Warriors. Domask did get his points (18 in all), but he shot just six times from the field, 2-3 from two point range, and was 3-6 from three point land. In addition Domask hit 5-8 shots from the free throw line collected six rebounds, had five assists, and had one steal.

Thus far in his high school career, Domask has scored 630 points in 29 games, and was a vital cog in last season’s run to the Division 4 Wisconsin State championship, posting a 27-1 record.

Although they lost five players from that championship team, they still are a team who is learning how to play without those five seniors, and no doubt by season’s end will be a team to be reckoned with.

This year’s edition of the Warriors might have better scoring balance than last seasons, and they needed that balance to combat the Valders Vikings. Valders used a stout defensive effort in the first half and built a 29-20 halftime lead.

With little exception, most people in the Kress Center felt that it would take almost perfect basketball for the Waupun Warriors to get back into this game, and that is just what happened.

Not only did Waupun get back into this game, they threatened to win it in regulation time.

In the second half Waupun put on a sterling defensive effort, and Valders made some fouls which allowed the Warriors to get to the free throw line way too much. All told Waupun was at the charity stripe 15 times, and although they hit just seven, it was enough to force an extra session.

In the first overtime Waupun hit two crucial free throws, and Treyner Sundsmo drilled an almost desperation three pointer to force a second overtime. As sometimes happens in these tough ball games, one team seems to be completely outplayed by the other, and the same thing happened.

Valders hit just one two point field goal, but hit seven of eight free throws, while Waupun did not score a field goal, and hit just one of four as Valders won themselves a 70-62 win over a very tough Waupun squad.

There were all sorts of turning points in this game, but in the end it was Waupun’s inability to hit free throws in the second OT. Senior Owen Theune scored 21 points, hitting 4-8 from three point land, while Marcus Domask had 18 points, and also shot 50 percent from three point range, going 3-6.

Domask also had six rebounds, the same number as Theune, while Reese Homan grabbed five.

Valders got 21 points and six rebounds from Luke Goedeke, while Sundsmo had 19, and Kyle Tuma added 16. Even with the pressure of this game, both teams took relatively good care of the ball, as Waupun had nine turnovers while Valders had 16.

Waupun: 20 34 7 1 62

Valders: 29 25 7 9 70

Waupun: Theune, 21 Domask, 18 VandeZande, 10 Homan, 8 Witthun, 5

Valders: Goedeke, 21 Sundsmo, 19 Tuma, 16 Beimbom, 6 Hickmann, 6 Dallas, 2

Stockbridge No Match For the Warriors

Valley Christian from Oshkosh hooked up with the Stockbridge Indians in Stockbridge on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the Valley throttled the Indians by a 74-41 final score. The win, for the Trailways North Conference members, improved their overall record to 4-3, while Stockbridge saw their record dip to 4-6.

It was a blistering first half by the Warriors that settled this affair, as they rushed out to a 45-19 half time lead. The second half wasn’t much better for Stockbridge as they were outscored 29-22, and absorbed the 74-41 loss.

This game was won on the backboards as Valley Christian outrebounded their hosts 51-24, leading the Valley second, third and even four shots. The Valley Christian team had a decisive height advantage, and they took care of the glass because of it.

Wesley Schiek had 23 points and nine rebounds while Josh Bass and Abraham Schiek scored 18 points each. Isaiah Wade scored just three points, but had 11 rebounds, two steals, and four blocked shots, to have a nice game.

Junior Chris Langteau had a nice game, scoring 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and registered six steals. Langteau was the only Indian to reach double figures, but he did have some support from Noah Herman who had eight rebounds and five steals and Jakeb Thurber who had seven rebounds and seven points.

Valley Christian: 45 29 74

Stockbridge: 19 22 41

Valley Christian: W. Schiek, 23 Bass, 18 A. Schiek, 18 Kiefer, 7 Wade, 3 Patrick, 2 Dunn, 2 Giannopoulos, 1

Stockbridge: C. Langteau, 15 Herman, 8 Thurber, 7 Levknecht, 4 W. Langteau, 3 Birschback, 3 Ecker, 1

Dec. 28

Chiefs Stop Brillion

People might think that a village the size of Shiocton (population 921) might be a pushover because the size of their community … but they would be wrong. Shiocton High School has a population of 223, and gather their students from a pretty wide range of little towns and villages … so be careful where you go to spout off, somebody will be watching and listening.

Brillion continues to have problems scoring points, which leads into trouble on defense, and this game also presented the problem of size. Shiocton is a veteran ball club, has some nice weapons on offense, and also play strong defense.

With all of the above mentioned, the outcome was predictable for the Chad Shimek Coached Lions in this 10:30 a.m. Kress Center Shootout game. Brillion stayed with Shiocton, due mostly to the early hot shooting of senior Tyler Suess who had six points. However once the Chiefs limbered up their shooting, the game was pretty much over as the Chiefs held a 20 point 34-14 lead.

The second half didn’t get much better for Brillion, although they did play better. The die had been cast and the final score was a 67-43 victory for Shiocton who ran their season record to 5-2, while Brillion sets at 2-6.

Tyler Bedor had 15 points, and also was the leading rebounder for the Chiefs with seven boards as well as three blocked shots. Nathan Schmidt added 14, while Wesley Brouillard added 10 and four rebounds.

Brillion had Tyler Suess as the top scorer in the game with 16 points while Trevor Jandrey added 12. Brillion committed just 12 turnovers, and did force several Shiocton miscues, but couldn’t take advantage.

Brillion: 14 29 43

Shiocton: 34 33 67

Brillion: Suess, 16 Jandrey, 12 Hanson, 7 Brouillard, 4 B. Schwartz, 2 Q. Schwartz, 1 Mentzel, 1

Stockbridge Routs Lakers

The Indians used Jakeb Thurber’s 20 points and Chris Langteau’s 12 rebounds to extract a victory at home over the White Lake Lakers by a 57-35 final score. This Wednesday evening game at Stockbridge was one of the better efforts by this young squad so far this season. It gave those fans in attendance a needed victory from these kids to help make the holiday season a bit better.

Although Stockbridge (4-5) shot just 30 percent from the field in the game, and just 42 percent from the foul line, they went five of twenty six from three point land. They outrebounded the Lakers, committed just 10 turnovers, and registered 18 steals.

It’s how you win a game when your offensive thrust is spitting and sputtering. You go to a different part of your game. Thurber had six steals while Noah Herman added five and Chris Langteau had four.

White Lake, which now has a 0-7 season mark, was led by Chris Schewe Jr., and Jeremiah Hull who had 13 points each.

White Lake: 20 15 35

Stockbridge: 32 25 57

White Lake: Hull, 13 Schewe Jr. 13 Smith, 3 Foster, 2 Taylor, 2 Pranke, 2

Stockbridge: Thurber, 20 C. Langteau, 12 Herman, 8 Levknecht, 6 Lamers, 5 Ecker, 4 Birschbach, 2

Dec. 29

Streak Snapped

Valders was flying high as they prepared to take on the Freedom Irish who carried a deceiving 2-5 record into this Kress Center Sun Drop Shootout game. Valders already owned a tough double overtime victory over Waupun a day earlier and no doubt were looking to sweep the two game set.

Maybe it was a bit of fatigue from that double overtime win, maybe it was the 70-59 loss that Freedom took from New Holstein, or maybe it was the how the constellation mass was in the sky. Whatever it was Freedom would pick up an exciting overtime win over Valders on this date.

Both teams traded buckets during the first 18 minutes with Freedom holding a slim 36-31 lead at the half. The second half was quite the same, the two teams trading points. However Valders staged a mini surge and managed to tie Freedom at the end of regulation at 66 all.

The four minute overtime was just as tight and exciting. But after the play was done, and the fans begin the exit towards the doors, Freedom had captured a 73-72 overtime victory that improved their season record at 3-5, while Valders dipped to 7-2.

The two teams were almost a carbon copy of one another as Freedom had four players in double figures, while Valders had three. Luke Goedeke again was a force inside as he scored 26 points and ruled the glass. Kyle Tuma added 16 and Treyner Sundsmo had 14.

Freedom had four players in double figures, as Charlie Jadin scored a season high 26 points, while Dwight Green added 18, while Ty Brickner had 12 and Devin Baumgart added 11.

Valders: 31 35 6 72

Freedom: 36 30 7 73

Valders: Goedeke, 26 Tuma, 19 Sundsmo, 14 Beimborn, 4 Hickman, 4 Zipperer, 3 Faucett, 2

Freedom: Jadin, 26 Green, 18 Brickner, 12 Baumgart, 11 Pingel, 2 Bathazor, 2 VanHandel, 2

Kiel Loses a Tough One

With the exception of a blowout loss to Valders back on Dec. 10, Kiel (2-4) has been pretty close to winning two of their three losses. Kiel is scoring at a 63.1 clip and allowing 64.3 points a contest. But the losses keep piling up for Coach Jamie Arenz and his players.

This Dec. 29 game down in Plymouth was pretty much the same formula as their other losses, basically a second half deficiency in scoring points. Whatever the reason Kiel’s offense went from not very good to missing in action.

The Raiders scored just 18 second half points while Plymouth worked to a ten point lead and never relinquished the lead. Another problem for Kiel might be point distribution as the Raiders had two players in double figures, Justin Dedering with 11, and Trent Nickel who had 10.

Plymouth, 5-4 had four players in double figures, Derek Schweiger, 14 Adam Smith 12 and Alex Shutter and Cody Kuhn both with 10.

Kiel: 21 18 39

Plymouth: 16 33 49

Kiel: Dedering, 11 Nickel, 10 Meyer, 8 Goehring, 5 Zorn, 3 Woepse, 2

Plymouth: Schweiger, 14 Adams, 12 Shutter, 10 Kuhn, 10 Richards, 3

Big East Standings

STANDINGS: CON. ALL

Hilbert, 5—0 7—0

Howards Grove, 4—1 6—1

Kohler, 4—1 6—1

Random Lake, 3—1 4—2

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 3—2 3—2

Sheboygan Lutheran, 3—2 5—3

Ozaukee, 3—2 5—4

Oostburg, 3—3 4—5

Sheboygan Christian, 2—2 4—3

St. Mary Catholic, 2—3 2—4

Manitowoc Lutheran, 1—3 3—5

Reedsville, 1—4 3—5

Elkhart Lake-Glen. 0—5 1—7

Mishicot, 0—5 0—6

EWC Standings

STANDINGS: CON. ALL

Valders, 4—0 7—2

New Holstein, 3—0 7—1

Two Rivers, 2—1 4—5

Sheboygan Falls, 2—2 4—2

Kiel, 1—2 2—4

Brillion, 1—2 2—6

Roncalli, 0—3 2—5

Chilton, 0—3 1—6