Kiel, Brillion and Reedsville Girls Pick Up Wins

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Dec. 27

Kiel in Convincing Win

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah ran out of gas in the non-conference tilt at Kiel, losing with a final score of 52-37, which lowered their overall record to 2-6.

While Kiel continued to roll as they upped their overall record to a gaudy 8-1 mark.

Although the first half wasn’t a dominating run for the Raiders, they did hold a 30-22 score at the break. Kiel came out in the second half and traded baskets with the Resorters. When you’re down by eight points, you can’t settle for playing your opponent even, but that is exactly what Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah did and it is part of the reason that they lost.

The biggest reason that the Resorters lost this game was the fact that they only hoisted 32 field goal attempts, hitting 11, and also were at an astounding 16-31 foul shots. When you have a total of 24 turnovers … and shoot the ball poorly like Elkhart Lake did, well you end up losing the game, like the Resorters did.

Sonia Schubert had 11 points, an assist and four boards, while Camrie Schmitz added seven points, four steals and a blocked shot. In addition to the low point production, Elkhart Lake was completely blasted on the backboards, as the collect just 13 rebounds.

Sevana Walsdorf had a game high 18 points and five rebounds, Josie Binversie added 14 points on 5-6 from the field, and had five assists. Sierra Schobert had seven points, three assists, and four steals, while and Becky Blatz had seven points and five rebounds.

Elkhart Lake: 22 15 37

Kiel: 30 22 52

Elkhart Lake: Schubert, 11 Schmitz, 7 Feldmann, 5 Schneider, 4 Nelson, 3 McLaughlin, 3 Ausloos, 3 Bahr, 1

Kiel: Walsdorf, 18 Binversie, 14 Schobert, 7 B. Blatz, 7 Maurer, 2 Schmitz, 2 Walsh, 2

Brillion Sneaks a Win

A ten point 45-35 victory and a road win to boot. You can’t get choosy about one of these types of victories. You just pack your stuff away after the game, get back on the bus and get out of Dodge.

This Brillion win was a bit harder to claim than a regulation game. This game took an extra session to settle who the winner was.

Neither team was impressive in the first half, unless you call a 17-14 lead for Mishicot an interesting game to watch. The second half wasn’t much better. But Brillion did manage to tie the score and force an additional four minute overtime session before the Lions could claim the victory with a 12-2 run and a 45-35 score.

There were several reasons why Brillion won this game … according to Coach Jeff Capelle, “our half and full court defense kept us in the game early in the second half when we struggled shooting the ball.” Another reason the Brillion got themselves back into this game was the fact that “we started to move the ball better in the last eight minutes, and we started to click on offense, and were about to tie the score.”

There are turning points in every game, and I assume that the biggest help for Brillion was the fact that they hit 9-11 free throws to salt the game away. Before the extra session Brillion had hit just 2-8 from the free throw line, but as Coach Capelle said, “we got the early overtime lead and finished going away.”

This non-conference ball game was clearly won at the free throw line, and a contributing factor was the fact that Brillion committed just nine turnovers, undoubtedly a huge factor. Although Brillion shot just 14-49 shots from the floor or 29 percent, the Brillion defensive effort effectively shut down the Indian offense for the entire game.

Ariel Heraly scored a game high 15 points, and hit just five of her thirteen two point shots, was 2-10 from three point range, she was 3-5 from the charity line, had six rebounds and was a demon on defense with three steals. Sara Braun scored 12 points and four rebounds, while Katharina Keller added 11 points.

Brianna Groelle led the Indians in scoring with 12 points, while Hanna Sweetman added 11 points in support of Brianna. Mishicot had trouble all night long shooting the ball, but part of that deficiency was the Brillion defense.

Brillon: 14 19 12 45

Mishicot: 17 16 2 35

Brillion: Heraly, 15 Braun, 12 Keller, 11 Beyer, 7

Mishicot: Groelle, 12 Sweetman, 11 Langley, 4 Peterson, 4 Thompson, 4

Reedsville Secures Home Win

The game wasn’t a turning point, not when you haven’t played to the halfway point in your season. But nonetheless, the victory may have been a sign of maturity. To a degree the Panthers have had an up and down season, winning one, losing one, and then winning one. Reedsville needs to string together a winning streak to climb back into the Big East Conference race.

Reedsville currently has a 2-3 Big East conference mark and are 4-4 overall, while the Roncalli Jets sit in sixth place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference standings with a 2-3 mark, a 5-6 overall record and have a history of athletic achievement.

Allissa Schramm led the scoring for the Jets with 10 points while Kallyn Kiel contributed seven points, Olivia Becker, Kellyn Kiel and Allison Gill each scored six points.

Roncalli: 18 18 36

Reedsville: 26 28 54

Roncalli: Schramm, 10 Kallyn Kiel, 7 Becker, 6 Gill, 6 Kellyn Kiel, 6

Reedsville: Lubner, 16 Schmidt, 14 Schneider, 7 Stadler, 6 Ebben, 5 Hassmer, 2 Cook, Kiekhaefer, 2.

Irish Top Kiel

Freedom did not act like a gracious visitor on this Dec. 29 game played in Kiel. Nope, not at all. Right off the Irish grabbed a lead that they would never relinquish over the next 30 minutes of this non-conference game. Both teams came in with sterling won-lost records, Freedom was 7-1, while Kiel sported a 8-1 mark.

Freedom, front runners in the North Eastern Conference, and the host Kiel, occupying the top spot in the EWC, were playing for bragging rights of these two schools, and their conferences.

Freedom broke out with a lead that they had built to seven points by the half … 27-21. For Kiel the second half was even worse, nothing went right for the Raiders as they were outscored by the visitors 20-11, which sealed the deal in a 47-32 victory, raising their record to 8-1, while Kiel stands at 8-2

Makenna Hasse led all scorers with 26 points, while Jade Helms scored 11 for the Irish, while for Kiel, Savana Waldsdorf scored 12 points while Brianna Walsh added six.

Freedom: 27 20 47

Kiel: 21 11 32

Freedom: M. Hasse, 26 Helms, 11 Peters, 3 Garrett, 2 Kempen, 2 Witt, 2 T. Hasse, 1

Kiel: Waldsdorf, 12 Walsh, 6 B. Blatz, 4 Schobert, 4 Binversie, 2 Schmitz, 2 Stemer, 2

Dec. 30

Reedsville Stays Hot

Reedsville Panthers just might have turned a disastrous start to the 2016-17 season, to maybe rescuing what two weeks ago looked almost like a hopeless cause.

On Dec. 15 Reedsville went from a record of 1-4 to a 5-4 overall record in just about two weeks.

Several issues had contributed to the sluggish start. Possibly the biggest reason was Faith Lubner, who was barely scoring in double figures. Lubner had scored 25 points in the season’s second game, but if you take that 25 effort out of the statistics, Lubner is averaging just 10.0 ppg … and Reedsville can’t win without her.

The two big scorers for the Panthers are Lubner and Alexyss Schmidt, and really a cast of players who seem to understand what and where they are supposed to be. Against this night’s opponent, the Two Rivers Purple Raiders (2-8), Reedsville seemed to know exactly what to do and they went out and did it.

Reedsville’s Alexyss Schmidt led all scorers with a game high 15 points, followed by Lubner and Kylee Cook who had 12 each, with Kelsey Stadler checking in with 11. It wasn’t a contest on the glass as Schmidt led the way with seven, followed by Lubner and Stadler who had six each.

Reedsville forged out to a 36-19 lead by the intermission, and although reserves played a large part of the second half, Two Rivers was outscored 21-15, and the final 57-34 score. Alley Rehrauer had 11 points for the Raiders, while Diana Henrickson added nine.

Reedsville: 36 21 57

Two Rivers: 19 15 34

Reedsville: Schmidt, 15 Cook, 12 Lubner, 12 Stadler, 11 Schneider, 2 Christenson, 2 Ebben, 2 Zipperer, 1

Big East Standings

STANDINGS: CON. ALL

Howards Grove, 6—0 7—1

Ozaukee, 5—1 7—3

Oostburg, 5—1 6—4

Manitowoc Lutheran, 4—2 7—3

Hilbert, 4—2 5—4

Mishicot, 3—2 4—3

Kohler, 3—2 5—5

Reedsville, 2—4 5—4

Elkhart Lake-Glen. 2—4 2—6

Sheboygan Lutheran, 2—4 2—7

Random Lake, 2—4 2—7

Saint Mary Catholic, 1—4 4—6

Sheboygan Christian, 1—5 3—7

Cedar Grove-Bel. 1—5 1—7

EWC Standings

STANDINGS: CON. ALL

Kiel, 5—0 8—2

Valders, 4—1 9—1

Chilton, 3—2 5—3

Sheboygan Falls, 2—3 5—5

Brillion, 2—3 5—6

Roncalli, 2—3 5—6

Two Rivers, 2—3 2—8

New Holstein, 0—5 0—8