City Has Five Areas of Land Available

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton City Council received an update from the City Plan Commission on available land in commercial, industrial and residential areas in the city.

According to Chilton City Director of Public Works, Todd Schwarz, the five areas where land is currently available are: Redevelopment Authority land located on the south side of the City; Industrial land located on the east side of the City in the TIF #2; Dairyland Estates subdivision; Field Court subdivision and River Meadows subdivision.

After receiving a recommendation from the City Plan Commission, the city council voted to grant a conditional use permit to allow for warehousing on Parcel A of Tax Parcel I.D. #31300.

Tom and Lori Hertel had addressed the Plan Commission regarding proposed construction of mini-warehousing on 3.814 acres of Industrial Park Land in TIF#2 referenced as the north edge of Tax Parcel I.D. 31300 with the back lot line of the property being the same as the west lot line of the parcel directly north of it where Libby’s House is built.

Schwarz stated, this property located on the west side of Irish Road south of Field Lane is currently zoned I-1 (General Industry) and mini-warehousing is permitted with a conditional use.

The City has entered into a real estate agreement with the Hertel’s to purchase the property contingent upon the conditional use request being granted.

According to Schwarz, he has reviewed the Industrial Park guidelines with the Hertel’s and a certified survey map has been completed.

The Hertel’s stated their intention is to start with the construction of two warehousing units on the east end of the parcel closest to Irish Road, each being 50 feet by 100 feet in size with ten units on each side resulting in a total of 40 units. Each individual unit will be 10 feet by 25 feet.

A driveway will be built off Field Lane.

Construction of the warehouses should begin in the spring of 2017.

Property owners within 200 feet of the tax parcel were notified of the application for the conditional use permit request.

No comments were heard either for or against the application for the conditional use.