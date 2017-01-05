Walk Across Winnebago Approaching

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

In 2003 Stacy Frakes of Neenah forgot her purse at the Gobbler’s Knob Supper Club in Stockbridge. Thirteen years later the Neenah Animal Shelter has received more than $37,000 in donations as a result.

Frakes decided to invite two friends out for a leisurely stroll across frozen Lake Winnebago to retrieve her forgotten purse.

Now that it’s 2016 the Walk Across Lake Winnebago has become a tradition that hundreds partake in every year.

This year on Feb. 4 people will gather at Bobbers by High Cliff State Park and take the same trek.

Well not the same exact trek. Paynes Point Hook & Spear Club plows a route roughly 10 miles across the largest inland lake in Wisconsin.

Last year nearly 800 people partook in the walk.

“It’s so different once you get out there,” said Jordan Vanderloop, Frakes’ daughter and an event organizer. “It’s not like a marathon run where you’re racing to get across. It’s more of a leisurely walk with friends. There are stops along the way on the lake.”

So far this year Vanderloop said there are already four stops planned by organizations, including pizza from Tia Maria Pizza in Neenah, plus a couple of stops, Margaritaville and Applepieville, which will serve adult beverages. There will also be porta-potties along the route.

Although the event starts at a bar, it has stops with adult beverages along the way, and ends at two bars with live music, Vanderloop said it is family friendly. Those with families are encouraged to leave Bobbers before the normal 11 a.m. start time.

Safety is also a primary concern. The walk part of the event is not held unless there are 12 inches of ice, enough for Paynes Point Hook & Spear to plow a path.

There are also people along the route with snowmobiles and four-wheelers that can take anyone to shore who can’t make the entire trip.

While the event primarily involves people coming from Neenah to High Cliff, Vanderloop said providing transportation from Neenah back to High Cliff is an option as well.

“If we get the attendees from the Chilton area we’d love to arrange some sort of transportation back for them,” Vanderloop said.

If more people from the east side of the lake partake she said she would eventually like to donate some proceeds to an animal shelter in the Chilton area as well.

“We’ve always talked about if we get more people from the other side, the east side, that we’d like to do some sort of split donation between Neenah and an animal shelter in Chilton. But we want to keep it animal based.” Vanderloop said.

Once the event ends back in Neenah there will be a gathering with two bands. The Polar Project will play and Vinland Still & Grill at 2 p.m. and Back’n Kickin will play at Paynes Point at 6 p.m.

People can register for the walk online at www.walkacrosslakewinnebago.com. The fee before Jan. 15 is $25 and includes a customized backpack.

However, this is Wisconsin and weather can be an issue. Since the event started in 2008 the ice has not been thick enough three years. If that’s the case people who register still get their shirts and backpacks, and the party will still be held.