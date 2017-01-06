Chilton Requesting Proposals for Lot Development

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

Authorization was given by the Chilton City Council to request proposals for the development of two adjacent city-owned vacant lots at 29 W. Main St., in the Uptown central business district.

Stated in the project summary is that the City envisions the vacant lots be developed and be used for retail, commercial, multi-family residential, office, restaurant or other use that is compatible with a central business district and neighboring uses.

Ideally, the building will be at least two stories and include a full basement.

The City is requiring that the exterior of the building be brick. If commercial/retail, windows should consist of a minimum of 60 percent of the space on the store front.

Stated in the project summary is that 27 W. Main St., has been, and currently is, a parking lot for almost 40 years.

The 35 W. Main St., property housed the former Karl-Kent building which was demolished in 2010.

The City of Chilton has taken steps to revitalize the Uptown district through the creation of the Uptown Master Plan and Tax Increment Finance District (TID) #4.

Within the last several years, the city has seen the construction of a 40-unit senior housing apartment complex and rehabilitation of four existing properties.

Presently, the lots are zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD).

A Phase 1 environmental study was completed on the properties. Electronic copies are available upon request.

Price is negotiable.

The City of Chilton reserves the right to award the project based on the size and scope of the development, the proposed business which would occupy the structure and the timeframe in which the structure is completed.

The property is sold “as is” and all site preparation is the responsibility of the selected developer.

The project will not be awarded strictly on the price paid for the property as much as it will be on the developer’s ability to construct a building that will fit well in the city’s long range development plans for the Uptown district.

Thus, it is important for the developer to present a detailed site and building plans.

That should include the following:

*The overall look and design of the new structure and how is complements the current building stock in the Uptown district.

*The ability of the plan to create new business opportunities in the Uptown district.

*The ability of the plan to increase the tax base of the Uptown district.

*The ability of the plan to make Uptown Chilton attractive to visitors.

*The ability of the plan to complement the existing Uptown architectural and streetscaping features.

All responses to this Request for Proposal (RFP) must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Uptown Chilton Development RFP”, addressed to “Todd Schwarz, Director of Public Works” and delivered to City of Chilton, 42 School St., Chilton, 53014 no later than 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Each sealed envelope shall include 12 complete original responses. Proposals received after the Feb. 1 deadline may not be reviewed.

Property is sold as is. All costs related to the preparation of responses to this RFP are the responsibility of the responder.

The City assumes no liability for any costs incurred.

All materials submitted shall become the property of the City of Chilton without any restrictions on usage and are non-refundable.

The tentative schedule for the selection process is: proposals due, Feb. 1, 2017; Redevelopment Authority recommendation, Feb. 8, 2017; City Council selection of a developer/project, Feb. 21, 2017.

For more information on the Request for Proposal contact Todd Schwarz, at info@chilton.govoffice.com or City of Chilton, 42 School St., Chilton, 53014. Phone number is 920-849-2451.