CFD Getting New Truck

City Council Authorizes Purchase

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton City Council authorized the purchase of an Impel top mount pumper from Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. Appleton, for $532,500 for the Chilton Fire Department.

Aldermen not present at the meeting to vote on the action were: Dan Hilton, Clayton Thornber and Mark Willems.

That action was taken by the council after they received a recommendation from their Public Safety Committee to purchase the truck.

Also, recommended by the Committee and approved by the Council is the sale of truck #101 and #102 when the fire department deems it is appropriate.

Financing of the new pumper will be reviewed by the entire city council.

A Chilton Fire Department Truck Replacement Committee Consisting of Fire Chief, Gary Halbach; 1st. Asst. Chief Ben Schoenborn; 2nd Asst. Chief Nathan Schneider; Safety Officer Shane Peik; Captain Phil Anhalt; Captain Keith Vanne and Firefighter Bruce Henninger started in February 2015 with a goal of finding a replacement solution to the current aging Engine 102.

Custom Fire, Marion Body Works, Rosenbauer and Pierce were each given a list of specifications required to meet the needs of the fire department’s response area. Of the four quote packages received, two did not meet the criteria due to a lack of capacities or specifications. Those two were: Custom Fire and Marion Body Works.

Engine 102 is a 1987 Ford chassis fire engine built by Pierce. It is currently in reserve status but is maintained with all current DOT inspections as well as all pump tests.

However, Schoenborn said, it can perform the following tasks during firefighting operations. Those tasks are: assigned to support and supply water to Engine 101 from fire hydrants; supply large diameter hose for long lay water supply operations both for city and rural operations; provides exposure protection to buildings adjacent to burning structures; assigned to support and supply water to Engine 101 from portable water tanks in rural settings; assigned to fill tanker trucks from a static water source in rural settings; utilized in evacuation and missing person searches and assigned to traffic control and hazardous situation warnings.

Schoenborn stated that Engine 102 has a total of 34,000 road miles on the odometer. Mileage alone is not an effective unit of measure of use of any fire apparatus. While pumping, the Engine is stationary but is using its engine at its full capacity to move a large volume of water, sometimes for many hours of continuous operation.

Items that make the current E102 no longer meet current day safety standards, Schoenborn said are: lacks fully enclosed seating to all members riding on the fire apparatus; does not meet the current standard for emergency warning lights; does not meet current standard for reflective striping; does not have an adequate electrical load managing system that meets power standards; does not meet standards for ground and step lighting; noise levels in the driving and crew compartments are well above safety standards that an enclosed cab design would eliminate; the body is in very poor shape; the steel water tank is rusting through, pump piping as well as frame and under carriage showing significant corrosion; due to a lack of an enclosed cab, Truck 103 is sent with the remainder of the crew if responding anywhere.

“This engine will have served this community for 31 years. It is a credit to our maintenance program that this engine is still in service. However, problems on the vehicle are compounding themselves at an ever-increasing rate. Even if many of the major issues with this Engine are corrected, the resale value of this apparatus would only be $4,000 to $5,000. To continue to commit money for the maintenance of keeping this engine in service is not financially responsible to the City of Chilton taxpayers,” Schoenborn said.

Engine 101 is a 1996 Pierce Saber built by Pierce and it has 20,000 road miles on it. The hour meter currently reads 1,604 engine hours. It is current on all DOT inspections; PM’s and passes all current pump tests.

Schoenborn reported on the deficiencies that are current for Engine 101. They are: the pressure-governor is obsolete and has been repaired with after-market parts multiple times; the Husky Foam system is showing signs of severe wear and high metal in the oil samples; both front and rear leaf springs are sagging and have been replaced twice since purchased; severe corrosion on frame rails, air tanks, fuel tank ad hangers; water tank frame collapsing due to corrosion; sever corrosion on sides and rear of the truck body; class II oil leaks on engine, front main seal and oil pan gasket; radiator showing heavy corrosion/rusting.

Engine 101 has served as a first-due apparatus for the last 21 years.

“At the time of purchase, liquid calcium chloride was not commonly used as a road de-icer. As a result, paint and other anti-corrosion inhibitors were not used. As a result, fire apparatus under-bodies in this region have shown significant degradation and corrosion since the common use of liquid highway deicing,” Schoenborn said.

This, Schoenborn stated, “has significantly reduced the life expectancy of Engine 101 and similar units built during the mid-late 1990’s. The estimated repairs obtained from Red Power Diesel are somewhere in the $25,000 to $35,000 range. This would only remedy the corrosion issues, not accounting for any mechanical or foam system repairs. The current re-sale value is estimated somewhere in the $50,000 range.”

Pointed out by Schoenborn, “if the City decided to move Engine 101 to reserve status, it physically does not fit in any other engine bay due to its length. The engine also does not feature any rear suction inlets which make it significantly less efficient in a rural water supply setting.”

To maintain the department’s ability to serve the department’s city and rural areas effectively, keeping the safety of the firefighters, the department’s top priority, it was recommended replacing both Engine 101 and 102 with one new engine.

The new Engine would have an increase in volume of pumping capacity by 250 gallons per minute as the pump size would increase from 1,250 gpm to 1,500 gpm. According to Schoenborn, the benefits of this increased pump size will assist in combating much hotter, faster-spreading fires as the fire department continues to find more synthetic materials and light-weight construction in modern building designs.

Schoenborn explained the new Engine 101 will include the following key features: Independent Front Suspension; Side Roll Safety Protection with Air Bags; Front Disc Brakes; 5-Speed Automatic Transmission; Rear Air Suspension; Increased interior cab room; Standard in-cab air conditioning; one-piece full glass windshield; 1,500 gpm Waterous mid-mounted pump; dual real 6’’ suction inlets; Harrison hydraulic generator w/cord reel; all 12 volt LED scene lighting; dual hydraulic ladder racks, with 4 ladders total.

“With significant changes to our community’s characteristics, construction, and growth, along with firefighter safety, Engine 101 and 102 should be replaced with one new fire engine in the near future. Our committee has proudly and responsibility designed a replacement engine that meets the needs of our department and our community,” Schoenborn concluded.

Schneider discussed the sale of Trucks 101 and 102 either by means of sealed bids or with the assistance of a broker. With a newer engine, the City might want to consider using a broker so that the sale could meet a broader audience instead of just local, Schneider stated.

Alderman Ron Gruett said, “I appreciate the detailed report and I trust the recommendation from the Fire Department truck committee and the safety of the firefighters is a big deal to me.”

Committee Chairman Kevin Johnson complimented the committee for a thorough report and their business approach to the future truck purchase.