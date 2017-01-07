Connors Defends Her Position on County Trunk F to Chilton City Council

By Betty Schilling

Times Journal Staff

Calumet County Board Chairperson Alice Connors explained to the Chilton City Council about her representation for the City of Chilton.

Connors represents Wards 1,2, and 5 and Supervisor Ronald Dietrich represents Wards 3 and 4 for the City of Chilton on the Calumet County Board.

Several city aldermen have expressed concern that Connors and Dietrich have not been attending city council meetings when the County Trunk Road F project has been discussed or supported the city on their counter proposals they submitted to the county highway committee for the project.

Calumet County submitted the first proposal to the city, whereby each would pay 50 percent of the cost for the reconstruction of the road. The City would also pay for the repair of the utilities, which would be done prior to the reconstruction of the road. Stated in that proposal, the county wants the city to take the jurisdictional transfer of the road upon completion of the reconstruction.

The city submitted a counter proposal to the County, whereby the city would pay 20 percent of the repair costs and the city would also pay for the repair of the utilities, which would be done prior to the reconstruction of the road.

Calumet County has not accepted the city’s counter proposal.

When asked at the Dec. 6 city council meeting, if Chilton’s county board representatives were for or against the city’s proposal, Chilton’s Director of Public Works Todd Schwarz stated that he was unaware of support from either one of them.

Also, at the Dec. 6 city council meeting, Alderman Mark Willems, voiced his disapproval and disappointment to the lack of support that the city has received from Connors and Dietrich.

“They are supposed to represent the city at the county level. I hope people understand it’s their road and they want us to pay half and take it over. I just don’t understand this,” Willems said.

Connors, who came to the last city council meeting in December stated, “I want to set the record straight. I do represent the City of Chilton. I have been raked over the coals in the newspapers that I am not participating and supporting the city. This is far from the truth. I have represented the City of Chilton for the past approximate 35 years and Chilton is my top priority.

People know that is the truth. I am not on the Highway Committee. I have no vote on that Committee. All I can do is talk to the highway Committee and give suggestions, but I have no vote,” Connors said.

Willems, and Aldermen Dan Hilton and Clayton Thornber were not present at this meeting that Connors was present at and spoke about her representation for the City of Chilton at the county board level.