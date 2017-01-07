Steven Avery Lands on Most Googled People List of 2016

By Times Journal Staff

Thanks in part to the “Making A Murder” series that debuted on Netflix at the end of 2015; Steven Avery was one of the most searched for people on Google in the United States and the world in 2016.

Around the globe Avery ranked No. 7 for most searched people in 2016, according to the annual Google Trends report.

One spot above Avery was Bernie Sanders, the failed 2016 candidate for the Democratic nomination in the presidential election.

The names Avery beat out on the global top 10 list include Celine Dion, Ryan Lochte and Tom Hiddleston.

In the U.S. Avery topped out as the fifth most searched for person in 2016. Ahead of him were Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Michael Phelps, and Sanders again.

U.S. interest in Avery peaked in January of last year and bottomed out by May. There were slight bumps in searches in August, October and November.

Wisconsin is the state that was interested by Avery the most, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Internationally Avery got the most interest in Ireland, Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom. The U.S. ranked fifth behind those four.

Avery also landed on the list of breakout searches, peaking on Jan. 3, 2016, with Appleton as the term’s top city.

“Making a Murderer” was the second most searched for TV show in 2016 in the U.S., behind another Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”