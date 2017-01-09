Ruth M. Schabach, age 100, of Chilton, died on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton. She was born March 30, 1916 in Chilton, daughter of the late Edward & Lucy (Bink) Grittner. Ruth married Eugene Schabach on June 29, 1943 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chilton and the couple operated their photo studio, Schabach Studio, out of their home. In the mid 1960’s, Ruth began working at the Calumet County Court House in the Clerk of Courts office until her retirement at the age of 70. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, formerly St. Mary Parish where she was also involved with the Christian Women. In her free time, Ruth enjoyed her time sewing as well as tending to her her garden. Survivors include her children: Ruth Boos, Jean (Rick) Lindau; and 2 grandchildren: William Boos, Christian “Nic” (Sarah) Lindau. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Eugene; a son-in-law: Phillip “Skip” Boos; and her 2 brothers: Edward & Harold Grittner. Funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Dcn. Dennis Bennin officiating. Burial followed in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

