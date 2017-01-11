Chilton and Hilbert Girls Stumble, Kiel Keeps on Winning

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 2

Lancers Top Huskies

Sheboygan Lutheran (4-7) topped the New Holstein Huskies (0-11) in a nonconference encounter at New Holstein.

The Lancers established themselves in the first half, enjoying a nine point 28-19 at the break, and then expanded that lead to 27 points in the second half.

Lutheran had two girls in double figures, Dakota Weigert lead all scorers with 16 while Julie Touw added 11.

Sheboygan Lutheran hit the backboards hard for the entire game, collecting 46 rebounds as a team … Josie Pingel had 11 to top Lutheran.

Sheboygan Lutheran: 28 32 60

New Holstein: 19 14 33

Sheboygan: Weigert, 16 Touw, 11 Oberreich, 8 Gottowski, 6 Rodewald, 6 Mendez, 5 Pingel, 5 Meador, 2 Matz, 1

New Holstein: (no individual stats)

Jan. 3

Valders Bests Hilbert

Valders pulled out to a big 16 point halftime lead and were completely dominating in the second half as the Vikings scored a 69-31 nonconference victory over the Wolves of Hilbert.

Valders is having an outstanding season thus far, (11-1) and is virtually tied for first place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference race.

Hilbert, on the other hand, has struggled for most of the 2016-17 season, as they have been an on again, off again kind of team and struggle to score points.

Hilbert has just four seniors on their roster, so experience might be lacking.

Valders used a balanced attack to claim the victory in this game as Lindsay Glaeser had a game high 19 points followed by Emma Wagner who scored 16 points and Danessa Buck chipped in with ten points.

Alissa Wagner who is scoring a bit less this season, has been an impact player, as she scored eight points, added eight rebounds, and dished off nine assists.

Hilbert was led in scoring by Makaylee Kuhn who had 13 points followed by Delaney Wiese who had seven points, and Megan Lau grabbed nine rebounds.

This game however was won in three areas of the game.

In three point shooting, Valders hit 7-19.

In rebounding, Valders outrebounded Hilbert by a 30 to 22 margin.

The final area of the game that Valders dominated was the fact that they committed just 11 turnovers while Hilbert committed 21.

Valders: 37 32 69

Hilbert: 21 12 33

Valders: Glaeser, 19 E. Wagner, 16 Buck, 10 A. Wagner, 8 Hammel, 4 Egan, 4 Evenson, 2 Sabel, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 13 Wiese, 7 Schaffer, 5 Schoen, 4 Lau, 2 Duchow, 2

Chilton Loses a Tough One

Chilton entertained the Reedsville Panthers in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 nonconference game, and was nipped by Reedsville 48-46.

This game was close throughout as the two girls teams battled to almost a standstill during the game.

As with many teams who basically allow their athletes some family time, as well as private time, when they return to practice, and then school, momentums tend to shift. Maybe a bit of rust is accumulated during the vacation down time.

Both teams shot less than 40 percent, and combined to hit just 3-12 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Of course both teams committed turnovers and didn’t always use sound judgment in shot selections, or floor play. But that’s what you get during the first game or two back from vacation.

Reedsville (6-5) managed to take a tenuous three point 24-21 halftime lead, which of course was not much of a comfortable lead.

The second half showed the same type of back and forth play, as neither team could mount much of an offense to get themselves a commanding lead.

Alex Schmidt scored 16 points, and had 13 rebounds for Reedsville while Faith Lubner added 14 rebounds. These two girls accomplished a rare accomplishment, both achieved double doubles, double figures in points and rebounds.

Jenna Moehn had 14 points for Chilton who now stand at 5-5, while Nicole Stiefvater added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.

Reedsville: 24 24 48

Chilton: 21 25 46

Reedsville: Schmidt, 16 Lubner, 14 Ebben, 7 Schneider, 4 Stadler, 4 Cook, 3

Chilton: Moehn, 14 Stiefvater, 7 Bell, 5 Brickl, 4 M. Schmitz, 4 Mortimer, 4 A. Schmitz, 3 Prust, 3 Schneider, 2

Tigers Roll

The Howards Grove Tigers (8-1) played rough and tough in the first half of their game with Kiel and held a not so comfortable 19-13 halftime lead.

Miscues and some poor shot selection by both teams contributed to the low score and the uncomfortable feel by both teams.

Both teams are leading their respective conference races at the present time. Howards Grove in the Big East with a spotless 7-0 record, while Kiel also has an unbeaten record in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, standing 6-0, and have an overall record of 8-3.

The second half saw both teams shooting levels improve, but for Kiel it wasn’t so much their shooting, as it was their floor play, and the fact that the Raiders had just four assists. Conversely Howards Grove did spread their offense around, and had 11 assists for the game.

Brittany Schaller led all scorers with 18 points on 4-8 from the field, 7-8 from the free-throw line, hit her only three point try, had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kalyinn Near and Abby Gerber each had eight points.

Sierra Schobert scored 11 for the Raiders, while Savana Walsdorf and Becky Blatz each had seven points, and Blatz also grabbed five rebounds. The fact that Kiel hit just 11 of 47 field goals, and didn’t get themselves many second shots really spelled doom for the Raiders.

Howards Grove: 19 31 50

Kiel: 13 26 39

Howards Grove: Schaller, 18 Near, 8 Gerber, 8 Yancy, 6 Stauss, 5 Reinemann, 3 Buboltz, 2

Kiel: Schobert, 11 Walsdorf, 7 Blatz, 7 Walsh, 4 Schmitz, 4 Stermer, 3 Mauer, 2 Binversie, 1

Close but No Cigar

New Holstein had their chances; it had been since March of the 2014-15 season that the Huskies had tasted a victory.

The streak has extended to an entire season, and parts of two others, and I realize that the entire student body at New Holstein is pretty sick of the situation.

Dec. 3 was as close as they’ve been this season. They trailed Cedar Grove-Belgium who brought a 1-7 mark into this contest, and were scratching and clawing in an effort to grab a win.

However when the air had cleared, Cedar Grove had won themselves a 48-41 victory over New Holstein.

Building on a six-point 23-17 halftime lead, the Rockets continued to hold a four or five point lead throughout much of the second half … and as the final buzzer sounded, New Holstein had lost their 36th straight basketball game.

Autumn Beutel scored 12 points, followed by Melanie Obbink with 11, while Amanda Meerdink had five points and 11 big rebounds. Obbink, Beutel, and Faith Buechler each had four steals, and basically made life for the New Holsteins ball handler’s miserable … to say the least.

Mackenzie Doherty had 12 points followed by Rachel Hansen with seven and Marlee Halbach and Karli Scmitz each had six.

New Holstein shooters hit five three pointers, but only hit on 12 two pointers. They hit just two free throws.

Cedar Grove: 23 25 48

New Holstein: 17 24 41

Cedar Grove: Bautel, 12 Obbink, 11 Bruggink, 6 Buechler, 6 Feisinger, 6 Meerdink, 5 Holzberger, 2

New Holstein: Doherty, 12 Hansen, 7 Halbach, 6 Schmitz, 6 Guelig, 4

Timberwolves a Winner

Living Word Lutheran Timberwolves built themselves a twenty point 36-16 first half lead, and then withstood a comeback by the host Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Resorters to claim a 66-53 victory.

Living Word, members of the Midwest Classic Conference, proved to be worthy of their first place position in their conference with a 3-0 record.

Kayli Brown was red hot as she scorched the nets for a season high 34 points. Emma Dufur scored nine, Keri Walker had eight and Megan Ringgenberg had 7

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, with a 2-7 record got 21 points from Sonia Schubert 14 from Kianna Bahr and nine from Camrie Schmitz.

Schubert had eight rebounds, and six assists while Claire Feldmann had six and Ellie Ausloos had six steals.

Living Word: 36 30 66

Elkhart Lake: 16 37 53

Living Word: Brown, 34 Dufur, 9 Walker, 8 Ringgenberg, 7 Mueller, 4 Juergansen, 4

Elkhart Lake: Schubert, 22 Bahr, 14 Schmitz, 9 Ausloos, 4 M. Schneider, 2 McLaughlin, 2

Jan. 6

Kiel Remains Unbeaten

The Brillion Lions (2-4, 5-7) had a horrible first half that sealed their doom, as Kiel hacked out a 44-30 EWC victory on Friday last.

Brillion scored just nine points in the first half as Kiel ran out to a 21-9 halftime lead.

Although Kiel (6-0, 9-3) wasn’t much better then Brillion, they did shoot a bit better … hence their halftime lead.

Brillion managed better in the second half, as they scored 21 points … but Kiel scored 23 … expanding their lead by the end of the game to a 44-30 final score.

For Brillion to win, the girls who needed to score didn’t. Ariel Heraly scored just two points, Sara Braun had nine, Katharina Keller added six and Hanna Beyer had six.

On the glass Braun, Keller and Emily Cohen had six boards each.

For Kiel, Savana Walsdorf had 18 and Josie Binversie had seven, but the Raiders seemed to score a bucket, or make a defensive play when they needed to.

Brillion: 9 21 30

Kiel: 21 23 44

Brillion: Braun, 9 Keller, 6 Beyer, 6 Kraus, 5 Heraly, 2 Cohen, 2

Kiel: Walsdorf, 18 Binversie, 7 Blatz, 6 Stemer, 5 Schobert, 4 Schmitz, 2 Walsh, 2

Not a Good Week

Chilton put themselves in a deep, deep hole, and usually when you end up in a hole in any sport except golf, the outcome is predictable.

It happened to the Tigers as they dropped an important EWC game to Valders 41-25.

Early in the game it looked like Chilton (3-3, 5-5) was kind of in slow motion. Maybe it was the weather … you know, the cold.

Whatever the cause by halftime Chilton was trailing by 13 points, 24-11.

Valders hadn’t shot the ball with much authority, but it was better than Chilton. Valders was not comfortable with that 13 point lead … but didn’t really appear to be too interested in changing their style of play.

Chilton got nine points from Lauren Mortimer, Nicole Stiefvater scored seven points and was her usual bear on the backboards, but other than these two girls, the rest of the squad scored just nine points.

Alissa Wagner had 11 points for Valders while Lindsey Glaeser added nine and five rebounds, and Danessa Buck seemed to wake up from her scoring slump, scored eight points, and led the Vikings, 5-1, 11-1 with six rebounds.

Chilton: 11 14 25

Valders: 24 17 41

Chilton: Mortimer, 9 Stiefvater, 7 Moehn, 4 Brickl, 2 Reseburg, 2 Prust, 1

Valders: A. Wagner, 11 Glaeser, 9 Buck, 8 E. Wagner, 5 Hammel, 4 Egan, 2 Leschke, 2

Roncalli Takes Down Huskies

It was not a masterful performance, but it was good enough for the Jets from Two Rivers as they took an EWC victory over New Holstein (0-6, 0-11) at the Roncalli launching pad. Roncalli (3-3, 7-6) managed a 22 point lead at the half, 28-6, on their way to a 52-27 victory.

The second half was a bit better for New Holstein as they scored 21 points to at least make the final score respectable.

Rachel Hansen and Mackenzie Doherty scored seven points each, while Roncalli’s Kerry Kiel had a game high 18 points followed by Abby Zurcker with 17.

New Holstein: 6 21 27

Roncalli: 28 24 52

New Holstein: Hansen, 7 Doherty, 7

Roncalli: Kiel, 18 Zurcker, 17

Christian a Winner

Sheboygan Christian thought that they might come into Elkhart Lake and improve their Big East Conference record … but Elkhart Lake (3-4, 3-7) had no intention of simply handing Christian a victory. They drove back to Sheboygan winless.

It was a tight, rough contest, where the final verdict wasn’t known until the buzzer went off.

The Resorters were left standing, while the Sheboygan team limped out of town with a 1-6 in the Big East, and had an overall record of 3-8.

Leading the way for Sheboygan Christian was Ashley Flipse with 10 points, while Abby Walcot added nine.

The game was a foul filled contest, with a boatload of turnovers, and extremely poor basketball decisions.

Elkhart Lake won this game at the foul line, even though the Resorters shot just 56 percent.

However it was the number of foul shots that Elkhart Lake took that tells the tale here. Elkhart Lake took 45 field goal shots … and they took 39 free throws.

To win this game by two points, they hit 22 foul shots.

Three players from Sheboygan fouled out while two Resorters were benched for the same reason.

It was a wonder that there were 10 players on the court at the end of the game.

Sonia Schubert had a game high 13 points and six rebounds, Claire Feldmann added eight, while Kianna Behr and Ellie Ausloos scored seven points each.

Sheboygan: 15 25 40

Elkhart Lake: 18 24 42

Sheboygan: Flipse, 10 Walcott, 9 Rassmussen, 8 Heinen, 7 Oppeneer, 4 LeMahieu, 2

Elkhart Lake: Schubert, 13 Feldmann, 8 Ausloos, 7 Bahr, 7 Schmitz, 5 Schneider, 2

Mishicot Deals Hilbert a Loss

It does not take a mathematician to figure this one out.

Mishicot (who, by the way, is having a resurgent season) outscored the host Hilbert Wolves 23-17 in the first half, and then almost duplicated in the second half what they did in the first half. Only in the second half they outscored Hilbert 26-17, and even I can count these figures. Mishicot topped Hilbert by 15 points, 49-34

Hilbert is a young team and as such there isn’t a whole lot of experience. Makaylee Kuhn is the only legitimate scorer for Hilbert at the present time, and to a degree they either sink or swim with her.

Hanna Sweetman had a game high 14 points for the Indians while Andréa Peterson added 11 while Brianna Groelle had seven points and six rebounds. Makaylee Kuhn scored 12 points while Megan Lau added six points and had a slew of rebounds.

Mishicot: 23 26 49

Hilbert: 17 17 34

Mishicot: Sweetman, 14 Peterson, 11 Groelle, 7 Ayotte, 5 Krieser, 4 VanHefty, 4 Baumgartner, 2 Thompson, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 12 Lau, 6 Schoen, 5 Wiese, 4 Bergelin, 3 Bangart, 2 Duchow, 2

Reedsville Takes a Tumble

So the Tigers from Howards Grove came calling at Reedsville last Friday and after a competitive first half that saw Howards Grove leading by five points at 20-15, the first place Tigers dusted off the Panthers by a final score of 64-29.

Now absolutely everybody in Reedsville knows why Howards Grove is leading the Big East Conference with a perfect 7-0 record, and sports an overall record of 9-1.

With the loss Reedsville’s conference record fell to 2-5, while they are 6-5 overall.

It’s easy to figure out why Reedsville got a bopping from the Grovers, Alex Schmidt was just one of seven for field goals, and scored just the two points. Faith Lubner continued her solid play as she scored 12 points, and added six boards.

Howards Grove: 20 44 64

Reedsville: 15 14 29

Howards Grove: (no individual stats)

Reedsville: Lubner, 12 Stadler, 8 Ebben, 4 Wasmuth, 3 Schmidt, 2

Big East Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Howards Grove, 7—0 9—1

Ozaukee, 6—1 9—3

Oostburg, 6—1 7—4

Manitowoc Lutheran, 5—2 8—3

Mishicot, 6—2 6—3

Hilbert, 4—3 5—6

Kohler, 3—3 5—6

Elkhart Lake, 3—4 3—7

Sheboygan Lutheran, 3—4 4—7

Reedsville, 2—5 6—5

Random Lake, 2—5 2—8

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 1—6 2—8

St. Mary Catholic, 1—6 4—8

Sheboygan Christian, 1—6 3—8

Eastern Wisconsin

Conference Standings

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

Kiel, 6—0 9—3

Valders, 5—1 11-1

Roncalli, 3—3 7—6

Sheboygan Falls, 3—3 6—5

Chilton, 3—3 5—5

Brillion, 2—4 5—7

Two Rivers, 2—4 2—9

New Holstein, 0—6 0-11