Kiel, Hilbert, Valders Stay Sharp, Chilton Falls

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 3

Aquinas Wins a Thriller

To lose the occasional basketball game really isn’t a shocker. High school teams lose games during the course of a week, but they don’t usually score 90 points and still come up short.

Most teams in high school do not make up 17 point deficits, to force overtime … and still lose.

However that is exactly what happened to the Stockbridge Indians in their home game on Jan. 3.

The Knights from Marinette shot well in the first half, didn’t make many turnovers, and felt confident about their first half game.

If Saint Thomas had any idea that the second half would just be a formality to a win, Stockbridge had other plans in mind.

They put their ideas to a successful run and scored 58 second half points to tie the score at the end of regulation 79 all.

In the overtime session, the two teams jockeyed with one another until Saint Thomas scored 12 points to the Indians 11, and walked off the Stockbridge floor with a hard earned 91-90 overtime victory.

Defense was thrown out the window as both teams shot the ball well, the Knights 51 percent and Stockbridge 45 percent.

Both squads put up all sorts of acrobatic shots, making for some long rebounding which Saint Thomas took full advantage of.

The Knights (3-6) were led in scoring by Tyler Stuart and Jack Farley who scored 22 points each, while Eric Powers had 20 and Jordon Bourdelais chipped in with 18. Christian Hornick scored just nine points in this contest, but had a monster game on the backboards with 17.

Jakeb Thunder scored in all of the conventional ways that a basketball player can … five of 12 from the field, six of nine from three throw distance, and was nine of 13 from the foul line.

However, the thing that Thurber wanted was to lead the Indians to victory, and of course that effort didn’t happen.

In addition to Thurber’s big night Chris Langteau and Noah Herman each scored 16 points while Brendan Ecker had 14. Chris Langteau, ten and Noah Herman nine led the board work, and Langteau also had seven assists.

Saint Thomas: 38 41 12 91

Stockbridge: 21 58 11 90

St. Thomas: Stuart, 22 Farley, 22 Powers, 20 Bourdelais, 18 Hornick, 9

Stockbridge: Thurber, 37 C. Langteau, 16 Herman, 16 Ecker, 14 Levknecht, 7

Kiel Handles Brillion

Kiel traveled to Brillion for an EWC contest. Although Brillion seems to be struggling, past experience dictates that the Lions still have the capacity to jump up and give a good accounting of themselves.

Kiel is also suffering some this season, as they’ve struggled as well and brought a less than exciting 1-2 conference record, and a 2-4 overall record.

Brillion has found scoring points to be a huge issue thus far in the season and were 1-2 in the EWC and 2-6 overall.

Kiel held a 25-16 halftime lead and by the middle of the second half they had expanded that nine point lead into double figures.

Brillion was again dogged by the fact that they couldn’t seem to mount a serious offensive charge.

Trent Nickel and Austin Goehring each scored 14 points, while Nickel also played a strong floor game and dished out four assists.

Big Austin Goehring, in addition to his 14 points, also collected six rebounds.

However the top rebounder in the game was Justin Dedering who had seven boards to go along with six points.

Another factor in the game was the fact that Kiel out-rebounded Brillion by a 28 to 16 advantage, and shot 48 percent from the floor while Brillion shot just 35 percent. Trevor Jandrey had nine points, while Tyler Suess scored eight points.

Kiel: 35 33 58

Brillion: 16 19 35

Kiel: Nickel, 14 Goehring, 14 Meyer, 8 Zorn, 7 Dedering, 6 Hassinger, 3 Woepse, 3 Winkel, 2 Kuhn, 1

Brillion: Jandrey, 9 T. Suess, 8 D. Schwartz, 5 Schlender, 4 Mentzel, 4 Bonich, 2 Q. Schwartz, 1 Hanson, 1 Behnke, 1

Wolves Thump Indians

Hilbert traveled to Mishicot for a Big East Conference game, sporting a perfect 4-0 conference record and an overall 6-0 record.

Mishicot was the complete opposite of their guests. They stumbled all season and playing Hilbert, one of the hottest teams in the area, did not endear them to the schedule maker.

Hilbert eased out to a 15 point 36-21 halftime lead, and then put their game on cruise control, scoring 41 points in the second half. While Mishicot could manage just 13 points, as the Wolves topped Mishicot 77-34.

Hilbert shot 51 percent from the field, while the Indians could manage to hit just 10 of 34 field goal attempts for 29 percent.

Kody Krueger scored a game high 21 points; followed by Tristan Konen who had 12 points and Connor Kuhn with 11.

Hilbert had a strong glass game as they snagged 32 caroms, while Mishicot could only grab 20.

Nick Bartz had 10 points and seven rebounds, and was the only Mishicot player in double figures.

Mishicot also committed 28 turnovers, while Hilbert continued to amaze with 21 turnovers.

If this team ever solves its floor game, the opposition will have a tough time handling the Wolves.

Hilbert: 36 41 77

Mishicot: 21 13 34

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 21 Konen, 12 Kuhn, 11 Halbach, 8 Propson, 6 Ka. Krueger, 6 Ky. Krueger, 4 Simon, 4 Gruett, 2 Kaser, 2

Mishicot: Bartz, 10 Zipperer, 6 Skwor, 6 C. Reinhart, 6 Driscoll, 3 Gessert, 3

Reedsville Can’t Recover

Reedsville (1-5, 3-6) was buried by Howards Grove early in this Big East Conference contest.

Howards Grove (5-1, 7-1) scored early and often as they used both their offense and defense to take the starch out of the Reedsville Panthers by the midpoint of the first half.

The Grovers finished the first half with a huge 21-36, 15 point lead, and played their entire squad in this rout.

This game was decided by two factors, the Tigers rebounding edge, 37-22 and the 18 steals, forced shots, and ill advised shots.

Austin Schmidt scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Dawson Farmer added eight points and had seven rebounds. Levi Otto and Brady Kiekhaefer also scored eight points each, and Otto also had five rebounds to pace the Panthers.

Bryce Pedin scored a game high 23 points, pulled down six rebounds, and had three steals while Caleb Holzman scored 17, and was a perfect 6-6 from the field. Eric Reinemann added nine points, four rebounds three assists and three steals and a blocked shot.

Reedsville: 15 24 39

Howards Grove: 36 27 63

Reedsville: Schmidt, 12 Farmer, 8 Otto, 8 Kiekhaefer, 8 Dvorachek, 2 Wendland, 1

Howards Grove: Pedin, 23 Holzman, 17 Reinemann, 9 Stauss, 8 Bender, 4 Grimm, 2

Vikes Crush the Tigers

Shooting 51 percent for the game, and out rebounding the Chilton Tigers 34-15, it wasn’t too hard to figure out who won this EWC game.

Valders (5-0, 8-2) built a 36-21 lead by the half, and continued to dominate as they outscored Chilton 39-28 in the second half.

Alex Brandt scored a season high 17 points for Chilton (0-4, 1-7) as he hit five of 11 field goals, and Peyton Meyer added 10 points.

Chilton hit 15 of 40 field goal attempts, 37 percent and committed just 10 turnovers as they continue to develop better decisions, and shot selection.

Valders shot a tad over 50 percent from the field, hitting a combined 25-49, while Luke Goedeke scored 21 points and yanked down 10 rebounds. In addition Kyle Tuma had 13 points, while Treyner Sundsmo had 12.

Chilton: 21 28 49

Valders: 36 39 75

Chilton: Brandt, 17 Meyer, 10 Criter, 6 Schmitz, 4 Broeckel, 3 Kapral, 3 Pagel, 3 Weber, 2 Merwin, 1

Valders: Goedeke, 21 Tuma, 13 Sundsmo, 12 Beimborn, 9 Meyers, 8 Keltesch, 4 Hickman, 3 Dalles, 3 Zipperer, 2

Another Dismantle Job

To say that New Holstein (4-0, 8-1) was “on a roll” would actually be an understatement. This game at Two Rivers was a perfect example of how the Huskies approach their games.

They rush the ball up the court whenever they get the chance, and if they don’t get a break, they then assume their half court game.

By the halftime of this EWC game, New Holstein had themselves a commanding 43-19 score, and nobody in attendance doubted who the winner of this game was going to be. For the game, New Holstein hit 31 of 61 shots or 50 percent, had 38 rebounds, and forced numerous turnovers with their defensive effort.

Rudy Montoya had 16 points for Two Rivers (2-2, 4-6) while Dawson Kiphart added nine points, and also was the leading rebounder for the Purple Raiders with seven.

Casey Hendrickson had eight points, hitting a perfect 4-4 from the field off the bench.

Nolan Beime scored a game high 22 points and had 15 rebounds, while Dave Schisel added 15, Ryan Steffes got 14, and Dylan James and Carson Heus each scored 11 to lead a balanced offensive attack.

New Holstein committed just nine turnovers during the game, and posted 21 assists, which was led by Ryan Steffes who had five.

New Holstein: 43 40 83

Two Rivers: 19 37 56

New Holstein: Beime, 22 Schisel, 15 R. Steffes, 14 James, 11 Heus, 11 Schrage, 6 Schroeder, 4

Two Rivers: Montoya, 16 Kiphart, 9 Hendrickson, 8 Gordon, 6 VanEss, 4 Shillcox, 4 Veldre, 2 President, 2 Rysticken, 2 Daffner, 2

Jan. 5

Rockets Top Raiders

Cedar Grove-Belgium built themselves a nice little nine point 30-21 halftime lead over the Kiel Raiders. They kept that lead throughout the second half, improving their EWC record to 4-2, and 5-2 overall.

The Rockets got 23 points from Jason Von Heimburg, as he hit seven of 12 shots, was 3-6 from beyond the arc, 20 points from Reid Hilbelink, and 11 from Josh Weiss, Justin Theune also had a strong game, scoring eight points and also had nine rebounds.

Trent Nickel and Austin Goehring had 20 points each, and Goehring also crashed the boards for 15 rebounds. Jon Meyer contributed 10 points had seven rebounds. While Zack Zorn added seven points, and played a strong floor game.

Cedar Grove: 30 43 73

Kiel: 21 43 64

Cedar Grove: Von Heimburg, 23 Hilbelink, 20 Weiss, 11 Theune, 8 Dirkse, 6 Villa, 3 Brochtrup, 2

Kiel: Nickel, 20 Goehring, 20 Meyer, 10 Zorn, 7 Dedering, 5 Woepse, 2

Jan. 6

Valders Edges Dominican

Valders traveled to Milwaukee for a nonconference game with the Dominican Knights, who are apparently having an off year, as they entered this game with a 4-5 record.

This is the same basketball squad who won the previous four Division 3 level WIAA titles.

Valders (9-2) started out cautiously, but as the game went along, the Vikings knew that they could not only play with the Knights … they could beat the Knights.

With the shooting of Treyner Sundsmo hit a game high 22 points, and in the process hit five of 10 three point shots. Kyle Tuma, 21 points, hitting 5-11 field goals which included 3-6 from three point land, backed up Sundsmo, and also had six boards.

Jacoby Jones led the Knights with 19 points followed by Bo Bennett and Ralen Brown with 10 points each.

The Knights shot a credible 46 percent from the field, were five of 17 from three point property, and tried to push the ball every time they had the opportunity.

Valders: 27 37 64

Dominican: 28 31 59

Valders: Sundsmo, 22 Tuma, 21 Dallas, 6 Hickmann, 4 Faucett, 3 Beimbom, 3 Goedeke, 3 Korslln, 2

Dominion: Jones, 19 B. Bennett, 10, R. Brown, 10 Jelacic, 9 J. Bennett 5 Guy, 2 Brooks, 2 Stewart, 2

Jan. 7

Hilbert Improves Record

Could there be another disciple? Could Brillion fall into the expanding list of team teams that view Hilbert as one of the top teams on this side of the state?

The battle for bragging rights for State Highway 10 is an annual affair.

This time the game was at Hilbert in their spanking brand new Wolves Den facility. Brillion tried to stay with the 9-0 Wolves, but by halftime Hilbert had a 25-17 lead, and begin to pull away in the second half, on their way to a 66-42 victory.

Tyler Suess had 13 points (the only Lion player in double figures) while freshman Gunner Schlender and senior Trevor Jandry each had seven points.

Hilbert was once again led by balanced from Tristan Konen with 18 points, while Kody Krueger added 11. Jack Halbach scored nine points, Kyle Krueger had eight, while Bryce Gruett and Connor Kuhn had six points each.

Brillion: 17 25 42

Hilbert: 25 41 66

Brillion: T. Suess, 13 Jandrey, 7 Schlender, 7 Bonick, 4 Q. Schwartz, 3 Brouilard, 2 D. Schwartz, 2 D. Suess, 2 Hanson, 2

Hilbert: Konen, 18 Ko. Krueger, 11 Halbach, 9 Ky. Krueger, 8 Kuhn, 6 Gruett, 6 Ko. Krueger, 2 Propson, 4 Simon, 2

Panthers Edge Tigers

This game had its thrills and spills, and two teams who aren’t having very good seasons scrapped to the end of this Saturday, Jan. 7, matinee tussle.

Reedsville (4-6) slowly established a lead that by halftime had grown to 25-18.

Chilton had their chances in the second half, but in the end fell just short, and lost this nonconference game 58-49.

The final score does not accurately show the intensity of this game, as players from both teams were flying around in desperation efforts to help their team to victory.

There were two reasons why Chilton did not win this game, first Chilton shot 17 free throws in the second half and missed three chances to hit one and one foul shots.

The second reason that Chilton didn’t win was the fact that they were outrebounded by Reedsville by a 38-18 margin.

Reedsville also outscored Chilton 12-6 during the first six minutes of the second half and although the Tigers kept the pressure on, Reedsville always came up with the rebound, or scored an important point.

Jake Criter led Chilton with 14 points while Kevin Broeckel had 13, and both led in the battle of the glass, Criter with six, while Broeckel, and Will Kapral added four rebounds each.

The tipping point here for Chilton was the fact that Reedsville could put two 6’-4” front-linemen, Austin Schmidt, and Dawson Farmer, and Chilton had absolutely no answer for either player.

For Reedsville, Levi Otto had 24 points to lead all scorers, while Dawson Crawford added 15 and Austin Schmidt had nine.

Chilton: 18 31 49

Reedsville: 25 33 58

Chilton: Criter, 14 Broeckel, 13 Kapral, 7 Schmitz, 7 Meyer, 5 Schnackel, 2 Bowe, 1

Reedsville: Otto, 24 Farmer, 15 Schmidt, 9 Dvorachek, 7 Wendland, 2 Kiekhaefer, 1

Big East Conference Standings

CON. All

Hilbert, 6—0 9—0

Kohler, 5—1 8—1

Howards Grove, 5—1 7—2

Random Lake, 5—1 6—2

Cedar Grove, 4—2 5—2

Sheboygan Lutheran, 3—3 5—4

Ozaukee, 3—3 5—5

St. Mary Catholic, 3—3 4—4

Sheboygan Christian, 2—2 4—3

Oostburg, 3—4 4—6

Reedsville, 1—5 4—6

Manitowoc Lutheran, 1—5 3—7

Elkhart Lake, 0—5 1—7

Mishicot, 0—6 0—8

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

Valders, 5—0 9—2

New Holstein, 4—0 8—1

Two Rivers, 3—2 5—6

Kiel, 2—2 3—5

Sheboygan Falls, 2—3 4—3

Roncalli, 1—3 3—6

Brillion, 1—4 2—9

Chilton, 0—4 1—8