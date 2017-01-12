Guns at School?

Area Lawmaker Plans Legislation that Would Allow Concealed Carry in UW Buildings

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

One area lawmaker will reintroduce a piece of legislation in the 2017-18 session that would expand the current concealed carry law to University of Wisconsin System owned buildings.

Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum said, he will float the proposal a second time “sooner than later” this session, although he has yet to draft the bill.

He said students are at risk at bigger schools like Milwaukee and Madison when they aren’t allowed to carry weapons with them inside campus buildings, but are allowed to on their way to and from those buildings.

“When people are walking to and from their housing, walking to and from their vehicles late at night, we’re treating these adults like second-class citizens when they go to school,” Kremer said.

Kremer represents parts of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Washington counties.

Since concealed carry passed in 2011 people have been allowed to carry firearms onto property owned by public universities and technical schools.

However, the same law allowed schools to ban weapons inside buildings, which many have done.

The current law implies that anyone who plans to enter a campus building is unable to carry a firearm because it is not allowed inside.

“You are disarming every student who walks into a building on that campus,” Kremer said.

But, depending on the wording of the yet-to-be drafted bill, concealed carry could extend to dorms, or other venues like the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Kremer said he has heard some discussion from his staff regarding concealed carry at athletic venues.

“I’m very open to making those gun free zones but with the stipulation you have to have metal detectors at the door and people checking bags to make sure no one is getting in with that contraband,” he said.

Assembly State Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters when the session opened last Wednesday that assembly members need to decide which proposals become priorities. He also singled out Kremer’s proposal.

“We actually need to work harder on some of these controversial topics to build public support to make sure, if we are doing it, we’re reflecting what Wisconsinites actually want, not 20 people on Facebook who just message everybody acting like they’re some big posse,” Vos told reporters in his state Capitol office.

The first time the bill was presented last session it failed to get a hearing. The proposal however continues to draw significant opposition.

On. Dec. 13 UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote in a press release school leadership is in opposition of extended concealed carry laws on campus.

“Many parents would have concerns about sending their children to a campus that may have guns in dorm rooms or at football games,” Blank said. “Campuses have so many unique safety challenges. Adding concealed weapons to the many challenges our police department has to deal with would put everyone at risk. We remain absolutely opposed to any changes that would weaken the current prohibition on concealed weapons in campus buildings.”

In November of 2015, all of the UW System police chiefs wrote to Kremer their opposition to the original bill.

“Our colleges do not need more guns. Guns do not belong in our classrooms, student centers, laboratories, workout facilities, locker rooms, offices, residence halls or athletic venues,” the letter said. “There is no evidence that exists indicating college campuses are or would be safer because of concealed carry laws, and more guns,” the letter said.

Some students at UW-Madison are already planning to carry sex toys around campus next semester in protest of the bill.

“I would say that it’s inappropriate for students to act as vigilantes and think that they are above the police,” Kat Kerwin, a UW-Madison student who is organizing the protest told Wisconsin Public Radio.

However, according to Wisconsin Act 35, not all students would be able to obtain a concealed carry permit.

The law states a permit holder must be 21 years old, be a Wisconsin resident, and not have been ordered as a condition of bail or release in a criminal case from possessing a dangerous weapon. Part of the process also requires a background check to verify the information above.

Those who possess a concealed carry license must also complete a training requirement.

The training requirement could be a hunters’ safety course, a firearms safety course for the public, a firearms safety course for law enforcement, a class taught by a certified instructor and offered though a technical college, college or university, private or public institution or organization, or a firearms training school, or a class taught by a certified national or state instructor.

Craig Plehn, chief of the Chilton Police Department previously taught concealed carry courses shortly after they first became available in 2011.

He said the classes last one evening or require a short test for completion.

“All they have to do is take a class,” Plehn said. “The state currently does not require any actual firing of the weapon to obtain CCW.”

The class does test students with an actual hands on portion. The test requires students to demonstrate that they can safely unload a revolver or semiautomatic weapon.

As a law enforcement officer, Plehn said the class does not adequately train a person to deal with the stress of using deadly force.

“My experience is some of the people who have taken the course have no experience firing a weapon but now have a CCW license,” he said.