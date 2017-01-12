Salvation Army Reaches Goal

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

When the new director at the Salvation Army in Chilton set her campaign goal for 2017 the initial response was not what she expected.

“Last year we brought in $33,000 and I was laughed out of the room by our volunteers when I shot for $50,000 this year,” said Adrianna Walcott, director of the Salvation Army Bread of Life Assistance Center. “They said it was never going to happen. I reminded them to have faith that the Lord will provide what our center needs for Calumet County and the Lord certainly has blessed us again.”

The numbers aren’t official yet and still need to be verified by the national headquarters, but Walcott said her numbers show close to $54,000.

The numbers could decrease by a few thousand dollars, but they could also increase as the Red Kettle Campaign continues for corporate donations through the end of the month.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m so excited and blessed to be here,” Walcott said. “I have a 2017 expenses and goals list and I’m just so excited we have the opportunity for new programs this year.”

But for Walcott’s most ambitious goal of 2017 to take place, the Salvation Army building located at 16 Main St. requires some repairs.

“Almost all of the brick on our building needs to be resurfaced,” she said. “We need to figure something out early this year because that’s going to be a challenge.”

Currently she is working on grants to help cover the cost of that. But once the building is structurally sound people can safely participate in her goal for 2017, the Garden of Love.

This community garden would be a place for people to donate their time and green thumbs to plant fruits and vegetables.

Walcott has four plots of dirt out back where she wants to invite people to plant food. That in turn would be used to stock the food pantry. If there is enough interest she wouldn’t mind turning that into eight plots. There are also two large white walls, where she eventually wants to have some murals painted by local high school students.

The Garden of Love, once operational, would help make sure the Salvation Army here doesn’t lose any USDA subsidies.

Currently the Salvation Army food pantry in Chilton receives donations of surplus food from the USDA. But in order to be able to keep that subsidy, every pound from the USDA has to be matched with donations.

Before spring Walcott said it’s crucial to keep the food pantry numbers up.

“My goal is to be able to have a minimum of two food drives a month because in order to keep our state funded USDA subsidies we need to match that pound for pound,” she said.

The worst-case scenario would be that the Salvation Army here has to use part of the roughly $54,000 that was raised to purchase food for the pantry.

Walcott said that money from the annual budget is used to support programs but is also used when something unexpected happens.

“It really depends on the need of the client,” she said.

Those needs range from people with unexpected medical bills, to stranded travelers to even helping a family in Brillion who lost their house in a fire before Christmas this year.

“When it comes down to it, it’s all those unexpected things,” Walcott said.

That’s the goal of the Bread of Life Assistance Center, to provide assistance in times of need as well as provide a spiritual base to those in need.

“Let’s help you get through this moment and help you get back on your pathway to hope and get through this to next month…” Walcott said. “Our goal is to not have people rely on our assistance but to help them move forward to help them sustain themselves.”

She said the work being done right now would not be possible by herself. The Salvation Army couldn’t work without the help of her volunteers.

“One of my goals right away us to be able to open the food pantry on Mondays from 3 to 6 (p.m.) but I need volunteers who will say ‘I will dedicate my time from 3 to 6 on Monday to make that happen,’ but that’s a really big commitment,” Walcott said.

Even though Walcott just started in Chilton this past summer, she said she has been blown away by the support of the community, volunteers, bell ringers and businesses matching donations to make this year’s Red Kettle Campaign a success.

To volunteer or make a donation before the Red Kettle Campaign ends at the end of the month call 849-7856.

“I have no words other than God is doing great things. I’m really excited to see what he has in store,” she said.

