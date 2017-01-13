Calumet Welcomes Economic Development Director

Calumet County recently hired Mary Kohrell as its first Community Economic Development Director.

The new position aligns with one of their main strategic plan goals. It was approved unanimously by the Calumet County Board in its 2017 budget.

The top priority of the Community Economic Development Director is to serve the needs of county businesses on issues such as business retention, business expansion, supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs, and assisting with workforce development.

In Kohrell’s new role, she will also work closely with local cities, villages, and towns on their economic development and quality of life priorities such as downtown revitalization and business attraction.

In addition, Kohrell will serve as a liaison to economic development programs available from the state and region including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Fox Cities Regional Partnership.

Kohrell is a familiar face in the Courthouse, having worked as the UW Extension Community Development Educator for Calumet County since 2002.

“I’m really looking forward to serving the businesses, employees, and residents of Calumet County in a new capacity,” Kohrell said. “The 15 years I spent working in the county for UW Extension have allowed me to meet so many people and to understand their needs and wants. This is a natural transition for me, and it solidifies Calumet County’s economic development efforts.”

County Administrator Todd Romenesko emphasized, “This new position has a direct connection to our strategic plan, as economic development remains a top priority for Calumet County. Hiring Mary Kohrell is an important first step and one of many to come.”

Kohrell can be contacted by phone at 920-849-1680 or by email at Kohrell.mary@co.calumet.wi.us.

