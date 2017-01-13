Committee to Be Active in Reorganization Process

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Even though the details of the nEXT Generation reorganization are still being worked out on the state level, local leaders have said they will advocate for the UW Extension here in Calumet County.

Due to state budget cuts the entire UW Extension system is undergoing reorganization. Currently the exact details have been vague as to what is going to happen, although more precise information is expected next month.

The final reorganizational changes are expected in the middle of this year.

“We on the county side have been very concerned about the lack of direction we have gotten from now until that comes in the middle of the year,” said Merlin Gentz, member of the Calumet County Agriculture and Extension Education Committee at its Monday meeting.

Gentz said he will be in attendance on Feb. 7 and 8 in Madison when more information will be released.

“I’m 77 years old and for 70 years I’ve been connected with the UW Extension, and it has affected my life and my family’s life in different ways and at different stages,” he said. “I studied agriculture at college because of 4H. We rely on our family farm. When I was connected with the family farm, we lived off what the UW Extension told us based on the research that came out of the university.”

Paula Hella, family living educator with the UW Extension in Calumet County, said options for different organization models, definitions of roles and responsibilities, and possible funding sources will be some of the items up for discussion in Madison.

Since the reorganization effort started Calumet County has lost three of the four full-time employees in the Extension office.

“It’s fair to say this committee is committed to making sure the resources that are necessary for our citizens here in Calumet County are in place, and we’ve already done some things to make sure the work continues,” Gentz said.

Without a full time agricultural agent in the local office anymore, agricultural agents in other counties now share recourses and responsibilities here.

“This committee is watching it. Our board is behind us. I feel as citizens of this county, we’re going to make very sure the capabilities that have been afforded us in this county are maintained,” Gentz said. “Our economic growth is reliant upon how successful we are to linking the university to this area with their resources.”

In other news Hella discussed a new program she helped develop that has been distributed on a national level.

Home Alone: Preparing for Self Care is an online program parents can take if they are considering leaving their child home alone for any amount of time.

The free, self-paced program can be found at www.fyi.uwex.edu/homealone.

Tami Gasch, interim 4H youth development educator, also reported on the work she has been doing to organize a 4H summer camp this July.

From July 11 to 15, children in Calumet County have the opportunity to learn at Camp Upham Woods, located near Wisconsin Dells.

Gasch is working closely with Outagamie County 4H in coordinating the event.

“I just wanted to let you know we are trying to be good partners, and if you hear we’re not, you can use this as an example to provide of how we are working with another county to provide programing,” Gasch said.

