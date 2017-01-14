Five Candidates Seek Two School Board Seats

By Times Journal Staff

One incumbent and four other challengers have thrown their hats into the ring for two open positions on the Chilton Board of Education.

Randy Lisowe, current board president has filed his candidacy papers.

Joining Lisowe are Dean Fuerbringer, Donna Koenigs, John Moehn and Andrew Deehr.

Current Board of Education clerk Jerry Kolbe did not file any papers seeking re-election or declaring non-candidacy by Dec. 23.

Because of this the deadline for candidacy papers was extended 72 hours to 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

Because there are five candidates seeking two seats a primary election will be held on Feb. 21.

In that election voters will choose two candidates and the top four will move onto the April 4 spring election, where the final two will be decided.

