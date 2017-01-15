Wild Ones Conference Seeks Natural Harmony

Ray’s Garden Grows

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Fox Valley Area chapter of Wild Ones will be hosting its 21st annual “Toward Harmony with Nature” conference at Oshkosh’s downtown Convention Center (2 North Main St.). This is an event I’ve attended in most recent years.

Wild Ones is a national organization dedicated to the growing of native plants and to the development and care of natural landscapes. That message is one that needs to be received and heeded by the majority of owners of residential and commercial property and managers of public property on which growing nearly biologically inert lawn grass is incorrectly considered to be a good environmental practice.

At the annual conference in Oshkosh, which typically draws between 200 and 300 attendees, presentations are given on real life examples on how nearly barren ecological landscapes have been transformed into something far more harmonious with nature, leading to numerous beneficial natural interlockings that too many people today either don’t recognize or choose to ignore.

Presenter Lineup

Some of the presenters at the conference are owners of property who have undertaken projects that carry out the goals advocated by Wild Ones. Other presenters are landscape architects and designers, consultants, and specialists from private and public entities – all of whom subscribe to the principles that Wild Ones promotes.

One of the presenters at this year’s concurrent session in the morning will be Rob Zimmer, who should be well known from his weekly columns on all aspects of nature in area daily newspapers for the past several years.

In his presentation, Zimmer will describe the native wildflower and plant species which are suitable for growing in shady locations. For the remainder of the day, he will be at a table with a display of his numerous nature-related books which feature splendid photography.

Conference Topics

At the morning concurrent session, another topic choice for attendees is the use of native plants to establish vegetation in wetlands and wet spots on a landscape. With an emphasis on the interaction of species, the third topic is an introductory primer on Wisconsin’s prairie ecology from a historical perspective.

For the first concurrent session in the afternoon, the topics are the design of urban gardens with native plants, a strategy on how to restore oak savannas and woodlands on the landscape, and the use of historic records as a guide on what native plants to restore at particular sites.

The day’s final concurrent session will have presentations on how to save wildlife species with appropriate landscaping practices, on a couple’s 35-year effort to restore natural communities on their land, and on legal methods for protecting a property in its current condition during and after one’s lifetime.

Keynote Presentations

Each conference starts with a keynote presentation at 9 a.m. This year’s speaker will be Rob Nurre, a landscape historian who has worked for state and federal land management agencies. His presentation will focus on an 1830s survey by David Giddings (an early settler at Sheboygan Falls, WI) which documented the vegetation on Wisconsin’s landscape before it was altered by European descent settlers.

In 2016, the keynote speaker was Wisconsin biologist and ecologist Stanley Temple. In comparisons spanning nearly 80 years, he outlined how the timing has changed for plant blooming and bird migration in response to climate change.

Early arrivers at the conference can enjoy a 30-minute performance, starting at 8:15, by song writer and folksinger Steve Hazell. In addition to Zimmer’s table, dozens of other vendors will have their wares on display and for sale at the conference.

Reservation Details

Through the www.towardharmonywithnature.org website, registration is available until January 20 at the lowest rates. They are $30 for Wild Ones members, $35 for non-members, and $15 for students. They rise by $5 each after January 20.

There is an additional $13.50 fee for the enticing buffet lunch. Annual dues for Wild Ones are $37 per household. For more information, call (920) 749-7807.