Charles Mark Keuler

The extended warranty Chuck received on his big, golden heart expired precisely on his 63rd birthday. He was born January 11, 1954 and died on January 11, 2017. He appeared to have died peacefully in his home after having celebrated his birthday with dinner with his sisters earlier in the evening.

He was born and raised in his parents tavern, Keuler’s Bar, Stockbridge. He lived a very colorful childhood and was known and loved by many. He attended Stockbridge High School and was a 2-way all conference football player. After working for a few years he put himself through college and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in finance.

After graduating in the midst of a deep recession and saddled with student loan debt, he returned to work at Tecumseh Engines in New Holstein where he worked until the plant closed.

He was unable to return to work after that as he had developed a serious cardiac condition.

Chuck loved the home he bought in Kaukauna and working in his yard and garden as much as he was able to. One of his specialties was his ability to grow and make fresh horseradish. It would curl your hair and make your eyes water out of their sockets (or maybe it was the other way around). Chuck had a great wit and a sense of humor (he was from Stockbridge after all) and a special place in his heart for all children. His greatest love though was for his nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Kate Keuler of Stockbridge and Joe and Elizabeth Fischer of Appleton; and his parents, Mark and Joan Keuler of Stockbridge.

He is survived by his brother Bill (Jackie) of Madison; sisters, Marcia (Bill) Weber, Kaukauna; Kathy (Dave) Kraus, Appleton; and Mary Keuler, Appleton; nieces and nephews: Joe (Alison Rolli) Keuler, Jeff Keuler, and Jackson Keuler all of Madison; Doug Weber, Kaukauna; and extra special niece and nephew Jennifer and Stephen Behnke, to whom he was like a father to, both of Madison. He was great uncle to Leona Rolli Keuler also of Madison.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2017 at ST. MARY OF THE SEVEN DOLORS (201 Military Rd. Stockbridge) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Michael Betley will officiate. Committal St. Mary Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

“Chuck, you had a heart bigger than life. You were a role model of unconditional love and the hole you leave in our hearts can never be filled. You were a true champion. As a last favor, work your “magic” from heaven and send it back.” Marcia, Bill, Doug, Kathy and Dave.

“Chuck, to me, losing you hurts like I lost one of my children, Jenn or Stephen, not my brother. I feel so lost! To Jenn and Stephen, you were like their Dad their entire lives. The emptiness left inside all three of us, is a void that cannot be filled by anyone or anything on earth or heaven. You were Our Chuckie! WE LOVE YOU! Keep watching over us!” Mary, Jenn, and Stephen.