Dorene E. Buechel, age 82, of Chilton, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton. She was born May 4, 1934 in Reedsville, daughter of the late Eugene & Marion (Knickerbocker) Behnke. Dorene married Lloyd Buechel on June 11, 1953 in the chapel at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, VA.

Dorene had worked during the early years of Calumet Memorial Hospital in Chilton in the maternity ward. Being a part of the miracle of birth brought her great joy and she thought that it was so special to see people who she helped deliver, have children of their own under her exceedingly great care.

She was a member of Faith Alliance Church in Chilton and loved listening to Polka Music. It was because of her great love of Polka that she met her husband who had played drums for the Jerry Schneider Band.

In her free time, Dorene enjoyed going for little excursions to Kohls and wrote poetry. She also enjoyed time spent landscaping her flower gardens around her home. Above all the many hobbies she had, Dorene especially loved going on trips with Lloyd; the couple traveled throughout the country and Europe, but her favorite place to visit was the sunny islands of Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband: Lloyd; her children: Gary & Ken Buechel; a grandchild: Travis Buechel; 3 sisters: Lilas (John) Rosinsky, Shelly (Don) Zahoric, Candice Dvorak; and 2 brothers: Dennis (Joan) Behnke & Verlin (Jan) Behnke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorene was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Delores Schmieder; and a brother: Eugene “Gene” Behnke.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Jim Jensen officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Friday, January 20, 2017.

