Dorothy L. (Schubring) Wink, age 94, of Brillion, with a strong love for her family and a natural talent to lead others toward a faithful life, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at her home, weeks after celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years traditions together as a family.

Dorothy was born on December 7, 1922 in the town of Brillion, daughter of the late Albert and Hattie (Ott) Schubring. She was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1940. Dorothy married her love, Roy H. Wink, son of the late Emil and Ida (Franzke) Wink on January 2, 1942. For 64 years, they lived and worked together on the Wink Homestead until he passed away on November 21, 2006.

Dorothy will be remembered as a hard-working, fun-loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her joys included family, babysitting, baking, canning, and farming. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Forest Junction and the Loyal Gleaners Sunday School Class for many years. She was also a 60 year leader of Forest Ever-Ready 4-H Club, was the Calumet County Farm Bureau Woman of the Year, served on the board of directors for the Calumet County Farm Bureau, and was a member of Wisconsin Women for Highway Safety, an advocate for seatbelt safety.

Dorothy’s family includes her loving daughters and sons-in-law: Bonnie and Fred Bungert of Hortonville, the late Donna and Dennis Winkler of Wisconsin Dells, Connie and Al Ott of Forest Junction, and Faye and Steve Klessig of Brillion; her beloved grandchildren: Stacy (Rob) Van Domelen, Kimberlee (Jon) Schoonmaker, Chad (Julie) Bungert, Maureen (Rodney) Liebzeit, Matthew Winkler, Kristin (Randy) Breckheimer, Courtney (Chris) Booth, Lucas (Carisa) Ott, Callie (Jesse) Eichhorst, Brittney Ott (fiancée Ben Eichhorst), Katie (Jon) Holewinski, and Troy, Blake, and Hope Klessig; great-grandchildren: Kessler Van Domelen, Jenna, Amanda, and Lauren Schoonmaker, Colton, Jordy, and Collin Bungert, Joshua Matthew and Skylar (fiancée Trish) Liebzeit, Madeline Winkler, Olivia, Trent, Alex and Jade Breckheimer, Cole, Ava, Campbell, and Royce Booth, Natalie, Mallory, Bryce, and Eli Ott, and Miles Eichhorst; step-great-grandchildren: Joshua Liebzeit and Emily (Rob) Kumbier; one sister: Betty Rosin of Wrightstown; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, her husband, Roy H., one daughter, Donna Winkler, one grandson, Wade Winkler, one sister and two brothers-in-law: Flora and Wilmer Persohn and Oscar Rosin, and one brother, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Lawrence and Frieda Schubring and Hattie and Aberhardt Zirbel.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Zion United Methodist Church in Forest Junction. Officiating will be the Rev. Rick Andrus. Burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Junction.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

