Brillion, Kiel, New Holstein, Chilton Pick Up Wins

By Paul L Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 9

Brillion Ekes Out a Win

The Lions used every ounce of energy they had, and the effort paid off.

Brillion topped the Packerland Conference’s Southern Door Eagles by a 61-58 road win. The first half was a tight fisted defensive struggle as Brillion went into the locker at the half with a 23-21 lead.

The second half was just as hotly contested, as first Brillion would take a small lead, and the Eagles would come back to either tie, or grab a lead in the game. Brillion (6-7) finally put a bit of daylight between them and their hosts and captured a tough 61-58 victory.

The thing that really won the game for Brillion was the fact that Southern Door did not have Sara Braun. The top scorer for the Lions outdid herself on this night as she scored 31 points, had six rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals. Southern Door got 19 points from Megan LaCrosse, and 17 from Megan Pavilk.

Brillion: 23 38 61

Southern Door: 21 37 58

Brillion: Braun, 31 Kraus, 10 Keller, 10 K. Popp, 4 Galoff, 2 Cohen, 2 B. Popp, 1 Beyer, 1

Southern Door: LaCroose, 19 Pavlik, 17 Atkins, 11 Bertrand, 4 Gullette, 4 LeGrave, 3

West De Pere Tops Vikes

Although De Pere topped Valders by 16 points, the game was closer than that. These two ranked teams battled most all the way before the verdict was decided. West De Pere had taken a slight 26-20 lead at the break.

This game was all about execution, and De Pere (11-0) did a better job than Valders did, they protected the ball a bit better and they shot a lot better. De Pere hit 23 of their 46 shots, while Valders was shooting at just 38 percent.

Danessa Buck had 10 points to lead the Lions, and got minimal help from Alissa Wagner who had nine points and a team leading four rebounds. West De Pere was paced by Elizabeth Edinger who had 18 points followed by Brehna Evans with 14 and Hanna Stefaniak who had ten.

West De Pere: 26 26 52

Valders: 20 16 36

West De Pere: Edinger, 18 Evans, 14 Stefaniak, 10 Carriveau, 8 Korbelova, 2

Valders: Buck, 10 Glaeser, 9 Evenson, 5 Hammel, 5 A. Wagner, 4 E. Wagner, 3

Winnebago Tops Huskies

New Holstein and their 0-11 mark coming into this game battled Winnebago the entire first half, and trailed by just eleven points. But that first win of the year eluded the Huskies, as Winnebago held New Holstein off, and improved to 6-7, while New Holstein is now 0-12.

Mackenzie Boehlke scored a game high 20 points for Winnebago, while teammate Cassidy Williams tallied 12. Olivia Ondrejka was the top scorer for New Holstein with 13 points while Julia Danes added seven.

Winnebago: 28 28 56

New Holstein: 17 19 36

Winnebago: Boehile, 20 Williams, 12 Goeglein, 6 Prissner, 5 Kiefenheim, 4 Binder, 3 Schmitz, 2 Livieri, 2 Bonilla, 2

New Holstein: Ondrejka, 13 Danes, 7 Halbach, 6 Doherty, 4 Hansen, 4 Guelig,2

Kiel Notches their 10th

Kiel played a nonconference encounter with the Little Chute Mustangs and held off the North Eastern Conference outfit by a final 59-56. Little Chute had been on a roll of late and it was up to Kiel to put a halt on the ‘Stangs.

Kiel played well in the first 18 minutes and crafted a 34-23 advantage by the half. A lead by the way that didn’t bring the Raiders much comfort. And that feeling was well founded as Little Chute would not stay down.

Tess Keyzers had a team high 19 points for the Mustangs while Katie Joten chipped in with 11, and Hanna VandenBerg added 10. Kiel was paced by sophomore Savana Walsdorf who had a game high 20 points, followed by Sierra Schobert had 11.

Little Chute: 23 33 56

Kiel: 34 25 59

Little Chute: Keyzers, 19 Joten, 11 VandenBerg, 10 Schumacher, 9 Hermsen, 5 Battle, 2

Kiel: Walsdorf, 20 Schobert, 11 Blatz, 9 Binversie, 5 Schmitz, 5 Stemer, 4 Walsh, 3 Mauer, 2

Jan. 12

Lions Top Huskies

It was bad from the start for New Holstein as Brillion forged out to a 38-21 lead by the half. While the second half was a bit better for New Holstein (0-7, 0-13) Brillion kept right on scoring, and finished the night with a 78-46 victory.

Brillion rode on the hot scoring of Sara Braun who had 17, hitting 7-9 field goals, while fellow junior Ariel Heraly hit 7-11 field goals for 17 points as well. Joining in on the point’s parade was Paige Kraus with 11. Karli Schmidt scored 14 points to lead New Holstein attack, while Mackenzie Doherty had 13, and Rachel Hansen had nine.

Brillion: 38 49 78

New Holstein: 21 25 46

Brillion: Braun, 17 Heraly, 17 Kraus, 11 Beyer, 9 Cohen, 8 Keller, 6 B. Popp, 4 Hussey, 4 K. Popp, 2

New Holstein: Schmitz, 14 Doherty, 13 Hansen, 9 Danes, 3 Ondrejka, 3 Halbach, 2 Steffes, 2

Kiel Upends the Jets

The first half was tight, a six point lead at the half does not equate into a victory, no sir indeed. That is unless that you are the Kiel Raiders. Kiel came right out in the second half at took care of business and won the game going away 60-41.

Roncalli fell to 3-4 in the EWC and 7-7 overall, while Kiel advanced to 7-0 in conference, and 11-3 overall. Top scorer for Roncalli was Kellyn Kiel, 12 points, and Allissa Schramm helped out with 10. Sierra Schobert led the Kiel attack with 18 points followed by Savana Walsdorf with 16.

Roncalli: 24 17 41

Kiel: 30 30 60

Roncalli: Kel. Kiel, 12 Schramm, 10 Zucker, 8 Ker. Kiel, 4 Petek, 2 Gill, 2 Dueno, 2 Becker, 1

Kiel: Schobert, 18 Walsdorf, 15 Sixel, 7 Blatz, 5 Schmitz, 5 Stemer, 4 Blanke, 3 Binversie, 3

Tigers Cop a Win

The Chilton Tigers used some tough defense, and then took advantage of some mistakes made by the Falcons, and the result was a hard fought 55-47 Eastern Wisconsin Conference contest.

For Chilton it was balanced scoring, not so much the double figures, rather some big points from girls who don’t always score the 20 points or sink the winning shot.

Nope, not this game, Chilton needed its entire squad, as Coach Molitor used seven players, with each playing a vital role in the victory. Jenna Moehn did have a game high 20 points, but she had ample backup from her teammates, as Lauren Mortimer had 13, while Alysha Brickl and Morgan Schmitz had seven big points each.

Sheboygan Falls, (3-3, 6-5) got 13 points from Myja Durn, Alyssa Sommerfeld added 12, while Emma Wollart and Claire Smallwood each had six. With the victory Chilton improved its record in the EWC to (3-3, and 5-5) overall.

Chilton: 25 30 55

Sheboygan Falls: 22 25 47

Chilton: Moehn, 20 Mortimer, 13 Brickl, 7 Schmitz, 7 Prust, 6 Bell, 1 Stiefvater, 1

Sheboygan Falls: Durn, 13 Sommerfeld, 12 Wollart, 6 Smallwood, 6 Verhulst, 4 Antonie, 2 Van Engen, 2 Zeier, 2

Valders Upsets the Purple Raiders

The Vikings scored early and often and by halftime had themselves a 36-9 lead, but left some people stretching their collective heads.

What in the world had happened to Two Rivers (2-5, 2-10), nobody is as bad as Two Rivers was in the first half … right, well actually you’d be wrong.

The second half was worse for Two Rivers as they could only manage six points while Valders, using reserves, added 21 points for the 57-15 final score. With the win, Valders moved out to a 6-1 EWC mark and are 12-2 overall.

Emily Wagner scored a game high 15 points while Alissa Wagner had 12 points and Lindsey Glaeser had nine points and seven rebounds. For the game Valders shot 56 percent, committed just six turnovers, dished out 13 assists and had 17 steals.

Two Rivers: 9 6 15

Valders: 36 21 57

Two Rivers: Henrickson, 6 Rehrauer, 4 Richards, 3 Oakley, 2

Valders: E. Wagner, 15 A. Wagner, 12 Glaeser, 9 Hammel, 8 Evenson, 5 Buck, 4 Sabel, 2 Leschke, 2

Hilbert Drops Another

It’s turning into a rough season for the lady basketballers from Hilbert (4-4, 5-7) as they continue to struggle to score points; the latest effort was a 63-34 loss to Oostburg (7-1, 8-4).

By the end of the first half the Wolves were trailing by 24 points, 43-19, and although the second half was a bit more even, Hilbert Coach Wiese did not like the score.

Olivia Meerdink scored 14 points, Ashlee Haag added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Talia Hranicka chipped in with 10. Makaylee Kuhn had 16, a game high but got little help from her teammates, although Megan Lau had a team high six rebounds.

Oostburg: 43 20 63

Hilbert: 19 15 34

Oostburg: Meerdink, 14 Haag, 12 Hranicka, 10 Bichler, 9 Fischer, 6 Brill, 5 Batzner, 3 TenHaken, 2 Toeller, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 16 Wiese, 7 Lau, 5 Duchow, 5 Schoen, 1

Jan. 13

End of a Rough Week

Hilbert has had a week, one I’m sure they never want to go through again. Desperately needing a victory, they felt that maybe a stop in Reedsville would do the trick, but think again, the Reedsville girls were ready for the Wolves, and the problems that Hilbert had been having struck again.

The Panthers did almost everything right, and Hilbert found themselves in another first half hole, this time to Reedsville who had a 31-15 lead at the break.

The only consistent scorer for Hilbert has been sophomore Makaylee Kuhn, and she came through again with a team high 16 points. However the pressure might get to her if the present trend continues. This time Kuhn did have some help; Kat Schoen played a solid game and had 12 points.

It was not enough help, as the rest of the Wolves squad could only muster five points. While Hilbert struggled, Reedsville seemed to be having a ball. Faith Lubner scored a game high 19 points and she also hauled down 13 rebounds for a double, double. Meanwhile her sidekick, Alexyss Schmidt added 12 points.

With the win Reedsville improved its record to 3-5 in the Big East, and 7-5 overall, while Hilbert continues to try and find answers for their problems, as their record slips to 4-5, and 5-7).

Hilbert: 15 18 33

Reedsville: 31 17 48

Hilbert: Kuhn, 16 Schoen, 12 Lau, 3 Wiese, 2

Reedsville: Lubner, 19 Schmidt, 12 Cook, 9 Ebben, 4 Schneider, 2 Stadler, 2

Jan. 14

Abundant Life Gets a Road Win

The Knights from Madison’s Abundant Life-Ambrose played a rare Saturday afternoon game with the host Stockbridge Indians and came away with a tough 47-44 victory.

With the win the Challengers improved its record to 4-6 while Stockbridge got a taste of its first loss.

Stockbridge has had all sorts of trouble trying to schedule games with schools that will honor their commitments pertaining to girls’ basketball schedules. Stockbridge has already lost several games do to cancelations or postponements.

The Challengers gave Stockbridge (3-0) a tough tussle in the first half before Abundant Life-Ambrose scored a couple of buckets right at the end of the half to take a 26-19 lead. Big Allie Gerry scored 15 first half points and proved to be a thorn in the Indians saddle all game long.

Rhoda Cole scored nine points in the first half to keep her Stockbridge teammates in the game, while Kelly Krebsbach connected on two three pointers that also helped keep Stockbridge completive.

Stockbridge had its chances during the second half, but missed a field goal, a three pointer and, near the end of the game with the outcome on the line (literally), Stockbridge hit just 6-11 free throws which actually swung the balance of the game towards the Challengers and their ultimate win.

Abundant Life: 26 21 47

Stockbridge: 19 25 44

Abundant Life: Gerry, 23 Iwuagwu, 10 A. Schmiesing, 7 Bakke, 5 C. Schmiesing, 2

Stockbridge: Cole, 19 Krebsbach, 15 Zimmerman, 5 Gollnick, 1

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

Kiel, 7—0 11—3

Valders, 6—1 12—2

Chilton, 4—3 7—5

Roncalli, 3—4 7—7

Brillion, 3—4 7—7

Sheboygan Falls, 3—4 6—6

Two Rivers, 2—5 2-10

New Holstein, 0—7 0-13

Big East Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Howards Grove, 8—0 10—1

Oostburg, 8—1 9—4

Ozaukee, 7—1 10—3

Manitowoc Lutheran, 6—2 9—3

Mishicot, 5—2 7—3

Hilbert, 4—5 5—8

Kohler, 3—4 5—7

Reedsville, 3—5 7—5

Sheboygan Lutheran, 3—5 4—8

Elkhart Lake, 3—5 3—8

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 2—6 3—8

Random Lake, 2—6 2—9

Saint Mary Catholic, 1—7 4—9

Sheboygan Christian, 1—7 3—9