Wolves Split, New Holstein Wins, Chilton Falls

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 9

Resorters Get a Win

Elkhart Lake got some balanced scoring as they wiped out an eight point deficit at the half, and got themselves their initial victory of the season in Big East Conference play.

Mishicot (0-7, 0-9) had built a decent 33-25 lead at the break and in the process probably felt pretty good about themselves.

However that (comfort) feeling would not last as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (1-5, 2-7) slowly closed the gap between the two teams and with just several minutes left in the game the Resorters had built a slight lead, which they maintained until the final buzzer went off and Elkhart Lake had won themselves their first conference victory of the session.

Connor Reinhart scored 18 points for the Indians, followed by Nick Bartz who had 11, and Paul Skwor who had 10. For Elkhart Lake, they finally got a semblance of balanced scoring as Caleb Broddus had a game high 20 points followed by Tyler Schultz with 10, and Noah Ruh with 9.

Mishicot: 33 20 53

Elkhart Lake: 25 33 58

Mishicot: Reinhart, 18 Bartz, 11 Skwor, 10 Henninger, 9 Zipperer, 5

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 20 Schultz, 10 Ruh, 9 Klahn, 6 Bahr, 4 Fredricks, 3

Overtime Loss for Wolves

Hilbert (6-1, 9-1) saw their perfect season slip away from them as Sheboygan Lutheran (4-3, 6-4) used a regulation game comeback to tie the score at 57, and then scored ten points in overtime to claim a 67-65 final score.

Hilbert had themselves a tenuous 28-25 lead at the half, but left the door open in the second half and Sheboygan Lutheran took full advantage to force an overtime and then simply outlasted the visiting Wolves.

Kody Krueger topped the Wolves with 16 points, followed by Tristan Konen,14, Jack Halbach with 13, and Connor Kuhn who had 10. Sheboygan Lutheran Crusaders got a game high 17 points from Joshua Splittgerber, and eleven each from Vince Montazella, and Evan Olsen, and 10 from Danny Schimberg.

Hilbert: 28 29 9 65

Sheboygan Lutheran: 25 32 10 67

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 16 Konen, 14 Halbach, 13 Kuhn, 10 Propson, 8 Simon, 2 Gruett, 2

Sheboygan Lutheran: Splittgerber, 17 Olsen, 11 Montazella, 11 Schimberg, 10 Jurss, 7 Leland, 7 Grabowski, 4

Jan. 12

Panther Comeback Not Enough

Can a team come back from a 19 point deficit, well the short answer is an emphatic no. However if a team gets enough help … anything is possible.

Random Lake built themselves a seemingly comfortable 39-20 halftime lead over the host Reedsville Panthers (1-6, 4-7). However that lead that Reedsville couldn’t have overcome in the past was now doable.

Reedsville scored 38 second half points, had the Rams (6-1, 7-3) sweating, and looking at the game clock, checking out how much time remained. It was enough time for Random Lake to survive and take a hard fought 66-58 win.

Random Lake was led by Dan Ruchalski who scored a game high 22 points, and he was followed by Nick Lunde with 11 while Bryan Weiss added nine, and also yanked down 7 rebounds. Braiden Dvorachek scored 19 points for the Panthers, followed by Brevin Wendland who had 10.

Random Lake: 39 27 66

Reedsville: 20 38 58

Random Lake: Ruchalski, 22 Lunde, 11 Weiss, 9 Martin, 6 Paulus, 6 Spaeth, 4 Risse, 2 Mitchell, 2 Huiras, 2 Holman, 2

Reedsville: Dvorachek, 19 Wendland, 10 Schmidt, 8 Otto, 8 Farmer, 7 Korstad, 3 Kiekhaefer3

Hilbert Stops the Dutch

Although technically there can’t be a one game losing streak, it doesn’t matter because after their upset loss to Sheboygan Lutheran in overtime, the Wolves came out and beat up on the Flying Dutch from Oostburg (3-5, 4-7) leading from wire to wire, as they broke right back on its winning ways.

Hilbert (7-1, 10-1) built an 11 point, 32 to 21, lead by the half and although in today’s basketball an 11 point lead might be viewed as not really much of a lead … however for Hilbert, that 11 point lead soared to a 20 point 71-51 final score.

Tristan Konen had a game high 17 points followed by Jack Halbach who had 15 and six rebounds which tied Konen’s six. Rounding out the double figure scorers for the Wolves was Connor Kuhn who had 14, and Kody Krueger’s 12. Oostburg had just one player in double figures … Tristan Van Ess with 12 while Tadeo Maier recorded nine.

Hilbert: 32 39 71

Oostburg: 21 30 51

Hilbert: Konen, 17 Halbach, 15 Kuhn, 14 Ko. Krueger, 12 Propson, 6 Ky. Krueger, 4 Lau, 2 Gruett, 1

Oostburg: Van Ess, 12 Maier, 9 Ebbers, 8 Danna, 5 Jaeger, 5 Greupink, 4 Arndt, 4 Gabrielse, 2 Swart, 2

Resorters are Blasted

It was just a typo, WisSports had Manitowoc Lutheran Lancers (2-5, 4-7) beating Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah by an NBA score … 131-69, I can tell you it sent me in a panic mode until I counted the box score information. When my cigar smoke had cleared my off, Lutheran had stopped the Resorters 80-44, which was a bit more like it.

Manitowoc Lutheran built a 51-25 halftime lead, and from there it just got worse for Elkhart Lake and the Lancers shot the lights out, hitting 54 percent, and also hit 11-23 three point shots for 48 percent.

Manitowoc Lutheran also murdered Elkhart Lake on the backboards, as the collected 41 boards to Elkhart Lake’s 18.

Manitowoc Lutheran had three players in double figures, Max Klein, 17 (a game high) Aaron Hillmer 15, and Trey Zastrow with 14. There were 12 Lancers who saw action in this game, and every player had a rebound. Caleb Broddus had 12 points for Elkhart Lake, (1-6, 2-8) while Tyler Schultz had nine points and six rebounds.

Manitowoc Lutheran: 51 29 80

Elkhart Lake: 25 19 44

Manitowoc Lutheran: Klein, 17 A. Hillmer, 15 Zastrow, 14 C. Hillmer, 7 Lomibao, 6 Rathje, 6 Foelske, 5 Staudt, 5 Lishcka, 4 Henschel, 1

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 12 T. Schultz, 9 Kossman, 8 Miller, 6 Ruh, 5 Klein, 4

Jan. 13

New Holstein Continues Assault

High school basketball teams don’t usually do what the New Holstein Huskies are doing. Over their last seven games (all wins) they have averaged 81.3 points per game … it doesn’t matter what opponents have scored, I can guarantee you it ain’t 81 points a game.

A perfect example of this team can score is this January 13 game in New Holstein, the opponent was the Roncalli Jets who might be having a down season; no matter, they are still dangerous.

Hilbert raced out to their usual halftime lead, but looking in their rear view mirror, there was the Jets still within shouting distance. Hilbert had scored 43 points, but Roncalli had scored 35, and Hilbert must have figured their lead wasn’t good enough, so they went out and outscored Roncalli 43-29 in the second half, and coasted to a 22 point 86-64 victory.

Roncalli (1-4, 3-7) got 20 points from Michal Schneider, 12 from Chombi Lambert, and 11 from Josh Koss. Nolen Beime scored a game high 23, while Austin Schrage and Carson Heus added 16 each, and Devin Schisel added 10. The win pushed the Huskies record to 5-0, and 9-1.

Roncalli: 35 29 64

New Holstein: 43 43 86

Roncalli: Schneider, 20 Lambert, 12, Koss, 11, Heinzen, 6 Wegner, 4 Vence, 4 Johsrud, 3 Behringer, 2 Mueller, 2

New Holstein: Beime, 23 Schrage, 16 Heus, 16 Schisel, 10 R. Steffes, 8 James, 8 Schroeder, 5

Mayville Nips Hilltoppers

You have to shoot the basketball better than 30 percent (at least that’s the rule of thumb). St. Lawrence Seminary did not do that and lost a game that they maybe could have won. The Mayville Hawks, a Flyway Conference member, took full advantage of some poor shooting by the Hilltoppers and won a rather easy contest by a 56-37 score.

The Hawks established a seven point 28-21 halftime lead and simply continued to kind of control the action by superior shooting, and some decent defense. Mayville had a good sized lineup and although the Hilltoppers Marcelino Jean grabbed a game high 17 rebounds, it takes more than just one man.

Mayville (4-6) on the season got strong games from Caleb Martin who had a game high 19 points followed by Sawyer Breselow 14, and Jackson Mittelstadt who had 12. St. Lawrence Seminary (1-7) got a double, double from Marcelino Jean, 11 points and 17 rebounds, while Mitchell Yeakley and Davee Vang scored seven points.

Mayville: 28 28 56

St. Lawrence: 21 16 37

Mayville: Martin, 19 Breselow, 14 Mittelstadt, 12 Feucht, 6 Hurtienne, 5

St. Lawrence: Jean, 11 Yeakley, 7 Veng, 7 Luevano, 6 Ajide, 4 Burg, 2

Raiders Top Chilton

It didn’t take Kiel long to break out into a 21 point 37-16 halftime lead and even in the second half, when Kiel played their bench extensively, the Raiders added to their lead. For Chilton (0-5, 1-9) it was another disheartening defeat as once again the Tigers were guilty of poor shooting, shot selection, and committed 24 turnovers.

For Kiel (3-2, 4-5) the game served as a much needed victory, and it was just icing on the cake because the game was in Kiel. The Raiders didn’t dominate the glass, but they did out rebound the Tigers 37-25, and committed just nine turnovers.

Chilton got nine points from sophomore Jake Criter, and eight from junior Peyton Meyer, while sophomore Cole Woelfel added seven points, and David Webster had seven rebounds. Austin Goehring had a double, double with a game high 20 point and 11 rebounds, while Trent Nickel added 13 points, and also had two assists.

Chilton: 16 24 40

Kiel: 37 31 68

Chilton: Criter, 9 Meyer, 8 Woelfel, 7 Broeckel, 5 Schmitz, 2 Moehn, 2 Martinez, 2 Schnackel, 2 Weber, 2 Bowe, 1

Kiel: Goehring, 20 Nickel, 13 Hassinger, 9 Woepse, 6 Meyer, 5 Raddatz, 5 Zorn, 4 Dedering, 4, Cieslewicz, 2.

Valders a Winner

Valders (6-0, 10-2) jumped out to a huge 17 point first half lead and added to the Brillion deficit in the second half, as Valders picked up the win. Tyler Suess scored 17 points, while Trevor Jandrey added 6 for Brillion, (1-5, 2-10)

Valders: 28 27 55

Brillion: 11 26 37

Valders: (no individual statistics)

Brillion: T. Suess, 17 Jandrey, 6 Brouillard, 4 Q. Schwartz, 2 Mentzel, 2 Hanson, 2 Bonick, 2 D. Schwartz, 1 D. Suess, 1

Stockbridge a Winner Over the Arts

Stockbridge used some balanced scoring and some stingy defense to subdue Milwaukee School of the Arts by a 70-59 final score. The win improved the Indians record to 5-8, while The Arts dropped to 0-8.

Stockbridge jumped out to a 20 point 39-19 lead at the half, and then held on as The Arts scored 40 second half points to make the final decision close. Chris Langteau scored a double, double with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Jakeb Thurber had 14 and seven rebounds while Noah Herman had 12, two assists and two steals, and Spencer Lamers added 10.

Milwaukee The Arts: 19 40 59

Stockbridge: 39 31 70

The Arts: (no individual statistics)

Stockbridge: Langteau, 19 Thurber, 14 Herman, 12 Lamers, 10 Ecker, 8 Levknecht, 5 Birschbach, 2

Jan. 14

Kohler Stops Hilltoppers

The Kohler Bombers played host to St. Lawrence Seminary and continued their breakout season, as they handed the Hilltoppers a stinging 60-44 loss. The Hilltoppers (1-7) allowed Kohler (9-2) to break out to a 15 point, 42-27 halftime lead.

Kohler used its considerable height advantage, that and their shooting spelled doom for St. Lawrence Seminary. Jean Paul Ajide scored 11 points, while Davee Vang, and Marcelion Jean had nine points to lead the attack. Kohler got a game high 19 from Sean Farrell, and 15 from Ben Maki, while Joe Bugbee added seven.

St. Lawrence: 27 17 44

Kohler: 42 18 60

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 11 Vang, 9 Jean, 9 Luevano, 7 Yeakley, 4 Burg, 4

Kohler: Farrell, 19 Maki, 15 Bugbee, 7 Knuth, 6 Keller, 6 Kral, 4 Ali, 3

Sheboygan Christian Blitzes the Resorters

Sheboygan Christian (4-2, 6-3) got out to a 20 point 38-18 halftime lead over Elkhart Lake (1-7, 2-9) and were never behind during the second half. Caleb Broddus had 14 points for the Resorters, as he hit 3-4 two point field goals, but only hit two of ten three point shots. For the game Elkhart Lake shot just 24 percent from the field.

Elkhart Lake: 18 7 25

Sheboygan Christian: 38 30 68

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

Valders, 6—0 10—2

New Holstein, 5—0 9—1

Kiel, 3—2 4—5

Sheboygan Falls, 3—3 5—3

Two Rivers, 3—3 5—7

Roncalli, 1—4 3—7

Brillion, 1—5 2-10

Chilton, 0—5 1—9

Big East Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Hilbert, 7—1 10—1

Random Lake, 6—1 7—3

Howards Grove, 5—2 7—3

Sheboygan Christian, 5—2 7—3

Kohler, 5—2 9—2

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 5—2 8—2

Sheboygan Lutheran, 5—3 7—5

Ozaukee, 4—4 6—6

Saint Mary Catholic, 3—4 6—5

Oostburg, 3—5 4—7

Manitowoc Lutheran, 2—5 4—7

Reedsville, 1—6 4—7

Elkhart Lake, 1—7 2—9

Mishicot, 0—8 0-10